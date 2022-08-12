These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases to buy in 2022

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during its Unpacked event in August 2022. When you unbox it, a technological masterpiece is revealed. You get two stunning displays, a main and a cover one — one of which folds in half. That’s not to mention its advanced rear camera system, which packs three sharp lenses. You get to capture your moments on the go and view them later on the unfolded, large display. When you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you’re getting a productivity tool that is perfect for creative multitaskers. Though, advanced technologies can often be delicate. To both protect and make your Galaxy Z Fold 4 more stylish, you should look into cases. After all, these affordable accessories freshen up your device and act as a safeguard to it. Below is a list of the best cases you can buy for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Official cases

These official cases are manufactured by Samsung and feature a wide variety of options that suit different needs and tastes.

Clear cases

This category of cases is for those who want to show off the original design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, while adding a protective layer.

Thin cases

For those who want to freshen up the appearance of their phone without adding significant bulk, thin cases act as an ideal solution.

Rugged cases

If you work in a rough environment or tend to drop your phone very often, rugged cases will provide a solid layer of protection, particularly against shocks.

Kickstand cases

Those who want to take advantage of the large Galaxy Z Fold 4 display will love kickstand cases. They’re perfect for those who watch a lot of content on their phones.

Wallet cases

If you’re a minimalist like me, then wallet cases allow you to get rid of one item you usually carry around. Thanks to them, you get to store your cards and cash — without needing to carry a dedicated wallet.

Stylish cases

Those who want to freshen up their phones will appreciate stylish cases. They add a unique touch that makes the device stand out.

Stylus-friendly cases

If you’re looking to conveniently store your S Pen while protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 4, then stylus-friendly cases are the ones to go for.

When buying a device — especially an expensive one — getting a case should be one of the first things you do. After all, scratches and cracks will only ruin the premium feel of the device. That’s not to mention that repair costs can leave a hole in your pocket. By spending a few bucks on a case, you’re potentially saving hundreds of dollars in the process.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features two stunning displays and an advanced rear camera system. It's the epitome of today's consumer smartphone technology. View on Samsung

Which of these Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases will you buy? Let us know in the comments section below.