Samsung has finally lifted the covers off its latest flagship foldable, and it's everything recent leaks chalked it up to be. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a minor upgrade over last year's model, with Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset and a slightly more compact and lightweight chassis being the most notable improvements. While it may not be a great buy for Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners, it's still one of the best phones on the market.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great choice for those looking to buy their first flagship foldable, and it even makes sense for those still rocking a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or older. But it's a pricey phone, starting at $1,799.99 for the base 12GB+256GB variant, so you might want to check out these Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals to make it a bit easier on your pocket.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals

Samsung

Save up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in, get a free storage upgrade, and 30% off Samsung Care+ on pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 5 through Samsung's website.

$1800 at Samsung
Verizon

Get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in or pay as little as $50 per month for 36 months at 0% APR for a shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Verizon. Pre-order the device right away and get a free storage upgrade as well.

$1800 at Verizon
AT&T

Save up to $1,000 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 5 through AT&T by trading in your old Galaxy device and get a free storage upgrade by pre-ordering the device before August 10.

$1800 at AT&T