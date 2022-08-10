These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Chargers, Cables, and other Accessories to buy in 2022
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now official and it’ll go on sale in the US on August 26 for a starting price of $1000. This new foldable isn’t a radical departure from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 but there are some nice upgrades under the hood to improve the overall user experience. However, there’s still one thing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn’t have: a charger in the box. That’s right, Samsung isn’t including a charger in the box with its new foldables, meaning you’ll have to buy one separately. We’ve picked some of the best fast chargers for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 you can buy right now. Additionally, we’re also leaving some recommendations for the best cables, and other accessories that you should consider picking up for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Best Chargers for the Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 now supports up to 25W wired charging via Quick Charge 2.0 and Adaptive Fast Charging. So we’re essentially looking for a charger that supports either of these standards with at least 25W output. Notably, the phone also supports 10W wireless charging if you’re looking for wireless charging pads or stands.
The 65W trio adapter from Samsung is a great option to consider for your Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone. It comes with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port to let you charge as many as three devices at any given point. The first USB-C port on the top supports USB-PD and tops out at 65W charging. The second port tops out at 25W, while the USB-A port supports a maximum of 15W output with Adaptive fast charging (AFC).
Samsung's 35W adapter Duo charger is perfect for those who want to charge two devices simultaneously. This particular charger comes with a USB-C port that tops out at 35W output, and a USB-A port at the bottom with a maximum of 15W with AFC and QC. The charger doesn't come with USB cables, so keep that in mind.
Samsung is still selling its 25W fast-charger which we think is perfect for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It supports 25W output with Adaptive Fast charging and USB-PD charging standards. This USB-C compatible charging adapter is available to purchase in black and white color options, but it doesn't come with a cable inside the box.
Samsung's 15W wireless charging pad is perfect for those who are looking to charge their Galaxy Z Flip 4 wirelessly. This charger supports up to 15W output, making it a great charging pad for the new foldable. It's available to purchase in Dark Gray and White color options, and this one also comes with a travel adapter.
Samsung's 15W wireless charger duo is an excellent accessory for those who want to charge their phone and a wireless accessory together. With the 15W wireless charger duo changing pad, you can easily charge your phone and, say, a pair of TWS like the Galaxy Buds Pro or the Galaxy Watch at the same time. You can also pick up a variant of this wireless charger that comes with a travel adapter if you don't mind spending a bit more.
The NeckTeck USB Wall Charger is a solid budget charger for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It supports Quick Charge 2.0 standard and offers up to 18W fast charging, which we think is pretty good for its asking price. The charger comes with a Type-A port, but you do get compatible Type-C and microUSB cables with it, which is very convenient.
The Belkin BoostCharge USB-C charger comes with support for USB-PD and PPS support. It can provide up to 25W of charging to supported devices, which is great. Non-PPS and USB-PD devices, on the other hand, will get up to 20W charging speeds, which is still pretty good for most users. It only comes with a single USB port, so you'll only be able to charge one device at a time.
The Baseus car charger is a great option to consider if you want a fast-charger to charge your phone while driving. This particular charger supports multiple fast-charge technologies, so you should be able to use it to charge many devices. It can even deliver 65W of power and comes with a USB-C and a USB-A port.
Samsung's 25W portable charger is great for those who want a simple and portable charger to top up their devices when they're out and about. This particular portable battery pack comes with a 10,000 mAh battery inside, meaning it should be able to fully charge your Galaxy Z Flip 4 more than twice without any issues. It also supports 25W fast-charging, which is great.
Best Cables for Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable inside the box which should be sufficient for most users. However, if you need an additional cable to use with your device, perhaps in a different color, length, or spec, then check out the ones we’ve mentioned below:
This official USB-C to USB-C cable from Samsung is 1 meter long, and is available to purchase in both white as well as black color options. This one isn't braided, but it comes with a one-year warranty in the US.
This pack of USB-C to USB-C cable contains three 6-feet braided cables. They support up to 60W fast-charging and are available to purchase in three color options.
The Spigen DuraSync USB-C to USB-C cable is also a great option to consider if you durable braided cables. It comes with USB 2.0 data transfer speeds and 60W power output, meaning it can fast-charge you device. You also get a strap with this one for cable management.
Best Wireless Earbuds to use with the new foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as you probably already know, doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. So unless you’re willing to pick up a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, we suggest you buy a pair of good wireless earbuds to pair with your new phone. We’ve recommended some of the best Samsung TWS earbuds below with which you can stay within the Samsung eco-system for better integration and a good experience overall.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is the latest and the greatest pair of truly wireless earbuds from Samsung that comes with all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a high-end pair of earbuds. These earbuds have a slightly different design and are up to 15-percent smaller than the Galaxy Buds Pro. They seamlessly connect with Samsung devices and supports features like noise-canceling, 3D audio, and more.
If you don't want to spend a lot of money on the latest and the greatest pair of earbuds for your Galaxy Z Flip 4, then consider checking out the Galaxy Buds 2. These Samsung earbuds offer the best value for money right now with a good set of features and impressive audio quality. You also get some neat features like noise cancellation and Ambient Mode, making it an easy recommendation for us.
The Galaxy Buds Live are also considered to be equally good if you're in the market to buy a pair to relatively affordable pair of TWS earbuds. These earbuds, as you probably already know, have a very unique design that makes them stand out from other Galaxy earbuds on the market. These earbuds are also said to offer a better fit for most users, which is always a good thing to consider. The Galaxy Buds Live also offers other features like active noise cancellation, impressive audio quality, and more.
If you don’t mind exploring the TWS earbuds made by other manufacturers then be sure to check out our collection of the best TWS earbuds to find some good options.
Best Smartwatch and other accessories
Let’s take a look at the best smartwatch and a bunch of other miscellaneous accessories to help you make the most out of your Galaxy Z Flip 4:
The Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung's newest smartwatch which debuted alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It brings a lot of improvement over the last year's Galaxy Watch 4 to offer a better experience overall. It features a stronger display with sapphire crystal glass, bigger batteries with support for faster charging, and more. The Galaxy Watch 5 is available to purchase in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and you can pick them up in a bunch of fun colorways.
The iOttie car mount is a simple accessory that works reliably well to hold your phone for you inside the car. One of the best things about this particular car mount is that it comes with a unique mechanism that lets you mount your device and release it fairly easily with just one hand.
The Vicseed car phone mount is a suction-cup based mount that can easily hold your Galaxy Z Flip 4 in place while you drive. One of the best things about this mount is that it can hold large phones and even the ones thick cases very easily.
Well, that brings us to the end of this particular collection in which we’ve highlighted some of the best chargers and a bunch of other accessories you can buy for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. There’s a lot to like about this particular foldable and the company seems to have made a lot of improvements to make it better than its predecessor. The new foldable is now available to pre-order, so you can now stop by our best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals page to find the places to grab your units and save some money in the process. We’ve also rounded up the best cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a separate article, so be sure to check it out if you want to protect your new phone.