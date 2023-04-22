Introduced in January 2023, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a stunning smartphone with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display that offers high-definition images and videos with true-to-life colors thanks to its FHD+ display technology. Given how fast and feature-rich the phone is, especially for its low price, you'll be bringing it with you and using it everywhere. The phone is sturdy and well-built, and one of the accessories you should always get as soon as you buy any new phone is a case. There are some great cases for the Galaxy A14 5G . Once you have that, the next important accessory is a screen protector. And we have rounded up some of the best for the Samsung Galaxy A14.

If you prefer flexible TPU versus tempered glass, you can opt for the CUFEREDU screen protector, made of 3D hydrogel film that is touch-sensitive and resists fingerprints. There's even a QR code on the box with a video walk-through to help you through the installation process.

InvisibleShield screen protectors use ion technology that the company says helps offer maximum protection thanks to features like reinforced edges. A ClearPrint system is designed to prevent fingerprints and smudges. Plus, an antimicrobial layer helps reduce the growth of bacteria on the surface.

The Pulen screen protector comes in a two-pack with a bonus two-pack of lens protectors as well. It offers bubble-free application, is scratch-resistant, and offers HD Retina clarity. A secondary thickening layer, however, also makes it stronger and more durable than some others.

You get not only three screen protectors but also two camera lens protectors with this value pack, or you can even buy one set to share with a friend, family member, or colleague. It comes with a guide frame and is just 0.33mm thin so there won't be any impact to the touch sensitivity of the screen.

The great thing about liquid-based screen protection is that it's universal: this small tube can be used not only on the phone but up to four devices, like a tablet and smartwatch as well. It's made of silica dioxide that simply wipes overtop the phone's screen, adding a thin layer that is shatter and scratch resistant.

Supershieldz is a top brand when it comes to screen protectors, and this one, which comes in a two-pack, will serve your needs well. The rounded edge glass allows for a perfect fit. And with Supershieldz' reputation behind it, you can rest assured that this is a solid purchase.

The EGV package comes with two protectors for the screen as well as two for the camera lenses so you can protect all glass on the device. It includes an installation tray for easy alignment. Once it goes on, it stays on securely, helping you extend the life of the device and keep the screen in pristine condition.

The name says it all. This tempered glass screen protector will help prevent damage to the phone, including cracks, scratches, and even fingerprints on the surface. It's reasonably priced, comes with two in the pack, and even includes an installation kit. The anti-glare technology, meanwhile, means you won't have to strain your eyes.

Final thoughts on the best screen protectors for the Galaxy A14

You never want to end up with a cracked screen on an expensive new smartphone you just bought. Fingerprints and scratches are annoying, too. No matter how durable a phone's screen is, it's always a good idea to keep it protected, and a screen protector adds another good layer of protection. Tempered glass is the most protective. It's also sturdier and thus easier to put on. We like the SaharaCase ZeroDamage screen protector for its durability and the inclusion of an installation kit. It's more expensive than others, but you get a high-quality protector plus a spare.

Liquid screen protectors are a popular choice because of how simple it is to apply them. Plus, you can use a single bottle for other devices, too, or keep it for whatever phone you buy next. Get a case and a screen protector to protect your phone, and you're off to the races with your new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It might not be one of the best Samsung Galaxy phones you can buy, but for the price and features, it's a solid option for many.