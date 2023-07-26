The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best Android phones released this year. Like last year's model, this phone sports a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.2-inch external display, making it one chunky device. Being a large device means there's a good chance it'll slip out of your hands during use, so you need to fortify its defense with quality cases and screen protectors.

We've scoured the screen protector market and curated a list of the best options to ensure your new Z Fold 5 remains protected against scratches, scruffs, and marks. These high-quality protectors will help safeguard your device's folding displays while providing an optimal user experience.