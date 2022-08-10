These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Deals in 2022

Samsung unleashed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 upon the world during its Unpacked event in August 2022. This foldable smartphone packs plenty of breathtaking technologies that make it such a tempting purchase at $1,799. When you unbox it, you will find a 7.6-inch main screen and a 6.2-inch cover screen — both of which support 120Hz refresh rates. In the camera department, you get a 10MP selfie camera, 4MP under-display camera, and a triple rear camera system. Said system packs a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. It truly is a beast in the display and camera departments. Now, you must be wondering how to get your hands on this precious device. Below is a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (2022) deals currently available. Don’t forget to protect it with a case, too!

Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Deals

Samsung

As you might’ve guessed, Samsung is indeed selling this device. You can pre-order it starting today — with store availability scheduled for August 26. Through Samsung.com, you get to choose between Graygreen, Beige, Phantom Black, and an exclusive Burgundy finish. Additionally, if you preorder a unit before August 26, you get some extra perks. These include a complimentary memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off through an eligible trade-in, a Standing Cover with Pen case, and a $100 of Samsung credit.

Verizon

Verizon has also listed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for pre-order, and it’s offering some perks of its own. For starters, you get to pay through 36 monthly installments of $49 — if you’d rather not pay $1,799 on day one. Additionally, you can get up to $800 in Verizon credit with an eligible trade-in. That’s not to mention the discounted Samsung cases, chargers, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Lastly, if you buy the 256GB model, you get upgraded to the next storage tier for free. These are limited-time deals, so take advantage of them before they expire.

T-Mobile

If T-mobile is your carrier of choice, you can also pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting today, with its delivery scheduled for August 26. T-Mobile also allows you to pay for it through $50 installments over the period of 36 months. Additionally, you get to double your storage, receive a free case, and get up to $500 in credit when trading in an eligible device.

We will update the list of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals once we spot more of them. If one of the currently-listed deals grabs your attention, claim it before it’s gone. Additionally, if you wait too long, you might face shipping delays — as the supplies start running out.

Will you be buying this foldable smartphone? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.