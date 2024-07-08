When looking for a new phone, your eye might be drawn to the top iPhones, but there are some exciting Android phones out there, especially foldable phones like the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, a premium phone will need some serious protection. Naturally, you'll need a good case.

Below you'll find all the top cases for the Z Flip 6 that you can buy right now.

Editor's choice Beardslee Z Flip 6 Case This slim, lightweight case from Beardslee for the Z Flip 6 comes in a variety of colors and features a shockproof design. You also get a back screen protector built right in, and you won't have to spend even $15 for the pleasure of protecting your device. $13 at Amazon

Premium pick SHIEID Ring Z Flip 6 Case This premium Z Flip 6 case from SHIEID sports a built-in ring you can use to easily and cleanly attach your phone to your keys, making sure you won't ever lose it again. Plus, this case comes in at under $30 and in a variety of colors $23 at Amazon

Best value Stormtal Z Flip 6 Case This affordable Z Flip 6 case from Stormtal not only comes with a built-in screen protector as well as an ultra-thin design, but you get to choose from a variety of colors, too. Most importantly, though, this case will cost you just $10, making it an affordable buy. $10 at Amazon

Best leather Rumwot Genuine Leather Z Flip 6 Case This slick, genuine leather Z Flip 6 case from Rumwot is an elegant, stylish way to keep your phone protected. You even get three different colorways to choose between, and this case will only run you $20, making it quite affordable for a leather case. $20 at Amazon

Best premium leather SHIEID Premium Leather Z Flip 6 Case This premium leather case for the Z Flip 6 from SHIEID comes in a ton of different colors and even includes a hand grip alongside a silk scarf. If you're looking for a truly fashionable way to deck out your Flip, this case is more than worth considering. $39 at Amazon

Built-in screen protector GooseBox Z Flip 6 Hard Case If you want a built-in screen protector, there's no better choice than this Z Flip 6 case courtesy of GooseBox. You can choose from four different colors, can enjoy a nice matte finish, and get a shockproof design with this case. Plus, it'll only cost you $15. $15 at Amazon

Best wallet case Migexxkj Wallet Z Flip 6 Case Want a wallet and card holder built right into your Z Flip 6 case? Then, make sure to take a look at this case from Migexxkj. This case has a PU Leather construction, a shockproof design, and comes in four colorways. Get yours for less than $30 today. $27 at Amazon

Best transparent case AICase Transparent Z Flip 6 Case Prefer a transparent look? If so, check out this Z Flip 6 case from AICase. You get an absolute ton of different colors to decide between, a slim overall fit, and that classic see-through look. Plus, this case will cost you less than $15, too. $14 at Amazon

Best magnetic case Liqi Magnetic Z Flip 6 Case This magnetic Z Flip 6 case from Liqi supports car mounting and wireless charging. Beyond that, you get five different colorways to choose from, a slim construction, and a pricetag that rests at just $20. If functionality is what you want out of your case, this is the buy. $20 at Amazon

What to know about Z Flip 6 cases

Luckily, there are lots of options for cases. However, the Beardslee case is a great fit for most folks, blending value and performance nicely. If you've got a little extra to spend, though, a leather case or the SHIEID case with a built-in ring might be worth considering, too.

If you're looking to save some cash, the Stormtal case is more than worth consideration, while if you're in need of a specific feature, like a magentic case or one with a built-in screen protector, we've got options for you above, too. Just make sure to find a case you like.