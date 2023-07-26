Although Samsung's flagship foldable hasn't received any significant upgrades this time around, its latest compact foldable brings a highly-requested improvement—a massive cover screen. In addition, the all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, features an updated design with a new hinge, and more storage on the base model. The 3.4-inch cover screen alone makes it one of the best phones for those who want a compact yet functional device, as it allows users to do much more without opening the main foldable display.

If you're considering upgrading to the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and want to save some money on your purchase, you're in luck. The following pre-order bonuses will help make the compact foldable a bit easier on your pocket.

Best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Samsung Get a free storage upgrade when you purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Samsung's website, and get an additional $900 off with an eligible trade-in and 30% off Samsung Care+. $1000 at Samsung

Best Buy Order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Best Buy and get a free storage upgrade, a $100 e-gift card, and free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a month. $1000 at Best Buy

Verizon Snag a Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Verizon for as little as $27.77 a month for 36 months at 0% APR and get a free storage upgrade. Alternatively, you can get the device for free with an eligible trade-in. $1000 at Verizon

AT&T Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free through AT&T with an eligible Galaxy phone trade-in and get a free storage upgrade on pre-ordering before August 10. $1000 at AT&T