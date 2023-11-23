The OnePlus Open is a fantastic foldable phone, but that doesn't mean it can't benefit from some extra protection for its screens. Whether you simply want to protect the external screen or need full coverage for every inch of your device, there are many options out there, but we have taken the time to round up the best choices for you to choose from. So here are our picks for the best OnePlus Open screen protectors.

One of the best and most complete options to keep every one of your displays and camera safe from scratches, as it includes two sets of EPU protective film that’s also flexible to help keep the inner display of the OnePlus Open safe from any accidents.

YQODSZ’s Slim Case for the OnePlus Open comes with a clear design and built-in screen protector, so you will be able to keep all of your phone safe, not only from scratches, but you also get high-grade PC materials that will prevent it from turning yellow over time, and you also get three different color options to choose from.

Leather lovers will find this option interesting, as it will give your OnePlus Open lots of protection and includes a screen protector. This hard PC leather slim phone case won’t add unnecessary bulk to your device, while it will make it easier to grab, as it will make it less slippery, and it also provides shockproof protection, which is great.

BSNRM’s OnePlus Open Case with a built-in screen protector is one of the best options you can get, as it offers complete protection, and you also get antishock protection and a very serious-looking matte finish that will also be great at keeping fingerprints away.

Dentstyle’s also an excellent option to keep the display of your OnePlus Open safe, as it comes with tempered glass for the external display and to cover the camera. You can get yours with a clear or a privacy finish, but you would still be getting a case-friendly alternative that’s easy to apply and will keep scratches and damage away from your new device.

WILLONE’s option arrives with two sets of tempered glass to protect your external display and camera lens, and it includes several great features that make it a smart buy, including a glossy finish that will keep away fingerprints and smudges and is incredibly resistant to scratches while remaining touch sensitive, allowing for fast and fluid navigation.

Cover your OnePlus Open's external screen and camera lenses in durable tempered glass with the MOOISVS 2+2 Pack for OnePlus Open Tempered Glass Screen Protectors set. You get two of each, so you can swap one out once it wears out.

If you want multiple screen protectors so that you can swap them as needed, this DAMONDY 3 Pack for OnePlus Open Screen Protector set offers just that. They are made from tempered glass for extra durability and bubble-free application.

Keep prying eyes off your screen with this Yiushing For OnePlus Open Privacy Screen Protector for your external screen. It also comes with a camera protector, so you get a bit more peace of mind.

The Yiushing For OnePlus Open Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Lens Protector two-pack is low-priced and gives you camera and external screen protection. It is tempered glass, so the application process might be tricky, but once applied, it is durable and long-lasting.

The OnePlus Protective Set offers a case and screen protector in one package, so you're guaranteed both will fit. The case has a handy kickstand, too. It is pricey, but if you want a convenient solution, it will work.

The GZSO For OnePlus Open Fold Screen Protector set contains a cover for the main screen, external screen, and the back of your phone for easy, full coverage right out of the box. The TPU material is quick to apply as well.

What to know about OnePlus Open's screen protectors

Having a screen protector for your OnePlus Open is a good idea, regardless of whether you use a case or not. At the very least, safeguarding the external screen will go a long way, and protecting the camera lenses and the internal screen is a great bit of additional safeguarding. Note that the OnePlus Open shares its dimensions and design with the OPPO Find N3, so if you come across screen protectors with that phone, they will also work.

Getting the best protection will eventually depend on your needs and what you do, so GZSO’s OnePlus Open Fold Screen Protector might be the best option for most users. It offers a complete set of screen protectors, and you also get a clear TPU full cover that will let you and anyone else see your device’s true colors. Of course, you can also opt for OnePlus’ official option, which was specially designed to protect your new OnePlus Open. Indeed, it might be the most expensive option on this list, but you can rest assured that your device will be well protected. And if you’re still unsure about what to get, I suggest you consider the antishock protection offered by BSNRM’s OnePlus Open Case with a tempered glass screen protector, or check out our selection for the best cases for this device.