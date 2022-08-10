These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Chargers, Cables, and other Accessories to buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now official and it’ll go on sale in the US on August 26 for a starting price of $1000. This new foldable isn’t a radical departure from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 but there are some nice upgrades under the hood to improve the overall user experience. However, there’s still one thing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t have: a charger in the box. That’s right, Samsung isn’t including a charger in the box with its new foldables, meaning you’ll have to buy one separately. We’ve picked some of the best fast chargers for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 you can buy right now. Additionally, we’re also leaving some recommendations for the best cables, and other accessories that you should consider picking up for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Best Chargers for the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 now supports up to 25W wired charging via Quick Charge 2.0 and Adaptive Fast Charging. So we’re essentially looking for a charger that supports either of these standards with at least 25W output. Notably, the phone also supports 10W wireless charging if you’re looking for wireless charging pads or stands.

Note: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable inside the box, meaning you should look for chargers that have a USB-C port. For the chargers with a USB-A port, make sure it also comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable, or that you have one around already.

Best Cables for Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable inside the box which should be sufficient for most users. However, if you need an additional cable to use with your device, perhaps in a different color, length, or spec, then check out the ones we’ve mentioned below: