If you're looking for the perfect 2024 phone, the OnePlus 12 might just be ideal. Launched recently, this phone has everything you might want in a flagship Android device, such as the latest Snapdragon processor, up to 512GB storage, up to 16GB RAM, and a fantastic camera array. While the prices have certainly gone up compared to last year's models, you're still getting top-tier performance at a relatively lower price when compared to other flagship devices.
That said, $800 (or more if you go for higher specs) is still a significant amount to spend on a phone, so keeping your device safe is a no-brainer. You want to attach the best cases and screen protectors to your device to preserve its beauty, ensure its longevity, and reduce the chances of damage from accidental drops. If you're wondering what screen guard to choose, I've created a list of the best screen protectors for the OnePlus 12 below to help you safeguard your phone and reduce the chances of damage.
-
Foluu 2-pack screen protector for OnePlus 12Editor's choice
-
Akabeila 3-pack screen protector for OnePlus 12Premium pick
-
Orzero TPU screen protector for OnePlus 12Best value
-
zZjoOoj Screen Protector for OnePlus 12Excellent scratch resistance
-
Mooisvs 2+2 pack screen protector for OnePlus 12HD clarity
-
Foluu 2-pack screen protector for OnePlus 12Editor's choice
The Foluu 2-pack screen protector is an excellent choice for the OnePlus 12. It offers top-notch clarity while fitting the display precisely. This tempered glass protector is also anti-scratch and is durable enough to reduce the impact of a force suddenly landing on your display.
-
Akabeila 3-pack screen protector for OnePlus 12Premium pick
Quality and durable screen guards don't get better than the Akabeila 3-pack screen protector. It's a durable tempered glass guard that ensures the safety of your device from daily mishaps like accidental drops, scratches, and scrapes. It's easy to install, and you get three screen guards for long-lasting protection.
-
Orzero TPU screen protector for OnePlus 12Best value
Choose the Orzero TPU screen protector if you need an affordable guard to protect your phone from scratches and scrapes. It's easy to install, and you won't experience bubbles when you're done installing it on your device. This protector is also self-healing, meaning that it can automatically cure small scratches and scrapes for lasting clarity.
-
zZjoOoj Screen Protector for OnePlus 12Excellent scratch resistance
The Zzjoooj screen protector is another excellent option you can work with if you want your OnePlus 12 screen to remain pristine. This tempered glass screen guard features maximum hardness and scratch resistance. It's also smudge and fingerprint-resistant, allowing you to enjoy better clarity outdoors. It's easy to install and has two camera protectors to keep your optics safe.
-
Mooisvs 2+2 pack screen protector for OnePlus 12HD clarity
The Mooisvs 2+2 pack screen protector is a tempered glass screen guard that provides excellent clarity. It offers a similar feeling to when you're touching your screen, plus its oleophobic and hydrophic coating helps keep sweat, fingerprints, and other residue away. This guard is case-friendly and comes with a lifetime warranty.
-
Anbzsign screen protector for OnePlus 12Privacy shield
The Anbzsign screen protector is ideal for keeping strangers out of your business. It's a tempered glass screen guard that conceals the content on your device, ensuring that strangers cannot view what's happening on your phone. It also offers excellent scratch resistance and comes with two camera lens covers to keep your shooters safe.
-
Suttkue screen protector for OnePlus 12Self-healing guard
Keep your phone clean and pristine with the Suttkue screen protector. It's a tempered glass protector with self-healing capabilities, which can heal minor scratches over time. This screen guard offers top-notch light transmittance, so you won't have a problem using your phone outdoors. Plus, it's easy to install and strong enough to help your phone survive accidental drops.
-
Natbok 2+2 pack screen protector for OnePlus 12Bubble-free
The Natbok 2+2 pack screen protector offers excellent touch sensitivity and clarity. It's a tempered glass protector with great adsorption, ensuring that no bubbles form on your display during its installation. This tempered glass protector offers a touch response that's similar to just touching your display, and it works with the phone's fingerprint scanner, too. You get all the necessary tools for an easy installation in the box.
Which screen protector should you choose?
Screen protectors are ultimately meant to keep your device safe from scratches, scuffs, and scrapes and enhance the chances of surviving an accidental drop. The Foluu 2-pack screen protector is one that matches these factors, which is why it's our preferred choice. It offers quality scratch resistance and drop protection without hindering your display's clarity and brightness.
The Akabeila 3-pack screen protector is another excellent choice we like, as it has a smooth glassy finish, excellent durability, and top-notch scratch and impact resistance. And if tempered glass protection is not what you're looking for, you can opt for the Orzero TPU protector with its edge-to-edge protection and excellent scratch resistance. Pair any other screen guards above with the best OnePlus 12 cases and watch your device remain clean and pristine for years to come.
OnePlus 12
The OnePlus 12 is an excellent device for the price. It has an incredible camera array, a long-lasting battery, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 512GB storage, and up to 16GB RAM. Whether you want to game on your device, record beautiful videos for your social media, or take lovely family images, this phone has the power to do all.