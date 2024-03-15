It's also a handheld that's extremely light, weighing only 1.5 pounds, making it incredibly easy to just throw in your bag and take anywhere with you. This also means it's an easy device to scratch up, so you'll want to pick up a screen protector if you are also picking up the MSI Claw next week. If you're someone who is planning on going out with your MSI Claw, it's a great idea to pick up a case and screen protector to keep your device safe. We've picked out some of the best options for MSI Claw screen protectors to protect your touchscreen and keep its shine.

Excitement is building up for the release of the MSI Claw on March 15. While there are many portable gaming handhelds on the market, this is the first handheld powered by Intel Arc graphics and the mighty Intel Core Ultra processors. The MSI Claw features a bright 7-inch IPS touchscreen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness.

If you're looking for one of the most affordable options to get the job done, check out the SARLAR Screen Protector for ASUS ROG Ally. While designed for the ROG Ally, it's also compatible with the MSI Claw and includes 3-screen protectors bundled together.

This 2-Pack Anti-Reflective Screen Protector from PSY is a great option for anyone looking for a screen protector that gets the job done for the lowest price. It features a matte finish that helps to fight glare, allowing you to use your MSI Claw in bright environments.

While this screen protector was initially designed for the ASUS ROG Ally, the JSAUX ROG Ally Screen Protector is a great choice for the MSI Claw due to its 7-inch size. The screen protector comes with an installing frame, so applying the protector is easier than ever.

If you're looking for a matte screen protector for the MSI Claw, check out this one from Encased. It's a bit more expensive than other screen protectors, but it provides the best protection from reflections and glare and is designed to withstand chipping and cracking.

This screen protector pack from ivoler includes three screen protectors designed specifically for the MSI Claw. The protector offers 9H scratch resistance and a fully transparent display after application. It's a great option for anyone on the go or who owns multiple 7-inch handhelds.

This 3-Pack Screen Protector from amFilm is one of the top choices for the ASUS ROG Ally, with 99.9% transparency and 9H scratch resistance. Luckily, because the ROG Ally and MSI Claw have the same screen sizes, you can use this screen protector on the MSI Claw.

Dbrand's ROG Ally Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a premium choice for the MSI Claw or ASUS ROG Ally. It is designed to provide the best defense against scratches, chipping, and cracking of your MSI Claw screen.

This tempered glass screen protector from Encased provides your MSI Claw with transparency thanks to its 0.3mm thickness and 9H scratch resistance rating. This means you can easily bring your MSI Claw in a bag and not worry about it getting scratched by keys or other sharp objects.

Which screen protector is for you?

The MSI Claw is looking to be the best PC gaming handheld yet, but that's all the more reason to protect it. As a portable gaming handheld, the MSI Claw is susceptible to the daily scratches and bumps that could occur during transit. Protecting the MSI Claw with a dependable screen protector is a great way to reduce the chances of the touchscreen being damaged, and it should keep your clean looking fresh for quite a time after installing it. Screen protectors not only protect your screen, but they can also reduce fingerprints, smears, and other markings that might disrupt the visual clarity of your gaming experience.

If you want the best of the best when it comes to screen protectors for the MSI Claw, we picked Encased's MSI Claw UHD Screen Protector. It's a tempered glass 9H screen protector, and Encased is a reputable brand in the screen protector and mobile gaming accessories space that we strongly recommend. The Dbrand ROG Ally Screen Protector is another great pick, and one that we heartily recommend for the ASUS ROG Ally, and it will work with the MSI Claw. On that note, you may have noticed there are several ASUS ROG Ally screen protectors on this list. That's because the 7-inch screen of the ROG Ally and the MSI Claw are the same size, and any screen protector that was available for the ASUS ROG Ally will fit the MSI Claw.

If you want a simple screen protector at the lowest possible cost, the SARLAR Screen Protector or the PSY Anti-Reflective Screen Protector are two of the best options. Both cost less than $10. At the time of writing, you can pick up the PSY Anti-Reflective Screen Protector in a pack of two for just $5 while supplies last.