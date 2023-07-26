The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally official — and what a stunning smartphone it is. The foldable flip phone offers a larger cover display compared to the previous model and also comes packed with the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S23 series. Perhaps better yet is that it's priced starting at $1,000, making it the front-runner to become one of the best smartphones this year.

With any new phone, it's always a good idea to protect your investment, so I'd recommend also picking up a few cases before ordering your handset. Of course, there are always accessories to enhance the experience of a new phone, and I've scoured the internet to offer some of the best options available right now. If you don't see anything you like, be sure to check back because there are bound to be more accessories released as we get closer to the official Z Flip 5 launch.