These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cases you can buy right now!

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3, their best foldable phone yet, right alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is a compact, clamshell smartphone with high-end internals. If you’ve decided to get the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3, which by the way still isn’t cheap at almost a thousand bucks, the last thing you want to end up with is a scratched-up phone or even worse, a cracked display and back. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, like most modern-day smartphones, is made up of glass and no matter how resilient Gorilla Glass Victus is, it’s quite easy to shatter if you drop your phone on a hard surface.

While you can get a Samsung Care+ plan with the phone to cover accidental damage, it’s always better to prevent any damage from happening in the first place. The best way to protect your Galaxy Z Flip 3 would be to put on a case. Some cases not only provide protection but also improve the usability or the grip of your phone. Here are some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases that you can buy right now across various price segments.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Ring Case Ring on the back This ring case from Samsung will help you grip the Z Flip 3 better by letting you insert your finger into the ring while using the phone. View at Samsung

Samsung Belt Case Belt for grip This case has a belt on the back which you can slide your hands into while using the phone. It even gives the phone a cool look. View at Samsung

Samsung Carbon Fiber Case Thin and classy If you're a fan of carbon fiber, you're really going to like this case. It's thin and doesn't add a lot of bulk to the device. Provides a stealthy look. View at Samsung

Since the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has just been launched and is a new device, there aren’t a lot of third-party cases you can buy at the moment. We’ve mentioned the best cases as of now which are mostly first-party cases directly from Samsung but there should be more options from case makers soon. The carbon fiber case is a thin case so if you’re looking for minimal protection with good looks, that’s the one you should opt for. If you’re looking for a case that will help you grip or hold the phone better when using it, the ring case and the belt case will serve the purpose well.

