The OnePlus 12R is one of the year's best mid-range phones. It offers flagship specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, an OLED display, excellent battery life, and a decent set of cameras at an affordable price. To make things better, you can save up to $100 off the phone by trading in any old device you have, no matter what condition the old phone might be in.

That said, even though the phone has excellent build quality and a beautiful design, it's still susceptible to daily mishaps like scratches, scuffs, and accidental drops. Besides keeping your phone safe from these factors, adding a solid case and screen protector to the 12R helps you maintain its beauty, ensuring it remains in perfect condition until you're ready to trade it in for your next OnePlus phone. We've listed the top screen guards for the OnePlus 12R below if you're considering which one to get.