If you're looking for a new smartphone, the top iPhones and the best Android phones are always worth looking at. Google's Pixel line of phones features some excellent devices, like the Pixel 9. However, you'll need to make sure you keep your new Pixel safe after you pick one up.

To help narrow things down, we've found all the best screen protectors for the Pixel 9.

Editor's choice LK Google Pixel 9 2-Pack Screen Protector This Pixel screen protector pack features camera lens protection, 9H hardness, bubble-free tempered glass, and a pricetag that hovers around $10. If you're looking for an excellent all-around screen protector, this one from LK is worth a look for just about everyone. $11 at Amazon

Premium pick Zagg Glass XTR3 Pixel 9 Screen Protector Want a truly premium screen protector? If so, Zagg's XTR3 Pixel protector has it all. With military grade glass, blue light filtration, anti-reflective tech, an easy installation, scratch protection, and fingerprint scanner compatibility, this protector has everything you could possibly want. $60 at Zagg

Best value Aiziki 2-Pack Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector $6 $7 Save $1 This Pixel 9 pack of screen protectors from Aiziki sports 9H hardness, scratchproofing, shatterproofing, and a bubble-free design that's still case friendly. The best part? You can pick up this pack for well under $10, making it an affordable option no matter who you are. $6 at Amazon

Best privacy Zagg Fusion Privacy Pixel 9 Screen Protector Hate prying eyes staring at your phone? If so, check out Zagg's Fusion Privacy Pixel 9 screen protector. Not only does this protector keep your display safe and sound, but it stops anybody from seeing your screen from the side, maintaining your privacy. $55 at Zagg

Best value privacy Ferilinso Google Pixel 9 3-Pack Privacy Screen Protector If you want to keep your phone private on a budget, this Ferilinso Pixel 9 pack of screen protectors is worth a look. It sports three privacy protectors, three camera lens protectors, and a mounting frame and cleaning kit for an easy installation. Plus, it will only cost you $10. $10 at Amazon

Best camera protector JETech Pixel 9 Screen + Camera Protector 2-Pack If you're looking for a great Pixel 9 screen protector pack that also features camera lens protectors, this JETech pack is worth consideration. With an easy installation, a tempered glass construction, and fingerprint scanner compatibility, this screen protector pack has it all. $9 at Amazon

Best protection UltraGlass Google Pixel 9 Unbreakable Screen Protector $26 $36 Save $10 Want the best protection? If so, this UltraGlass Pixel 9 screen protector sports an impressive 9H+ hardness for a nigh-unbreakable construction. Suffice it to say you won't have to worry about scratches or cracks with this protector, even after a pretty hefty drop. $26 at Amazon

Best anti-glare Supershieldz Pixel 9 Matte 3-Pack Screen Protector Annoyed by glare on your Pixel 9? If so, this Pixel screen protector pack has a matte anti-glare coating designed to minimize glare as well as reduce fingerprints. Plus, this pack will cost you well under $10, making it an affordable buy for anyone. $7 at Amazon

Best pack Supershieldz Google Pixel 9 Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-Pack Just want a simple Pixel 9 screen protector pack for cheap? This Supershieldz screen protector pack features three protectors, an elegant tempered glass design, and you get all three for the low price of just $8. For the minimalists out there, this is tough to beat. $8 at Amazon

What to know about Pixel screen protectors

Luckily, there are lots of options for screen protectors. For most folks, LK's protector offers more than enough at a great price. If you've got some extra cash, Zagg's XTR3 protector is a truly premium offering worth some consideration. There are low-cost options, too, though.

Need a really great value? Make sure you check out Aiziki's protector, which is cheap enough for anyone. Or, if you're looking for a pack of protectors at one low price, the Supershieldz three-pack would be perfect for you. As long as you protect your Pixel with something, that's what counts.