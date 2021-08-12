These are the Best Rugged Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the latest foldable smartphone from Samsung. It packs an exciting set of features and specifications, including a 7.6 inch full-HD+ AMOLED flexible screen, a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and S Pen support. All of this for a hefty starting price tag of $1,800. If you’re making such a significant investment in a smartphone, you would want to protect it. So we have picked the best rugged cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on the market you can buy today.

Rugged cases are made with sturdy and durable materials to provide enhanced protection to your smartphones. The added protection means these cases are bulkier than regular cases and are also more expensive. Such cases target consumers who have an active lifestyle or work at places with a bigger chance that they’ll damage their devices.

Aramid Cover Designed by Samsung The Aramid Cover from Samsung may not precisely be rugged, but this is the best official protection that you can get today. It features a lightweight yet strong material. The cover wraps around the phone's edges, protecting the rear and the sides of the phone and the screen. Buy from Samsung

OtterBox Thin Flex Series Military-standard drop protection OtterBox is known for providing top-notch cases for smartphones, and its Thin Flex case is no different. It adds military-standard drop protection to the Z Fold 3. Additionally, it's coated with antimicrobial material to stop the growth of bacteria. Buy from OtterBox

Spigen Tough Armor Anti-shock protection Spigen is another famous case manufacturer that makes excellent quality cases. For the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company is offering its Tough Armor Series case with military-grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Extra protection for hinge Spigen also sells a Slim Armor Pro case for the Z Fold 3. It comes with new edge protection technology to protect the phone's hinge at all times. Additionally, there's a new foam tech to offer extra shock resistance. View at Amazon

VRS Design QuickStand Pro With a kickstand The QuickStand Pro case from VRS Design offers ultimate rugged protection from all sides. It also features a kickstand to make it easy to consume media on the device. Additionally, the case has raised lips all around to protect the cameras and the cover screen. View at Amazon

Spigen Neo Hybrid S Matte finish The Spigen Neo Hybrid S case comes with a lightweight profile and matte finish. It also features an upgraded frame for a sturdier build and snug fit. Additionally, the integrated kickstand can help you watch media or have virtual meetings on the large screen. View at Amazon

These are the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 rugged cases you can buy today. The Spigen Slim Armor Pro is an excellent option for rugged protection if you’re looking for a specific recommendation. OtterBox and VRS Design cases are also pretty good. If you don’t want third-party cases, Samsung sells its Aramid Cover for the Z Fold 3 that’s not necessarily rugged but will provide good protection to the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest flagship foldable smartphone. It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and runs on Android 11 with One UI. Buy from Samsung

Which case are you planning to get for your new Galaxy Z Fold 3? Let us know in the comments section. We’ll keep updating this guide as more rugged cases are released on the market, so make sure to bookmark it for quick access. If you don’t need a rugged case, we have also picked the best overall cases for the phone. Additionally, if you’re yet to place your Galaxy Z Fold 3 order, be sure to read our best deals guide for some great offers.