Samsung is a brand offering cutting-edge technology while pushing the boundaries of innovation. This statement rings true when you look at the brand's latest foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The phone has a stylish and sleek design, excellent components, and two beautiful screens, putting it among the best smartphones on today's market.
As a large phone with two displays, it's only fitting that you attach some level of protection to this device so it can stand a better chance of surviving accidental drops, scuffs, scrapes, dust, and other elements. We've compiled a list of the best Samsung Z Flip 5 screen protectors to ensure your display remains safe and you enjoy a seamless, long-lasting user experience.
-
Milomdoi screen protector for Z Flip 5Editor's Choice
-
IMBZBK screen protector for Z Flip 5Premium Pick
-
Supershieldz 2-pack screen protector for Z Flip 5Best Value
-
IQ Shield matte screen protector for Z Flip 5Matte finish
-
YWXTW screen protector for Z Flip 5Easy fitting
-
Milomdoi screen protector for Z Flip 5Editor's Choice
The Milomdoi screen protector for Z Flip 5 is a tempered glass and TPU combo that keeps your screens safe while providing excellent touch sensitivity. You get three tempered glass protectors for the external display, three TPU protectors for the foldable display, and three camera rings to keep your shooters pristine. This screen guard also comes with an alignment tool to make the installation process fast and easy.
-
IMBZBK screen protector for Z Flip 5Premium Pick
The IMBZBK screen protector is a tempered glass and TPU combo like the Milomdoi screen protector, but it comes in two packs instead of three. However, the TPU protector for the foldable display has a privacy coating, so you keep your business away from prying eyes. Its camera and external protectors are made from clear, tempered glass with a 9H rating, ensuring excellent durability and clarity.
-
Supershieldz 2-pack screen protector for Z Flip 5Best Value
The Supershieldz 2-pack screen protector for Z Flip 5 is a low-cost option that helps keep your screens safe from daily scratches, dust, and scrapes. This TPU screen guard is easy to install and won't leave residue on your device when removed for a replacement. It also offers excellent touch sensitivity, ensuring your display remains highly responsive and clear.
-
IQ Shield matte screen protector for Z Flip 5Matte finish
Looking for a matte screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? Then look no further than the IQ Shield matte screen protector. Made of TPU film, this screen guard provides both the inner and external displays with anti-glare properties, ensuring you can use your device regardless of the lighting conditions. Also, it's excellent at keeping off dust and guarding your device against light scratches, scrapes, and dents. Installing it is straightforward and bubble-free as well.
-
YWXTW screen protector for Z Flip 5Easy fitting
If it's your first time installing a screen protector, getting the YWXTW screen protector for the Z Flip 5 might be the right call. This protector has an alignment tool that helps you install it without trouble. To make things better, the tempered glass protector is anti-drop and anti-scratch, so your device has a good chance of surviving an accidental drop. The only gripe here is that there's no inner protector for the foldable display.
-
Dakorie screen protector for Z Flip 5Flexible and durable
The Dakorie screen protector for the Z Flip 5 is a durable and flexible protector that works well with the phone's folding ability. It installs with no creases and helps keep the device safe from dents, scratches, and scrapes. This screen guard also has self-healing capabilities that remove abrasions and bubbles over time. You get three TPU films for the inner display and three tempered glass protectors for the external display.
-
ZJRUI screen protector for Z Flip 5Oil and fingerprint resistant
Unlike many other screen protectors that are fingerprint magnets, the ZJRUI screen protector for Z Flip 5 is oil and fingerprint resistant. It also offers full device coverage with its eight TPU protectors that keep your inner display, hinges, back cover, and external display safe from scratches and scrapes. This screen guard has self-healing properties, so bubbles and light scratches will heal over time.
-
Supershieldz front-only screen protector for Z Flip 5Front screen guardian
The Supershieldz front-only screen protector is a high-quality tempered glass guard that protects your Z Flip 5's external display from accidental drops, scratches, and scuffs. This screen guard has a 9H rating, which means it's highly durable, and its excellent clarity makes it a great choice for outdoor use. It's also oleophobic and hydrophobic, so your phone's display will be safe from sweat, oil, and fingerprints.
Choosing the right screen protector
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is undoubtedly a pristine work of art. From its sleek design to its internal components and colorful displays, this smartphone represents a remarkable leap in mobile technology. Keeping this innovative device safe from scratches, smudges, accidental drops, and other potential damages that might compromise its functionality requires choosing a top-quality case and screen protector. Investing in a tempered glass and TPU combo screen guard like the Milomdoi screen protector will help enhance its longevity, as this screen guard offers excellent responsiveness, durability, and clarity.
Another good option you can work with is the IMBZBK screen protector. This screen guard keeps your display and cameras safe and makes your screen discrete thanks to its privacy coating. And if you're in the market for a low-cost option, the Supershieldz 2-pack screen protector is an excellent choice. It's made from tempered glass and offers incredible clarity and protection to your device. With that said, make sure to check out the ideal cases for your Z Flip 5 to further enhance its protection.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Reserve at Samsung
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's latest compact foldable, and it brings with it many new features, such as a bigger external display, an improved hinge, a faster processor, and more.