When you buy a new smartphone, one of the first things you should do is get a good case. And few devices deserve a quality case as much as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The new sixth-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a premium phone, and if you're looking to nab one of the best cases for it, read on. We've rounded up the best protective shells for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that not only look great but will keep this pricey dual-screen gem looking shiny and new.

Editor's choice Spidercase Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case $31 $36 Save $5 The Spidercase offers great all-around protection for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Its impact-resistant polycarbonate protects the back and hinge, while a tempered glass screen protector shields the cover display. A large kickstand is built into the hinge protector, allowing you to set your Galaxy Z Fold 6 up in entertainment mode. $31 at Amazon

Best value Osophter Samsung Galazy Z Fold 6 Clear Case This clear case from Osophter protects your Galaxy Z Fold 6 for dirt cheap. Its tough polycarbonate shell secures the rear and front of your phone, and while there's no dedicated hinge protector, this keeps the bulk and weight down. The minimalist see-through design also lets you show off your Galaxy Z Fold's finish. $10 at Amazon

Premium pick Temdan case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 For a little more cash, the Temdan Galaxy Z Fold 6 case offers a bit more protection than our top pick. Along with front, rear, and hinge protection, the Temdan case features a sturdy slider on the back that you can use to shield the camera module when you're not taking pictures. We also like the subtle grippy texture on this one a bit more. $40 at Amazon

Stylus holder Vurfoo Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case with S Pen Holder The Galaxy Z Fold's big 7.6-inch display is perfect for use with the S Pen stylus. If you have one, the Vurfoo case is the perfect companion for your Z Gold 6. Along with front, back, and hinge protection, the Vurfoo case sports a secure slot right on the back for your S Pen to nestle into. $19 at Amazon

Nice colors Vaki Design Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case Phone cases often have limited color choices, but this Galaxy Z Fold 6 case from Vaki gives you more options. It's available in six eye-catching colors, including, of course, the essential black. It also provides great all-around protection for your phone, which is its main job. $18 at Amazon

MagSafe-compatible Hovisi Magnetic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case MagSafe isn't just for iPhones. Many Android phone cases offer magnetic rings, such as this Galaxy Z Fold 6 case from Hovisi. With it, you can use your Z Fold 6 with a huge array of MagSafe-compatible accessories, from chargers and power banks to magnetic phone mounts. Like the Vaki Design case, it's also available in a nice selection of colors. $15 at Amazon

Card holder case Ninki Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case Reduce your daily load with the Ninki Galaxy Z Fold 6 card case, which protects your phone while pulling double duty as a small wallet. It may not completely replace your wallet or clutch purse, but it's a handy place to store a few of your most-used cards. Like our premium pick, it even features a rear camera slider to protect the lenses. There's no kickstand, though. $34 at Amazon

Complete protection AICase Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case These Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases all provide adequate protection for everyday use, but if you need even more security for rough environments, the AICase is an ultra-rugged option. Its thick polycarbonate shell provides 360-degree shockproof shielding for your phone, with beefed-up edge and corner protection. There's also a metal kickstand/ring grip on the back, compatible with magnetic phone mounts. $20 at Amazon

Stylus included Gufiire Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case with Slim Pen Want a clear case that also holds your stylus? What about a case that includes a stylus? This 2-in-1 bundle from Gufiire includes a sturdy clear Galaxy Z Fold 6 case with a slot on the rear for the slim stylus pen that comes with it. It's a great value bundle if you're looking to protect your device and are planning to buy a stylus for it anyway. $35 at Amazon

Choosing the best case for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 continues the legacy of one of Samsung's best phones. The Z Fold devices aren't cheap, so you'll want to get a good protective case. The best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 should provide good security without being bulky, as the foldable design of this phone makes it a pretty thick device even without a case. Our top pick from Spidercase has everything we want: it secures the phone's chassis, hinge, and cover display without adding too much heft. It also features a built-in kickstand, which is a great thing to have, considering the tablet-like capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's main display.

If you can spend a bit more, consider upgrading to our premium pick. The Temdan Galaxy Z Fold 6 case sports a refined design, offering the same protection capabilities as the Spidercase but with an additional sliding protector for the rear camera module. Finally, if you just want a cheap, no-frills case for your Galaxy Z Fold 6, our value pick is a good choice. For around ten bucks, the slim Osophter case provides good protection with a sturdy transparent shell that minimizes bulk while showing off your Galaxy Z Fold's style.