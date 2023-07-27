Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 series is officially here to replace the existing Galaxy Watch 5 models. The company is bringing back the Classic model with the Galaxy Watch 6, so we're once again getting a Galaxy Watch with a rotating bezel. The regular Galaxy Watch 6 isn't seeing a lot of upgrades, but it still brings a few notable improvements over the outgoing Galaxy Watch 5 model. One thing I wish Samsung would've done differently this year was to include better straps with its Galaxy Watch, but we still get the regular Sport band with the Watch 6.

It's better than the stock bands you get with many other smartwatches, but it could've been so much better. Thankfully, swapping the Galaxy Watch 6 bands is easy for something that fits your style and usage better. That's right, the Galaxy Watch 6 supports the standard 20mm watch bands, which are readily available on the market. I've handpicked some of the best Galaxy Watch 6 bands for you in the collection below, so be sure to check them out in case you're looking for a replacement watch band or just some good options to add to your collection.

  • A render showing the Samsung Galaxy Fabric band for Galaxy Watch 6 in black color.
    Samsung Fabric band for Galaxy Watch 6
    Editor's Choice

    Samsung's Fabric band for the Galaxy Watch is available in two sizes and a bunch of different colors. It's lightweight and comfortable, meaning you can wear it all day, even while sleeping or working out. This Fabric band is also made with reflective yarn, making it easier to spot in the dark.

    $50 at Samsung
  • A render showing the Samsung Ridge-sport band for Galaxy Watch 6 in grey color.
    Samsung Ridge-sport band for Galaxy Watch 6
    Best value pick

    If you're looking to buy a simple band to replace the one that came pre-installed on your Galaxy Watch 6, then consider looking at Samsung's Ridge-sport band. It's made out of fluoroelastomer material that's both durable and comfortable to wear. It's also very easy to use, thanks to the simple buckle mechanism, and you can get it in a few different colors.

    $8 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Samsung Milanese loop band with silver finish.
    Samsung Milanese band for Galaxy Watch 6
    Premium Pick

    Out of all the Samsung bands available for the Galaxy Watch 6, the Milanese band is undoubtedly the most premium option. Its smooth mesh material and D-buckle style clasp gives it a very modern look, and it's also known to be among the most comfortable bands to wear. It's a bit on the expensive side, but it's available in two different sizes, that too with black and silver finishes.

    $100 at Samsung
  • A render showing a few Galaxy Watch 6 models with CASETiFY's Flexi band in a bunch of colors.
    CASETiFY Flexi Band for Galaxy Watch 6
    Stylish pick

    CASETiFY's Flexi bands are perfect for those who are looking to replace the stock watch bands with some stylish options. The Flexi band is made of soft silicone that's comfortable on the wrist, and it's also water and sweat resistant. The best thing about the Flexi band, however, is that it's available in a bunch of different colors and patterns, so there's a good chance you'll find something to your liking.

    $49 at CASETiFY
  • A render showing the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case and band installed on a Galaxy Watch 6.
    Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Galaxy Watch 6
    With rugged protection

    The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro, as you can see, is a case that comes with a band attached to it. All you have to do is remove your existing bands and install this case to protect your watch from accidental bumps and scratches and get a new set of straps for it. The Rugged Armor Pro is available for both 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 models, so make sure you pick the correct variant.

    $24 for 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 $25 for 44mm Galaxy Watch 6
  • A render showing the Barton leather band in brown color with a silver buckle.
    Barton leather band for Galaxy Watch 6
    Best leather band

    If you're looking for a simple leather band for your Galaxy Watch to go with your formal look, then consider checking out the Barton leather band. You can get it in a bunch of different colors and sizes at a relatively affordable price. These bands are made of top-grain leather, and they all use quick-release pins, making them very easy to wear.

    $29 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Spigen stainless steel band installed on a Galaxy Watch 6.
    Spigen Modern Fit for Galaxy Watch 6
    Classic stainless steel band

    Spigen's Modern Fit band is also a great option to consider if you're looking for a classic metallic band. This particular stainless steel band comes in three different finishes, and they all add a classic and modern look to your watch. It also comes with a handy tool that lets you adjust the length of the band.

    $20 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Kitway silicone sports band installed on a bunch of Galaxy Watches.
    Kitway magnetic sports band for Galaxy Watch 6
    Affordable magnetic band

    The highlight of this particular silicone sport is that it uses a magnetic clasp that's very easy to wear and remove. It's available in a bunch of different colors, and you can even get a bunch of these at a relatively cheap price compared to Samsung's official sport band. It's also water-resistant, meaning you can wear it during your workouts or while you're jumping into the pool.

    $9 at Amazon

No shortage of bands for the Galaxy Watch 6

The fact that Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 uses the same 20mm bands makes it very user-friendly. These bands are readily available on the market, and you can even use the existing ones that you may have bought for your Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5 series models. If I were to pick one right now, then I'd go with Samsung's Fabric band for the Galaxy Watch 6. It's a great alternative to regular silicone bands, and it looks great and feels comfortable to wear.

There's also the Milanese band or the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro, depending on whether you're looking for something more premium or rugged. We're building a collection of the best Galaxy Watch 6 cases if you just want a case instead of something like the Rugged Armor Pro that comes with both a protective case and a band attached to it. So, be sure to check that out soon., I've also highlighted some budget-friendly options in this list that will go easy on your wallet, so be sure to explore all the listings before making a purchase decision.

We're still in the process of reviewing Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6, so stay tuned for our thoughts on that. In the meantime, you can stop by our collection of the best smartwatches to find some good options to consider in case you don't want to wait for the Galaxy Watch 6 to hit the shelves next month.

