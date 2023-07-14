Although Asus's ROG Ally is positioned as the most premium handheld gaming PC you can buy, one crucial thing it's missing is a screen protector. Even the Steam Deck offers a screen protector for the top model, and since the Ally is a much more expensive device, you'll definitely want a screen protector. Thankfully, there are already lots of options on the market, though there are really just a few you should really consider. Not only that, these screen protectors are pretty cheap for a $700+ device.

Miimall's ROG Ally tempered glass screen protector is one of the cheapest to get for Asus's latest handheld gaming PC. It comes in a pair of two alongside a wipe, cloth, and dust removal sticker.

Orzero's screen protector made of tempered glass for the ROG Ally is cheap and offers additional protection for the Ally. It comes in a pack of two which are backed by a lifetime warranty, and also includes a dust remover, wipe, and cloth.

Orzero's tempered glass screen protector for the ROG Ally is value oriented but still provides ample protection for the Ally. Each package comes with three screen protectors backed by a lifetime warranty, a dust remover, wipe, and cloth.

Ivoler's screen protector for the ROG Ally is an inexpensive way to give the Ally some extra protection. It comes in a pack of three and also includes a microfiber cloth, wipes, and a squeeze card.

PYS's Anti-Reflective Screen Protector is made for the ROG Ally and mitigates the glare from bright lights. The box includes two screen protectors, wipes, a microfiber cloth, and a squeeze card. These screen protectors also come with a lifetime warranty.

Dbrand's ROG Ally Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a premium choice of protection for the ROG Ally. Two come in a pack, and you can rest assured that it'll protect your new device, as the company has a solid reputation in this field.

A recap of the best screen protectors for the ROG Ally

For starters, as you can see, there are a lot of options available. However, while many of these models are sold under different brands and names, it's highly likely many of them are actually identical. That doesn't necessarily mean the quality of these models is questionable or poor, but it does mean that your choice might not matter too much here. At the very least, it's good to have multiple options in case one brand stops selling their model.

Dbrand's is the only one that's for sure unique, and so is the PYS option, but it's not clear that all the other ones aren't the same. If you're buying a device that costs $700 or more, spending $25 for a screen protector is hardly breaking the budget, so I recommend Dbrand's protector. However, if you want quantity over quality, then I'd recommend getting the value-oriented options from amFilm, Ivoler, or Orzero since they come with three protectors in one package.