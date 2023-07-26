The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best Android phones released this year. Like last year's model, this phone sports a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.2-inch external display, making it one chunky device. Being a large device means there's a good chance it'll slip out of your hands during use, so you need to fortify its defense with quality cases and screen protectors.
We've scoured the screen protector market and curated a list of the best options to ensure your new Z Fold 5 remains protected against scratches, scruffs, and marks. These high-quality protectors will help safeguard your device's folding displays while providing an optimal user experience.
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector for Galaxy Z Fold 5Editor's Choice
Milomdoi screen protector for Z Fold 5Premium Pick
Orzero screen protector for Z Fold 5Best Value
LYWHL screen protector for Z Fold 5Matte protection
UniqueMe screen protector for Z Fold 5Screen and camera shield
Spigen tempered glass screen protector for Z Fold 5Easy installation
Surbuid screen protector for Z Fold 5Self-healing protector
SuperShieldz screen protector for Z Fold 5Full-coverage protection
IQShield screen protector for Z Fold 5Quality guardian
Domeglass Whitestone screen protector for Z Fold 5Anti-glare defense
NP privacy screen protector for Z Fold 5Privacy protection
SuperShieldz front only screen protector for Z Fold 5Front screen security
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector offers excellent protection and durability. It's a pair of TPU films that provide edge-to-edge coverage for the internal and external displays of Fold 5. Both protectors have self-healing properties, so small scratches and dents disappear over time, ensuring your Galaxy Z Fold 5 display looks pristine even after extended use.
Milomdoi screen protector for Z Fold 5Premium Pick
The Milomdoi screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an all-in-one package that helps keep your device's sensitive parts safe from scuffs and scratches. It comes with nine different protectors; three tempered glass protectors for your external display, three TPU films for the internal screen, and three tempered glass covers for your cameras. You also get two installation frames to help you install your protectors with no issues
Orzero screen protector for Z Fold 5Best Value
If you want excellent protection for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a low price, then the Orzero screen protector is the option to go for. For just nine bucks, you get three TPU film protectors for the inner display and three tempered glass protectors for the external display. It is easy to install and doesn't collect fingerprints like many of its competitors.
LYWHL screen protector for Z Fold 5Matte protection
If you need excellent matte protection on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, then the LYWHL screen protector is the right option for you. It comes with two EPU protectors for the internal and external display and three tempered glass rings for the camera. These protectors offer excellent clarity, and thanks to their oleophobic and hydrophobic coating, smudges, fingerprints, dust, and other external components won't be sticking to your device.
UniqueMe screen protector for Z Fold 5Screen and camera shield
The UniqueMe screen protector for Z Fold 5 is a popular option thanks to its case-friendly design. It's a pair of tempered glass screen guards that ensure the external display of your device remains protected from drops, smudges, scuffs, fingerprints, and scratches. This protector also comes with tempered glass camera covers with 99 percent light transmittance, ensuring you can continue taking high-quality photos and videos. Its 2.5D rounded corners feel smooth, making it comfortable to the touch.
Spigen tempered glass screen protector for Z Fold 5Easy installation
The Spigen tempered glass protector for the Z Fold 5 is one every beginner will love. Besides offering quality protection, this screen guard comes with an auto-alignment installation kit that makes it easy for anyone to safely and precisely install their protectors. While these tempered glass protectors are only made for the external display, you're guaranteed the best protection and clarity possible.
Surbuid screen protector for Z Fold 5Self-healing protector
The Surbuid screen protector is one you want to consider if you're looking for a new screen guard or a replacement for your Z Fold 5's internal display. Made from EPU material, this screen protector is bubble-free and provides excellent transparency, so you can always enjoy the HD quality of your screen. It's also bubble-free, which means it'll be sticking to your display for an extended period.
SuperShieldz screen protector for Z Fold 5Full-coverage protection
Quality TPU screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 don't get better than the SuperShieldz screen protector. You get two screen guards for the inner display and two more for the external screen. As expected of a SuperShieldz product, these screen protectors provide real touch sensitivity while keeping your devices safe from scratches, scrapes, and dust. They are also easy to install, so you can easily use them even if it's your first installation.
IQShield screen protector for Z Fold 5Quality guardian
When it comes to quality screen protectors, you can always count on IQShield to deliver. This Z Fold 5 TPU screen protector is a two-pack guardian that covers the two screens on your device, keeping them safe from sudden mishaps. Thanks to its quality adhesive, the IQShield screen guard remains in place once installed. And it also comes with self-healing technologies, so minor scuffs and scratches will disappear over time, leaving your device as pristine as possible.
Domeglass Whitestone screen protector for Z Fold 5Anti-glare defense
If you're looking for a top-notch PET film screen protector for your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, this product from Domeglass Whitestone is all you need. You get an EPU film for the outer screen and a PET film for the inner display. The screen guards are bubble-free, and the auto-alignment kit makes installation easy. They also offer anti-glare properties and touch sensitivity, so you'll feel like you're touching your actual display without worrying about external lighting conditions.
NP privacy screen protector for Z Fold 5Privacy protection
Using the NP privacy screen protector, you can keep your Z Fold 5's screen away from prying eyes. Made out of tempered glass, this screen guard ensures that the information displayed on your phone is privy to you alone. While the guard is only available for the front screen, you also get two camera covers to help keep your shooters safe.
SuperShieldz front only screen protector for Z Fold 5Front screen security
Looking for a screen protector for your Z Fold 5 front display? Then look no further than the SuperShieldz front-only screen protector. This screen guard is made from tempered glass and offers maximum scratch protection, ensuring immaculate clarity. It's also comfortable in the hand thanks to its 2.5D edge design, and its touch sensitivity is top-notch.
Our top picks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Protecting the sophisticated technology embedded in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is essential to enjoy an excellent user experience for a long time. Investing in a quality screen protector will not only safeguard your displays from scratches, scuffs, and impact but also help you maintain the device's touch responsiveness and foldability. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield protector is an excellent option since it offers top-notch responsiveness while ensuring that your internal and external displays are safe from scratches, scrapes, and sudden drops. It also has self-healing properties, ensuring your screen remains pristine and precise.
The Milomdoi screen protector is another excellent option if you want all-around protection for your device. It offers protection for both screens and your cameras and comes in a pack of nine with three protectors for each part of the device. If you're on a budget and would like the best option possible, then the Orzero screen protector is a great option for you. Now, besides adding the best screen protectors to your Samsung device, you want to further enhance its protection by attaching a solid case. Check our list of best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for one that suits your needs.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a further refinement to the Z Fold lineup. The smartphone looks similar to past Z Fold iterations, featuring a 7.6-inch main screen and a tall cover screen. On the inside, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 4,400mAh battery.
During preorders, you can score up to $1,000 with trade-ins at Samsung.com.