With a powerful Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU powering it, the Lenovo Legion Go is a very capable handheld gaming PC. Its screen is bigger than its competitors like Steam Deck or ROG Ally at 8.8 inches with a 2560x1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. With an IPS panel, this is one of the best handheld gaming displays on any device. While it’s covered in Gorilla Glass, it’s still a good idea to add a layer of protection with a screen protector to keep your screen looking new as long as possible.

For most people, a basic tempered glass screen protector, like this model from Zshion, is all you really need. Its hard surface feels like your normal screen and won’t impact the clarity or colors since it has a clear finish. You should also have no trouble using the touch screen beneath.

This matte screen protector is designed to reduce reflections and glare on your screen without negatively impacting the clarity of the image beneath. This protector can also reduce annoying fingerprints that can distract your from gaming.

A basic tempered glass screen protector acts as a sacrificial layer in the event of a drop without picking up and many scratches as a plastic protector. Unfortunately, tempered glass is shatters when it breaks so it’s a good idea to grab a two-pack to stay protected.

Tempered glass more closely preserves the feel of your Gorilla Glass screen with plenty of hardness to avoid light scratches. You also don’t give up any of the color or clarity so it’s a good pick for those that want to preserve the original look and feel of the Legion Go.

With so many of us staring at monitors all day, excessive blue light can lead to eye strain. This TPU screen protector film reduces the amount of blue light that makes it to your eyes so you can comfortably game on your Legion Go, even after spending the day on a computer.

Whether you want a little privacy while riding the train or don’t want a younger sibling watching your game, this Privacy Screen Protector from Puccy can help keep your content private. This plastic screen protector can help shrug off impacts and keeps the actual screen scratch free.

Glossy screens are great for making colors pop with deeper black levels, but they also can act like a mirror if your have light behind you. This TPU matte film 3-pack reduces glare while providing scratch protection for the glossy Gorilla Glass display beneath.

You'll also want a screen protector to keep your Legion Go from getting damage while you're out with it.

The tempered glass screen protector from Ivoler is made of hardened glass that feels similar to the Gorilla Glass surface underneath. The tempered glass also does a good job of keeping your display looking sharp and doesn’t distort the colors underneath. If you like the look of your tech without a case, this is as close as you’re getting without going naked.

