The OnePlus 12R is one of the year's best mid-range phones. It offers flagship specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, an OLED display, excellent battery life, and a decent set of cameras at an affordable price. To make things better, you can save up to $100 off the phone by trading in any old device you have, no matter what condition the old phone might be in.
That said, even though the phone has excellent build quality and a beautiful design, it's still susceptible to daily mishaps like scratches, scuffs, and accidental drops. Besides keeping your phone safe from these factors, adding a solid case and screen protector to the 12R helps you maintain its beauty, ensuring it remains in perfect condition until you're ready to trade it in for your next OnePlus phone. We've listed the top screen guards for the OnePlus 12R below if you're considering which one to get.
-
Suttkue screen protector for OnePlus 12REditor's choice
The Suttkue screen protector is an excellent choice if you want to retain the pristine look and design of your OnePlus 12R. It's a tempered glass protector with superior durability and light transmittance, ensuring you enjoy the natural colors the device offers. This guard is easy to install, and you get two protectors and two camera shields at an affordable price.
-
Mooisvs screen protector for OnePlus 12RPremium pick
The Mooisvs screen protector provides the OnePlus 12R with top-notch protection, ensuring that even the edges of your phone are safe from scratches and scuffs. It's highly durable and scratch-resistant, protecting your phone from scratches made by keys, knives, and sharp objects. You get two protectors and two camera guards to safeguard your shooters.
-
Orzero screen protector for OnePlus 12RBest value
Get the Orzero screen protector if you want an affordable shield that's anti-scratch and highly responsive. This PET screen protector has self-healing properties, ensuring that minor scratches and scuffs don't remain on your device for long. It comes in a pack of three and is sensitive to the touch, so you won't have issues with responsiveness.
-
Ranyi screen protector for OnePlus 12RIncluded camera guard
The Ranyi screen protector for the OnePlus 12R is a highly durable tempered glass shield. It offers HD clarity and high responsiveness, ensuring you can use your phone anywhere. This protector also comes with a glass guard that keeps your cameras safe without hindering the quality of your images and videos. It's easy to install and collects no fingerprints.
Which screen protector should you choose?
The ideal screen protector not only protects your phone from daily mishaps but also preserves the clean, pristine look of the device. The Suttkue screen protector is a prime example, as it offers excellent scratch resistance, outstanding durability, and top-notch responsiveness. It's also easy to install, plus it comes in a pack of two screen guards and two camera protectors.
The atFoliX screen protector is another top choice. This guard offers edge-to-edge protection, ensuring that every corner of your display is protected from scratches and scuffs. And if affordability is at the top of your list, the Orzero screen protector, with its scratch resistance and self-healing capabilities, is the right choice. The OnePlus 12R is undoubtedly an excellent value proposition; you can grab yours below.
