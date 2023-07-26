Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Although Samsung's flagship foldable hasn't received any significant upgrades this time around, its latest compact foldable brings a highly-requested improvement—a massive cover screen. In addition, the all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, features an updated design with a new hinge, and more storage on the base model. The 3.4-inch cover screen alone makes it one of the best phones for those who want a compact yet functional device, as it allows users to do much more without opening the main foldable display.

If you're considering upgrading to the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and want to save some money on your purchase, you're in luck. The following pre-order bonuses will help make the compact foldable a bit easier on your pocket.

Best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip graphite color
Blue Samsung logo on transparent background.
Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade when you purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Samsung's website, and get an additional $900 off with an eligible trade-in and 30% off Samsung Care+.

$1000 at Samsung
A render of the Best Buy logo with black-colored text and a yellow tag.
Best Buy

Order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Best Buy and get a free storage upgrade, a $100 e-gift card, and free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a month.

$1000 at Best Buy
Verizon logo on transparent background.
Verizon

Snag a Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Verizon for as little as $27.77 a month for 36 months at 0% APR and get a free storage upgrade. Alternatively, you can get the device for free with an eligible trade-in.

$1000 at Verizon
AT&T logo on transparent background.
AT&T

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free through AT&T with an eligible Galaxy phone trade-in and get a free storage upgrade on pre-ordering before August 10.

$1000 at AT&T
T-Mobile logo on transparent background.
T-Mobile

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free by adding a new line or trading in an eligible device on a Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX plan.

$1000 at T-Mobile