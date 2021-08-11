These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cases you can buy right now!

So you’ve just picked up the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Samsung and spent a good fortune on it. It’s undoubtedly one of the best foldable smartphones on the market and if you love cutting-edge technology, you’re surely going to appreciate the engineering that went behind making the phone. After spending almost $1,800 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 though, the last thing you want is to scratch the phone, or drop it and end up with a broken display or back. Accidents happen and no matter how good the new Gorilla Glass Victus is, glass is fragile and will shatter if it’s not your lucky day.

You can get a Samsung Care+ plan with the phone to cover accidental damage. But as they say, prevention is better than cure. The best way to protect your Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be to put on a case. Some cases not only provide protection but also improve the usability of your phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, comes with support for the S Pen. If you’re going to be using a specific case from Samsung, you’ll get an additional slot to house the S Pen which improves the overall functionality.

That being said, let’s take a look at some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases you can buy across various designs and price segments. You can pick up the one that best suits your needs.

Samsung Aramid Case Carbon fiber exterior The Aramid case from Samsung is thin and offers basic protection with a carbon fiber exterior. Looks slim and classy. View at Samsung

Samsung Leather Case Premium leather feel This leather case is for those who want a premium look and feel on their Galaxy Z Fold 3. The brown one especially looks great! View at Samsung

S Pen Folio Case Best to store S Pen If you're going to get the S Pen Fold Edition with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this case will let you store it on the side when not in use. View at Samsung

Samsung Kickstand Case Great for videos This kickstand case is helpful if you're going to consume a lot of media on the Galaxy Z Fold 3's big display or if you want to use it as a tablet. View at Samsung

Hardshell protective case Decent protection This is a hardshell case with a carbon fiber texture. Offers decent protection and is pretty cheap if you want something temporarily. View at Amazon

Transparent Hard Case Clear back If you want to show off the back of your new Galaxy Z Fold 3, this case will allow you to do just that. It's pretty cheap as well which is a bonus. View at Amazon

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has just been launched and is a new device, there aren’t a lot of third-party cases you can buy at the moment. We’ve collected the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases as of now which are mostly first-party cases directly from Samsung but there should be more options from case makers soon. The Samsung S Pen Folio case makes a lot of sense if you’re going to pick up the S Pen Fold Edition along with the phone. If you want something that looks and feels rich and premium, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Leather case, especially in that brown color scheme.

