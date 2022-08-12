These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases to buy in 2022

There is no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most stylish Android phone on the market right now. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is all about multitasking, content consumption, and utility, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is about fun and fashion statement. The latest clamshell phone isn’t a huge departure from its predecessor as far as design is concerned. If presented side by side, you’d be hard pressed to tell apart the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But there are several key upgrades that make the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung’s most refined clamshell phone yet. The new model is lighter than its predecessor and has a flatter frame, making the phone more comfortable to hold. Additionally, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 uses Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and an Armor Aluminum Frame for better durability. Although the new model is more robust, it’s still advisable to cover it with a protective case. The last thing you want is to scratch or damage your $999 foldable.

Thankfully, plenty of protective cases are available for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. To help you pick one, we have rounded up the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases below. From official options to more stylish third-party offerings, our collection features a wide range of options covering different needs and budgets.

Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases from Samsung

Unlike a bunch of other OEMs, Samsung does not include any cases in the box. What it does offer is a selection of high-quality first-party case options. These cases are from Samsung themselves, so you can rest assured regarding their compatibility with your phone, although many consider them to be a bit pricey.

Thin and clear cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Clear cases are for those of you who want to show off the back of your smartphone while also adding some protection. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is offered in a Bespoke Edition that lets you customize the upper and lower back panels. So if you want to show it off, get a clear case. This way, you can also retain the original look of the device.

Spigen Air Skin Slim and protective Spigen’s Air Skin case protects your clamshell from everyday scratches and fingerprints without adding extra bulk. You can choose from four colors: Cornflower Blue, Crystal Clear, Glitter Crystal, and Rose Purple. Buy from Amazon Spigen Thin Ring Ring grip Another great case from Spigen that’s thin and clear but doesn’t compromise on protection. Additionally, the case has a ring grip on the back that prevents the phone from slipping out of your hand. It's compatible with wireless chargers. Buy from Amazon Restone case Non-yellowing This translucent case from Restone is made out of hard PC back and soft TPU and offers good drop protection. Unlike other transparent cases, this one won't turn yellow in a few months. The case has reinforced cushion corners to prevent the camera lens and the display from making contact with the surface Buy from Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 4 rugged cases

If you drop your phone often and are constantly worried about shattering the display or denting the edges, you need to get a rugged case. Rugged cases are intentionally thick and offer a great deal of protection for your smartphone. They can get bulky, but that’s the trade-off you make for better peace of mind. Often, these cases will have a dual-layer design for the case. Choose the one that best fits your needs.

Kickstand cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a unique design that doesn’t particularly require a kickstand per see. With the hinge, you can use the Flip 4 in Flex Mode and do most things that would have otherwise needed a kickstand case. But just in case you want to place the phone completely open, a kickstand case still retains some utility. Some of these kickstands also double up as rings for holding the phone, so maybe that could be what you are after.

DagaRoo Car mount support This is one of the more interesting cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It comes with an integrated ring that can be used to prop up the device for hands-free use. In addition, the case also supports magnetic car mounts. The two-way design means there's no protection for the hinge. You can pick it up in Purple, Pink, Navy, and Black. Buy from Amazon Caka Built-in kickstand This is one of the few cases that comes with a proper kickstand. The magnetic kickstand can be used to prop up the device for content consumption. The case also protects the hinge and has raised lips around the camera and display. Buy from Amazon VRS Design Multiple viewing angles This sturdy case offers solid drop protection and comes with a built-in kickstand, allowing you to easily mount your Galaxy Z Flip 4 vertically or horizontally. Buy from Amazon

Wallet cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The concept of wallet cases is that you can keep a few credit cards and cash along with your phone. A lot of us do financial payments through our phones, and if not, we do it through a card. So carrying a dedicated wallet can be avoided if you just get a wallet case.

Linyune Zipper wallet This wallet case from Linyune is slim and lightweight and offers 3 card holders. It also has a zipper wallet to store cash. It's made out of high-grade PU leather. Buy from Amazon Ephoou Card holder Made out of premium PU leather, this wallet case can store your credit cards, ID cards, and cash, allowing you to leave your wallet at home. It comes in Black, Brown and Pink colorways. Buy from Amazon CCSamll Wireless charging compatible This wallet case has three credit card slots and one photo holder. It offers good in-hand feel and is compatible with wireless charging, unlike other wallet cases. Buy from Amazon

Stylish cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Sometimes, you need cases that not only offer some level of protection to your device but also added a layer of personality to it. These stylish cases help make your device stand out from the drab crowd of black and gray, with eye-catching prints and textures.

A protective case will go a long way in keeping your brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 safe from potential damage and everyday scratches. Most of the cases in our collection feature a two-way design, which means they will protect the back panel and sides but not the hinge. This isn’t a huge deal but if you want extra peace of mind, consider going with the Spigen Tough Armor or Otterbox Symmetry Flex, as both these cases offer hinge protection. If money is no object, Samsung’s official Flap Leather cover is the best option. It provides a great in-hand feel and also protects the hinge.

Be sure to check out the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals if you haven’t pre-ordered the device yet. We have also rounded up the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 chargers in a separate article.