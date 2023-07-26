Samsung has finally lifted the covers off its latest flagship foldable, and it's everything recent leaks chalked it up to be. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a minor upgrade over last year's model, with Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset and a slightly more compact and lightweight chassis being the most notable improvements. While it may not be a great buy for Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners, it's still one of the best phones on the market.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great choice for those looking to buy their first flagship foldable, and it even makes sense for those still rocking a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or older. But it's a pricey phone, starting at $1,799.99 for the base 12GB+256GB variant, so you might want to check out these Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals to make it a bit easier on your pocket.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals

