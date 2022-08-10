These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals in 2022

Samsung has just announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as an upgrade to the last year’s foldables. The new foldables are already up for grabs, meaning you can now pre-order and reserve your unit right now. Just like the last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, this year’s new clamshell phone also carries the same $1,000 price tag for its base variant. We’re glad decided to stick with the same pricing for the new smartphones despite making a lot of improvements. If you’ve already made up your mind about buying the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and are wondering how to get your hands on it right now, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the best places to buy the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 to get the best deal for it online:

Best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals

Samsung.com

Samsung’s official website continues to remain one of the best places to pick up its new smartphones. You can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 starting today for $1,000. Samsung.com will have all the official colorways on sale, but we expect some of them to go out of stock quickly. Also, those pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung.com before August 26 will get some extra perks. These include a complimentary memory upgrade to double the storage in addition to up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins and a Silicone Ring case.

Verizon

Verizon has also listed Samsung’s new foldables for pre-orders, and it’s offering some nice perks, similar to the ones on Samsung.com. You can pick up a Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Verizon starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months. This is good for those who don’t want to pay the full price for the phone at launch. Additionally, you can also get up to $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with select trade-in on a qualified 5G Unlimited plan. And just like Samsung.com, Verizon is also offering a free upgrade to the next storage tier if you buy the 128GB or the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4. All these are in addition to a bunch of discounts on official Samsung cases, chargers, and more.

We’ll continue to update this page once more deals and pre-order listings go live for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Also, be sure to take a look at our round-up of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 to find out the best places to buy it online.