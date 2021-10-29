The best Samsung memory products: SSDs, SD cards, and flash drives

Samsung is a well-known brand for many of its products, including smartphones, TVs, and laptops. One area where the company also has a big presence is storage. From SSDs to flash drives and microSD cards, Samsung has all kinds of memory products available. If you’ve been looking to expand the storage on your laptop, smartphone, or other devices, you can’t go wrong with Samsung.

And now may be the best time to do it, because the company is currently holding a big sale on many of its memory products. At writing time, SSDs, flash drives, and much more are available at lower prices, including high-end products like PCIe 4.0 SSDs. We’ve rounded up some of the best memory products you can buy right now if you need the extra space.

Internal SSDs

If you’re looking to expand the internal storage of your laptop or desktop PC, SSDs are the best way to do it. Samsung makes some of the most popular M.2 SSDs out there, but there are also some SATA models if you have an empty slot you’re looking to fill.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD Best PCIe 4.0 SSD If you want the latest and greatest, Samsung's 980 Pro SSD is the company's first to leverage PCIe 4.0 for read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and read speeds up to 5,000 MB/s. Most models are discounted, including $45 off the 2TB size. See at Samsung

Samsung 980 SSD PCIe 3.0 alternative Many PCs still don't support PCIe 4.0, so this alternative lets you save money and still get some of the best performance out of PCIe 3.0 in an affordable package. The 1TB model is currently $20 off, making it one of the most affordable SSDs you can buy from Samsung. See at Samsung

Samsung 970 PRO SSD Long-lasting PCIe 3.0 SSD If you want to stick with PCIe 3.0 and get something that lasts you a long time, the Samsung 970 PRO still gets you fantastic speeds and it promises to endure up to 1,200 TB written if you choose the 1TB capacity. It's a bit pricy, but it's still a solid offering, See at Samsung

Samsung 870 QVO SATA III SSD Largest SATA SSD If you're in need of massive SSD storage, the Samsung 870 QVO is happy to oblige. With capacities up to 8TB and read speeds up to 560MB/s, this is one of the best SATA SSDs out there. And it's up $70 off, See at Samsung

Samsung 860 PRO 2.5 SSD Most reliable SSD The Samsung 860 PRO SSD is the ideal choice if you need something that will last you a very long time. Rated for up to 4,800 TB written (for the 4TB model), it outclasses anything else on this list. It's as fast as other SATA SSDs, too. See at Samsung

Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD Bang for the buck If you're looking for an affordable SATA SSD, the 870 EVO is your best choice here. It's currently discounted up to $80 off, giving you an affordable way to expand the storage of your PC or laptop. It comes in up to 4TB sizes. See at Samsung

Samsung Portable SSDs

What if you need fast storage you can take anywhere? Samsung also makes some great portable SSDs that cater to different types of external memory needs. Here are your best options.

Samsung X5 Portable SSD Ultra-fast Thunderbolt SSD Need an extra fast SSD? Unlike most other portable storage devices, the Samsung X5 is powered by Thunderbolt, giving you read speeds up to 2,800 MB/s and writes up to 2,100 MB/s. The 500GB model is currently $50 off, making it just $149.99, See at Samsung

Samsung T7 Touch Secure storage anywhere For when you're carrying sensitive data with you, the Samsung T7 Touch is the best way to keep it safe. It's a portable SSD with a fingerprint reader, making it easier to keep your files safe from prying eyes. It's up to $60 off, which makes it almost as cheap as the standard T7. See at Samsung

Samsung T7 Affordable SSD If you want something a little more affordable or with more personality, the standard Samsung T7 is cheaper and it comes in black, red, or blue to suit your taste. It's currently up to $30 off, though some smaller models are out of stock at writing time. See at Samsung

Samsung MicroSD memory cards

Whether it’s for your smartphone, tablet, camera, or a Nintendo Switch, microSD cards are quick and easy ways to increase your storage capacity. Samsung has quite a few memory cards on offer that are suited for different types of use cases. Here are the best options available right now.

Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC card Best for performance The EVO Plus is one of Samsung's best-performing microSD cards promising read speeds up to 130MB/s and U3, A2, and V30 certification. It comes in up to 512GB sizes, which should be enough for almost all your needs. See at Samsung

Samsung Pro Endurance microSD card Best for reliability If durability is your first priority, the Samsung PRO Endurance microSD card does the trick. It's slower, but its longevity up to 43,800 hours makes it ideal for tasks where it's constantly used, like video monitoring cameras. See at Samsung

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card Affordable and performant The Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card offers the best value you can get, It comes in sizes up to 512GB and offers up to 100 MB/s speeds, but it's also very affordable. Some sizes are even discounted below their usual price. See at Samsung

Flash drives

Finally, there are also some flash drives, for when you want compact storage you can easily connect to any PC. These aren’t as fast as SSDs, but their small size makes them ideal for school projects and documents, while being very easy to take just about anywhere. Samsung doesn’t make a ton of flash drives, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t good options.

Samsung FIT Plus USB flash drive So tiny Want an ultra-compact flash drive? The Samsung FIT Plus is exactly that, and you can easily fit it into any pocket, wallet, or almost anything. It comes in capacities up to 256GB. See at Samsung

Samsung DUO Plus Flash Drive For your PC and your phone Want to use your files on your PC and your phone? With the Samsung DUO Plus, you can connect to either USB Type-A or Type-C ports to access your files on just about any device easily. See at Samsung

Samsung BAR Plus USB Flash Drive More durable It may not be super compact or have two connectors, but the Samsung BAR Plus is a no-frills flash drive with extra durability features like resistance to water, shock, magnets, and X-rays. See at Samsung

Those are some of the best Samsung memory products you can buy today. At writing time, all of these products are available for sale, even if some capacities may be out of stock. These different categories are all for different use cases, so recommending a specific product is complicated. But if you’re building a new PC, the Samsung 980 PRO SSD is certainly one of the very best options out there thanks to its PCIe 4.0 support. And if you’re looking to build a new PC from scratch or make big upgrades, be sure to also check out our lists of the best motherboards and best CPUs you can buy today.