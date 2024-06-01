So, if you're looking for a new smartphone, there are tons of great Android options, including a bunch of excellent Pixels. If you've landed on the Pixel 8a, you'll still need to make sure that you're keeping yours safe and sound, and that's where a screen protector comes in.

Luckily, we're here to help with a list of the best Pixel 8a screen protectors around.

LK Pixel 8a 2-Pack Screen Protector Editor's choice $10 $11 Save $1 This screen protector pack from LK for the Pixel 8a features thin, shatterproof tempered glass, camera lens protectors, and an anti-scratch design. The best part? This screen protector pack will only cost you $11 or even less on sale, making it an affordable buy, too. $10 at Amazon

Zagg Glass XTR3 Pixel 8a Screen Protector Premium pick This premium Pixel 8a screen protector is 10x stronger than traditional glass, has blue light filtration, sports an anti-reflective coating, offers up an anti-microbial treatment, and is made out of recycled glass content, too. Yes, it's expensive, but it's just about the best screen protector you can get. $60 at Zagg

Supershieldz Pixel 8a Screen Protector 3-Pack Best value This screen protector pack features three screen protectors for your Pixel 8a made out of tempered glass, and you'll also get an anti-scratch design that promises to be bubble free. The best part is that this pack of three protectors will only cost you $8, making it extremely cheap. $8 at Amazon

Zagg Glass Pixel 8a Screen Protector Strongest protection This screen protector for the Pixel 8a from Zagg is 5x stronger than traditional glass, features scratch protection, is treated to remain clean + smudge-free, has reinforced edges to protect against drops, sports an anti-microbial treatment, and is made out of recycled content. If you want premium, this is it. $50 at Zagg

Omoton Pixel 8a Screen Protector 3-Pack Best with camera protector This Pixel 8a screen protector pack of three features tempered glass protectors, camera lens protectors, and a case-friendly design alongside 9H hardness tempered glass. Not only are you getting all that, but you're getting it all for just $9, which makes this package an overall extraordinary value. $9 at Amazon

Tauri Pixel 8a Screen Protector 2-Pack Best for easy application This Pixel 8a screen protector pack from Tauri features a pair of tempered glass screen protectors alongside camera protectors, too. You also get an installation frame for easy application on top of all that. Plus, this whole package will only cost you $10, making it an affordable buy. $10 at Amazon

Skinomi Pixel 8a Screen Protector 2-Pack Best matte finish This pack of two screen protectors for Pixel 8a from Skinomi sports a nice matte finish that's sure to ward off any annoying reflections. Plus, with a liquid solution installation, you don't have to worry about misaligning your protector during installation and can make adjustments as necessary. $10 at Amazon

Mr.Shield Pixel 8a Screen Protector 3-Pack Limited free lifetime warranty $6 $7 Save $1 This pack of three Pixel 8a screen protectors from Mr.Shield features 9H hardness tempered glass protectors. What's more is that you get a limited lifetime replacement warranty from Mr.Shield, too, for some peace of mind if anything happens to your protector. Plus, it only costs you $7. $6 at Amazon

Natbok Pixel 8a Screen Protector 2-Pack Cheapest option This Pixel 8a tempered glass screen protector pack of two courtesy of Natbok features 9H hardness and a case-friendly design. Most importantly, you can find this pack of two screen protectors for less than $5, making it just about the cheapest possible option for a Pixel 8a protector. $5 at Amazon

What to know about Pixel 8a screen protectors

The good news is that there are a ton of options out there. However, for most folks, LK's 2-Pack manages to provide a good blend of protection and value, while if you've got some extra cash to spend, it can be worth checking out the protectors over at Zagg.

If you're looking to save money, not to worry, because most of these protectors won't cost more than $10, but if you're on a tight budget, Natbok's 2-Pack of protectors can cost you under $5, making it an affordable buy for just about anyone.