The Moto G Power (2023) works with tempered glass and film screen protectors, so you have some options. Regardless of which one you choose, your Moto G Power (2023) will have a better chance against drops and scrapes with a screen protector than without one. We've rounded up the best ones for the Moto G Power (2023) below.

Motorola's latest Moto G Power (2023) is a pretty big step up from the Moto G Power (2022) , and one of the improvements is the display. Both devices are battery champions, providing days of battery life, but the Moto G Power (2023) has the performance to make it a serious contender for the best cheap Android phones in 2023 . However, the Moto G Power (2023) doesn't make any guarantees when it comes to the display's durability. Motorola says that it has a "water-repellent design," but there's no mention of specific glass durability standards, like Gorilla Glass. For that reason, one of the first things you should do after buying a Moto G Power (2023) is to add a screen protector.

Zagg is a reputable case and accessory maker, and that shows with its InvisibleShield Glass+ Defense Screen Protector. It's strong and durable, but it is the easy installation that makes this option a premium pick. With a drop-in tray, anyone can complete a perfect install on the first try.

If privacy is a concern, consider the Supershieldz Anti-Spy Screen Protector. It provides all the durability as any other tempered glass screen protector, but it is tinted so you can only see what's on the screen if you're directly in front of it.

If you're looking for a film screen protector for your Moto G Power (2023), look no further than this option from Mr. Shield. It is made out of PET material, and it's scratch and scuff resistant. It comes with three protectors in the box for quick replacement.

Mr. Shield's tempered glass screen protector is the standard option that is both durable and affordable. It comes with three screen protectors in the box, and has a lifetime replacement guarantee. Plus, it covers your front-facing camera as well.

Since the Moto G Power (2023) is still relatively new, there aren't a lot of great options for screen protectors for it. We've found the best out there so far and will continue to update this list as we find more. Depending on which one you'll choose, it'll give you a glass-like feel, soft touch, easy installation, or privacy features. All are great options chosen for their reasonable price point, feature set, and durability, but you'll want to pick the screen protector that best fits your daily usage of the Moto G Power (2023).

The Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a simple solution that'll meet most of your needs, protecting the phone's display from both cracks and scratches. For a film-like material or if you're looking for the best value, check out the Mr. Shield PET Film Screen Protector. But if you're stressed out by even the thought of applying one of these screen protectors correctly, it might be worth spending the extra money for Zagg's InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector. That option comes with a drop-in installation tray, which makes it painless to install onto a Moto G Power device. For the privacy-conscious users out there, the Supershieldz Anti-Spy Screen Protector has a tint that makes your screen hidden unless you're looking at it head-on.

The Moto G Power (2023) is one of the best Motorola phones available, so you'll want to keep it safe with one of these screen protectors.