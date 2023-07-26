The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was unveiled at the company's Unpacked event, and while it doesn’t change much on the outside, the dimensions are slightly different from the last-generation model. It’s also thinner when folded, thanks to a teardrop-shaped hinge that allows the inner screen to be parallel when closed. This will be one of the best phones released this year, advancing Samsung’s foldable vision of the future. With any expensive flagship device, you’ll want to protect your investment, and the $1,800 Fold 5 is no different. Putting a case over the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will protect it better from bumps, scratches, and the elements, so we’ve rounded up our favorites that are available right now.

This slim fit case covers the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in PU leather, with an integrated kickstand that is also usable as a grip when using it on the go. It also features a 9H tempered glass protector for the outside screen, and a one-piece design to cover the hinge.

The Waldeng 4-in-1 case covers every surface of your Galaxy Z Fold 5 in elegant protection, with Mil-grade drop protection, a faux-leather pattern for extra grip, and electroplated bumpers that mimic the phone's metallic edges. It also comes with screen protectors for inner and outer screens and for the cameras.

This crystal-clear case from Onola covers the back of the foldable while also protecting the hinge mechanism. It's made from polycarbonate for strong protection, and supports wireless charging without having to remove the case.

If you want to show off your foldable to the best effect, you'll want to check out this stylish case from Baili. It uses 9H electroplated tempered glass to cover your foldable's back, while an HD glass film covers the front screen.

This simple-looking and slim case for your phone is made from durable materials, so it'll help protect from bumps and drops. It will keep your foldable protected for an affordable price without looking too flashy.

Spigen's Tough Armor Pro P is a case that will ensure your Galaxy Z Fold 5 is protected from all angles, and that includes keeping your S Pen safe in a clever hinge door. The new foam technology in the case added extra shock protection so your phone can survive nearly anything.

If you're after the best protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 5, the ever-popular Unicorn Beetle range from Supcase is where to look. It's got hinge protection, a kickstand that doubles as a ring holder, a built-in screen protector, and a place to stash your S Pen.

Spigen's new Ultra Hybrid case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings not only a unique look to your new foldable with its clear frame and back plate that offers a faux view of your phone's internals, but it also blends soft TPU material with a hard plastic back for comfortable protection.

Wrapping up the best cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 5

It’s still a few weeks before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets released, so this collection covers the current state of cases available early on. We’ll keep adding to it as more well-known brands release their own cases so that you can be sure of the best case for your style and preferences.

I really like the transparent tech look of the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case, which protects the Galaxy Z Fold 5 while not adding much bulk to the device and gives it a fun faux look into the internals of the phone. For more protection, there’s the ever-reliable Supcase Unicorn Beetle, which also has an S Pen holster. To show off the foldable to its best effect, the Baili Tempered Glass case puts it behind hardened windows like a piece of art. And value-orientated shoppers can’t go far wrong with the Giyer Ultra Slim case for bump protection.

Once again, Samsung hasn’t included a fast or any charger with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. You’ll want to check out our collection of the best chargers for the foldable device if you don’t already have a suitable power source.