These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases to buy in 2022
Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during its Unpacked event in August 2022. When you unbox it, a technological masterpiece is revealed. You get two stunning displays, a main and a cover one — one of which folds in half. That’s not to mention its advanced rear camera system, which packs three sharp lenses. You get to capture your moments on the go and view them later on the unfolded, large display. When you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you’re getting a productivity tool that is perfect for creative multitaskers. Though, advanced technologies can often be delicate. To both protect and make your Galaxy Z Fold 4 more stylish, you should look into cases. After all, these affordable accessories freshen up your device and act as a safeguard to it. Below is a list of the best cases you can buy for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Navigate this article:
- Official cases
- Clear cases
- Thin cases
- Rugged cases
- Kickstand cases
- Wallet cases
- Stylish cases
- Stylus-friendly cases
Official cases
These official cases are manufactured by Samsung and feature a wide variety of options that suit different needs and tastes.
-
This Samsung case offers both protection and a kickstand for those who watch a lot of videos on their Galaxy phones.
-
This official case is made of silicone and features a back strap for added security. It's ideal for those who tend to drop their phones often.
-
If you're looking for something more professional and premium, this genuine leather case is a perfect pick that comes in two colors.
Clear cases
This category of cases is for those who want to show off the original design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, while adding a protective layer.
-
This case comes from a reputable manufacturer. Made from both hard and soft materials, it has a solid quality, raised bezels, and pronounced buttons.
-
This one has a built-in screen protector and has a TPU bumper for security.
Promoted
-
This clear case is made from an anti-yellowing material. It's durable, sleek, and compatible with Qi wireless charging pads.
Thin cases
For those who want to freshen up the appearance of their phone without adding significant bulk, thin cases act as an ideal solution.
-
This Spigen case has an ultra slim build. It's one of thinnest currently available for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
-
If you tend to place your keys and phone in the same pocket, this scratch-resistant case is the one to go for.
-
This case not only offers a slim build, but it also includes a dedicated slot for your S Pen to avoid losing it.
Rugged cases
If you work in a rough environment or tend to drop your phone very often, rugged cases will provide a solid layer of protection, particularly against shocks.
-
Unlike most rugged cases, this one has a very minimalistic build. It also comes with a dedicated hinge protector. It's the perfect blend between safety and modern design.
-
This multipurpose case comes with a kickstand, an S Pen holder, and a built-in screen protector.
Promoted
-
This rugged case not only comes with a ring kickstand, built-in screen protector, and durable builds, but it also includes a rear camera cover to keep the lenses safe.
Kickstand cases
Those who want to take advantage of the large Galaxy Z Fold 4 display will love kickstand cases. They’re perfect for those who watch a lot of content on their phones.
-
Available in three patterns to choose from, this kickstand case comes with a dedicated S Pen slot and screen protector.
-
This one comes with a rugged build and includes an S Pen holder.
Promoted
-
This multipurpose leather one has an S Pen slot, card and cash pockets, and much more. It's ideal for those looking for something both formal and handy.
Wallet cases
If you’re a minimalist like me, then wallet cases allow you to get rid of one item you usually carry around. Thanks to them, you get to store your cards and cash — without needing to carry a dedicated wallet.
-
This wallet case has a classic design and feel to it. It certainly stirs nostalgic feelings in us.
-
Available in eight colors to choose from, this leather wallet case is simple and helpful.
-
This kickstand case comes in four colors to choose from. It includes three card slots and a side pocket.
Stylish cases
Those who want to freshen up their phones will appreciate stylish cases. They add a unique touch that makes the device stand out.
-
This stylish case offers five stunning marble patterns to choose from. It truly makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 more of a masterpiece.
-
This one has a marble pattern, a built-in screen protector, and an S Pen Slot.
Promoted
-
This one offer almost two dozen patterns to choose from. So no matter what your styles are, you likely will find a couple suitable cases.
Stylus-friendly cases
If you’re looking to conveniently store your S Pen while protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 4, then stylus-friendly cases are the ones to go for.
-
This case offers five color options to choose from, a kickstand, and an S Pen holder.
-
Available in three colors to pick from, this one includes a screen protector and an S Pen slot.
-
This leather one also offers three color options. It includes a kickstand and an S Pen pocket.
When buying a device — especially an expensive one — getting a case should be one of the first things you do. After all, scratches and cracks will only ruin the premium feel of the device. That’s not to mention that repair costs can leave a hole in your pocket. By spending a few bucks on a case, you’re potentially saving hundreds of dollars in the process.
-
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features two stunning displays and an advanced rear camera system. It's the epitome of today's consumer smartphone technology.
Which of these Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases will you buy? Let us know in the comments section below.