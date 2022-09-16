These are the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bands, cases, and screen protectors to buy in 2022

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 5 series brings subtle changes and improvements to the already excellent Galaxy Watch 4 series. The new watches have a slightly different look and feel thanks to some improved materials including the sapphire screens. There is a lot to like about the new smartwatches but it’s a shame that the bands included with the new watches are just decent at best. They may not even give you a good fit if you happen to have small wrists. Thankfully, you don’t have to stick with the bands that are included with the watch.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro both support standard 20mm watch bands. These bands are readily available on the market and a lot of them often carry an affordable price tag. If you’re looking to pick up some new or spare bands for your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, then you’ve come to the right page. Let’s take a look at some of the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bands that you can buy on the market right now. We’ve also included some cases and screen protectors along with the bands, so be sure to check them out too:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bands

We’ve split the bands into different categories based on the styling and build materials to make it easier for you to explore different options and find the right one.

Simple Silicone and Rubber Bands

Let’s take a quick look at some of the simple silicone and rubber watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. These bands are perfect for everyday use and workouts.

Leather Bands

Leather bands help put together a classy and sophisticated look with your watch. They may not be ideal for everyday use depending on your lifestyle, so we recommend picking these up for special occasions.

Classic brown leather strap Leather strap with stitches If you're looking to buy a simple leather band for your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro then look no further than this classic brown leather strap. This band, as you can see, has white-colored stitching along the edges, giving it a very unique look. Buy from Amazon GEAK Slim strap Slim leather strap Those looking to swap out their big and bulky leather band for something that looks more elegant can check out the GEAK slim strap. It's much slimmer than the traditional bands and it also comes with a stainless steel buckle for a classy look. Buy from Amazon Black leather strap Stealthy black look It's hard to go wrong with a classic black-colored leather strap, so we think this is definitely worth picking up for your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It comes with matching black-colored stitches for a cleaner look overall. Buy from Amazon

Metallic bands

Here are some great options to consider if you like pairing your smartwatch with a metallic band:

Milanese loop Classy and formal look The metallic Milanese loop bands are extremely popular so you may have heard about them in the past. We think they're worth picking up for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as they give a classy and formal look. Buy from Amazon Spigen metallic band Premium looks We recommend picking up the Spigen metallic strap if you are in the market for a premium-looking metallic band in black color. This particular band is also available in gold and silver, so be sure to pick those up if black doesn't suit your style. Buy from Amazon Metal band with diamonds Perfect match for jewelry This rose gold metallic band for the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, as you can see, comes with studded diamonds. One of the best things about this strap is that you can also get it in black, silver, and bright gold finishes. Buy from Amazon

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases

We recommend picking up a good quality case if you want to add some protection to your watch. There are a ton of different Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases to choose from but we think these are ones that are worth checking out:

Best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protection The SUPCASE UB Pro case offers excellent protection for your Galaxy Watch. It also vastly changes the overall look and feel of the watch and makes it look more like a G-Shock. It's not for everyone, but we think it's ideal for those who happen to have an active lifestyle. Buy from Amazon Promoted Caseology Vault Alternate best rugged case The Caseology Vault is relatively thicker than a lot of other Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases on the market. It offers complete protection against accidental drops and bumps while adding a modern look to the watch. It has precise cutouts for all the buttons and you can even charge the watch while the case is on. Buy from Amazon Ringke Air Sports Soft Silicone case The Ringke Air Sports is good for those who only want to add a basic layer of protection to their watch. This particular case is available in black and matte clear finish, and neither of them adds too much bulk to your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Buy from Amazon

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors

Screen protectors can also add an additional layer of protection to your watch on top of the cases. Here are some good options to consider:

Best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors

We’ll keep an eye on the market to see if any new accessories pop up for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. In the meantime, let us know which strap or case are you planning to buy for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro brings some noteworthy improvements over the regular Galaxy Watch 5 including a bigger screen, better build quality, and longer battery life. Buy from Samsung

We’ve also rounded up some of the best Galaxy Watch 5 bands, cases, and screen protectors if you happen to buy the regular Watch 5 over the Pro. You can pick up the new watches as a part of a bundle with the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 too if you’re in the market to buy new smartphones.