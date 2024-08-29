For those in need of a great new phone, the top iPhones and best Androids are worth considering, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a truly premium pick. Once you land on one, you'll need a top-notch screen protector to keep yours safe and sound for years to come.

Editor's choice Omoton Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector This pack of three screen protectors from Omoton features a tempered glass construction, camera lens protectors, and works with fingerprint sensing. Best of all? This pack will only cost you $12 or even less on sale, making it a great pick for anyone. $12 at Amazon

Premium pick Zagg Glass XTR3 Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector Need a premium screen protector? If so, Zagg's Glass XTR3 protector sports blue light filtration, anti-reflective tech, an anti-dust installation, serious scratch protection, and it's made out of recycled materials, too. If you want the best, that's the Glass XTR3, if you can afford its $60 pricetag. $60 at Zagg

Best value Fangtian 4-Pack Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector This Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector pack from Fangtian features an impressive four protectors all for the low price of $10, making each protector only cost $2.50. Plus, you get a tool for easy installation, and this case won't stop fingerprint scanning. $10 at Amazon

Best protection UltraGlass 9H+ Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector $25 $36 Save $11 Looking for the best protection? If so, UltraGlass's Pixel 9 Pro XL protector comes with best-in-class 9H+ hardness, which means it'll be almost unbreakable and totally resistant to scratches. Plus, this is a pack of two for less than $25 on sale. $25 at Amazon

Best value privacy Imbzbk Privacy Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector $10 $15 Save $5 Worried about prying eyes? This value-forward pack of three screen protectors from Imbzbk makes it so that nobody will be able to see your screen from an angle, keeping your browsing private. Plus, you can get three protectors for $15 or even less on sale. $10 at Amazon

Best premium privacy Zagg Fusion Privacy Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector This premium privacy protector from Zagg packs in some of the best protection with some of the best privacy features out there in a protector. The Fusion Privacy protector will keep your phone safe not just from scratches and drops but from any nosy onlookers. $55 at Zagg

Best camera protector Ferilinso 3-Pack Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector Worried about your camera? This pack of three protectors from Ferilinso also features three camera protectors, making sure that your camera will never get scratched or broken, even after a drop. Most importantly, this entire pack costs well under $10. $8 at Amazon

Easiest installation Caseology Easy Installation Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector If you hate the screen protector installation process, this Caseology protector sports an easy-installation tool that makes applying your protectors a total breeze. Plus, this is a two pack of protectors, and it'll cost you less than $20, making it an affordable buy. $19 at Amazon

Best anti-glare IQShield Matte Pixel 9 Pro XL Screen Protector If getting rid of glare is a top priority for you, this IQShield protector for the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a matte design that'll keep the glare away. Plus, its outer coating prevents dust and grime buildup as well as resists fingerprints. $10 at Amazon

What to know about Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protectors

The good news is that you've got a ton of different options. For most people, Omoton's screen protector pack has more than enough protection at a great price, while if you've got more to spend, Zagg's Glass XTR3 protector is tough to beat in terms of raw overall quality.

On the other hand, if you're looking for incredible value, Fangtian's pack of four protectors is more than worth a look. But there are also options for the privacy-minded as well as those who struggle with screen protector installations above. Whatever you do, just make sure to pick a protector.