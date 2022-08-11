Pre-register the new Samsung foldables for FREE and save BIG!
These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Chargers, Cables, and other Accessories to buy in 2022
August 11, 2022 8:02am Comment

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during its Unpacked event in August 2022. This foldable comes packed with technologies that make smartphones exciting again. It has a main display and a cover one — both of which are fluid, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a selfie camera, an under-display camera, and a triple rear camera system. It truly is a versatile device with excellent displays and lenses. For $1,799 you get to choose between three vibrant color options, with a fourth finish available exclusively on Samsung’s website. If you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, don’t forget to protect it with a case. After all, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Below is a list of the best chargers, cables, and other accessories you can buy for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Navigate this article:

Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Chargers

Samsung doesn’t include chargers in the boxes of Galaxy Z Fold 4 devices. So if you don’t already have a charging brick lying around, you will need to buy one separately to charge your new device. Here are the best chargers you can find for this foldable smartphone.

    65W

    This official charger is ideal for those who have plenty of wired accessories. You can can charge up to three devices simultaneously through two USB-C ports and a USB-A port.

    35W

    This official charger has two ports, allowing you to charge two devices at the same time, using USB-C and USB-A. The latter port maxes out at 15W, though.

    25W

    This official charger only has one USB-C port. It's perfect if you'd rather have a more compact and portable brick than take advantage of more ports. It's available in both Black and White.

Best Cables

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 box includes a charging cable. However, sometimes we lose/break them, or maybe you just want a spare one to place in a different room. Here you can find the best cables available for your new Samsung Galaxy phone.

    Official

    This official cable will work perfectly with your Galaxy phone. It is 6 feet long and comes in Black and White.

    Braided

    Available in Black, Red, and Silver, this cable is 10 feet long and has a braided design for better durability.

    Affordable

    This cable from Amazon Basics is an affordable option that comes in White and Black and costs around 10 bucks.

Best Earbuds

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 misses out on the retired 3.5mm headphone jack. While you can use a USB Type-C adapter to connect your favorite wired headsets, it’s still not very convenient. Here are the best wireless earbuds you can use with your new Galaxy phone.

    Latest

    These are the latest wireless earbuds from Samsung. They offer water resistance, ANC, Voice Detect, and more.

    Middle-Range

    If you don't want to spend as much, you can get the regulars Galaxy Buds 2 for cheaper. It's still a solid pick.

    Affordable

    If you're looking for something even cheaper than the previous models, these buds are the ones to go for.
    The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available to buy from Samsung. Through its website, you get access to a fourth, exclusive color and an optional discount through an eligible trade-in.

Which of these chargers, cables, and accessories will you be buying for your Galaxy Z Fold 4? Let us know in the comments section below.

