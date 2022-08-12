These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases to buy in 2022
There is no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most stylish Android phone on the market right now. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is all about multitasking, content consumption, and utility, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is about fun and fashion statement. The latest clamshell phone isn’t a huge departure from its predecessor as far as design is concerned. If presented side by side, you’d be hard pressed to tell apart the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But there are several key upgrades that make the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung’s most refined clamshell phone yet. The new model is lighter than its predecessor and has a flatter frame, making the phone more comfortable to hold. Additionally, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 uses Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and an Armor Aluminum Frame for better durability. Although the new model is more robust, it’s still advisable to cover it with a protective case. The last thing you want is to scratch or damage your $999 foldable.
Thankfully, plenty of protective cases are available for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. To help you pick one, we have rounded up the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases below. From official options to more stylish third-party offerings, our collection features a wide range of options covering different needs and budgets.
Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases from Samsung
Unlike a bunch of other OEMs, Samsung does not include any cases in the box. What it does offer is a selection of high-quality first-party case options. These cases are from Samsung themselves, so you can rest assured regarding their compatibility with your phone, although many consider them to be a bit pricey.
This official clear cover from Samsung is soft and durable and lets you show off the beautiful design of your Galaxy Z Flip 4 while protecting it from drops, bumps and scratches.
This silicone cover comes with an attached strap that lets you wrap your fingers around it for extra security. The case has a matte finish and soft surface and comes in two White and Black colors.
This ring cover is a great alternative to the silicone cover with strap. In addition to providing a secure place to grip your phone, the ring grip adds some style and personality. The case comes in five beautiful colors, including Bora Purple, Arctic Blue, Khaki, Navy, and Pink.
This is the most expensive case that Samsung sells for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It's made out of real calf leather material and feels soft to the touch. The case also features a luxurious leather flap on the back that provides an extra layer of protection to the hinge. You can pick up this leather case in Peach, Serene Purple, and Black hues.
What do you get If you combine the official clear case and ring case? The Clear Cover with Ring. The ring grip on the back lets you securely hold the phone while the transparent cover lets you show off the color of your Galaxy Z Fliip 4.
Thin and clear cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Clear cases are for those of you who want to show off the back of your smartphone while also adding some protection. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is offered in a Bespoke Edition that lets you customize the upper and lower back panels. So if you want to show it off, get a clear case. This way, you can also retain the original look of the device.
Spigen’s Air Skin case protects your clamshell from everyday scratches and fingerprints without adding extra bulk. You can choose from four colors: Cornflower Blue, Crystal Clear, Glitter Crystal, and Rose Purple.
Another great case from Spigen that’s thin and clear but doesn’t compromise on protection. Additionally, the case has a ring grip on the back that prevents the phone from slipping out of your hand. It's compatible with wireless chargers.
This translucent case from Restone is made out of hard PC back and soft TPU and offers good drop protection. Unlike other transparent cases, this one won't turn yellow in a few months. The case has reinforced cushion corners to prevent the camera lens and the display from making contact with the surface
Galaxy Z Flip 4 rugged cases
If you drop your phone often and are constantly worried about shattering the display or denting the edges, you need to get a rugged case. Rugged cases are intentionally thick and offer a great deal of protection for your smartphone. They can get bulky, but that’s the trade-off you make for better peace of mind. Often, these cases will have a dual-layer design for the case. Choose the one that best fits your needs.
This tough case from Spigen features foam technology for extra shock resistance. It's crafted with durable materials and offers military-grade drop protection. Unlike the two-piece design cases, this one also protects the hinge.
iBlason's Armorbox case offers military-grade protection against drops, bumps, and scratches with its rigid polycarbonate outer shell and shock-absorbing TPU inner shell. Bezels are elevated so that the camera lens and screen will not pick up surface scratches. The case is wireless charge compatible and comes with a convenient belt-clip holster.
Otterbox’s Symmetry Series Flex is an excellent rugged case that not only looks stylish but also protects your foldable against drops and scrapes. It has raised edges around the camera and display, and it also protects the hinge when folded. It's available in Blac, Bluet, and Purple colorways.
SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro series is rated for 20-foot drop protection and features dual-layer TPU and PC materials for improved durability. The case is compatible with wireless chargers and features elevated bezels to protect the camera lens and screen.
Kickstand cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a unique design that doesn’t particularly require a kickstand per see. With the hinge, you can use the Flip 4 in Flex Mode and do most things that would have otherwise needed a kickstand case. But just in case you want to place the phone completely open, a kickstand case still retains some utility. Some of these kickstands also double up as rings for holding the phone, so maybe that could be what you are after.
This is one of the more interesting cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It comes with an integrated ring that can be used to prop up the device for hands-free use. In addition, the case also supports magnetic car mounts. The two-way design means there's no protection for the hinge. You can pick it up in Purple, Pink, Navy, and Black.
This is one of the few cases that comes with a proper kickstand. The magnetic kickstand can be used to prop up the device for content consumption. The case also protects the hinge and has raised lips around the camera and display.
This sturdy case offers solid drop protection and comes with a built-in kickstand, allowing you to easily mount your Galaxy Z Flip 4 vertically or horizontally.
Wallet cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4
The concept of wallet cases is that you can keep a few credit cards and cash along with your phone. A lot of us do financial payments through our phones, and if not, we do it through a card. So carrying a dedicated wallet can be avoided if you just get a wallet case.
This wallet case from Linyune is slim and lightweight and offers 3 card holders. It also has a zipper wallet to store cash. It's made out of high-grade PU leather.
Made out of premium PU leather, this wallet case can store your credit cards, ID cards, and cash, allowing you to leave your wallet at home. It comes in Black, Brown and Pink colorways.
This wallet case has three credit card slots and one photo holder. It offers good in-hand feel and is compatible with wireless charging, unlike other wallet cases.
Stylish cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Sometimes, you need cases that not only offer some level of protection to your device but also added a layer of personality to it. These stylish cases help make your device stand out from the drab crowd of black and gray, with eye-catching prints and textures.
Caseology’s silicone case features a two-piece design with hard PC back and soft TPU. The dual-tone color finish looks stylish, while the raised edges protect the camera bump. You can pick up this case in Light Violet, Burgundy Bean, and Blueberry Navy colors.
This stylish case from i-Blason's Cosmo series features stylish marble pattern and uses impact-resistant TPU for stellar protection against drops and scrapes, and falls.
Stylish and protective, this Caseology case feels great in hand thanks to its ergonomic design. Raised lips protect the camera and screen while the textured sides provide a better grip. The case is available in two understated colors: Matte Black and Midnight Blue.
A protective case will go a long way in keeping your brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 safe from potential damage and everyday scratches. Most of the cases in our collection feature a two-way design, which means they will protect the back panel and sides but not the hinge. This isn’t a huge deal but if you want extra peace of mind, consider going with the Spigen Tough Armor or Otterbox Symmetry Flex, as both these cases offer hinge protection. If money is no object, Samsung’s official Flap Leather cover is the best option. It provides a great in-hand feel and also protects the hinge.
