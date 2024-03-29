The Samsung Galaxy A55 is here. The A-series is positioned as a more affordable mid-range alternative to the higher-end S-series phones, but the Galaxy A55 is the most premium-feeling A-series device yet. A good phone like this deserves good protection, and since the glass display is one of the most fragile components of any smartphone, a screen protector is the best place to start. Below, we've rounded up the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy A55 to keep your Android shiny and new. Once your screen protection needs are covered, consider adding one of these great Galaxy A55 cases .

If you want complete protection but don't want something as bulky and ultra-rugged as the Unicorn Beetle Pro, this bundle from JETech gives you everything you need. It includes a sturdy TPU/PC case, two 9H tempered glass screen protectors, and two tempered glass camera module protectors. The clear case also lets you show off the sleek aesthetics of your Galaxy A55.

The screen isn't the only part of your Galaxy A55 that needs protection. The camera module is also exposed to the rigors of daily use, and even the best cases often leave it exposed. The Pulen screen and camera protector bundle has you (or, rather, your phone) covered. You get three 9H tempered glass screen protectors and two camera protectors that surround and shield the lenses from edge damage.

A screen protector shields your display but doesn't do anything for the rest of your phone. On the other hand, the Unicorn Beetle Pro completely guards your Galaxy A55 from front to back, combining a tough PC and TPU case with a sturdy tempered glass screen protector. The case also features a convenient built-in kickstand, allowing you to use your phone hands-free in vertical and portrait mode.

Tempered glass is rugged and durable but can still crack if hit hard enough (although it takes a lot). If you prefer a flexible screen protector over tempered glass for whatever reason, Supershieldz has you covered. This Galaxy A55 screen protector is made of Japanese PET film, which is durable, flexible, and completely crackproof. You even get three of them so that you can protect multiple phones.

The RXNMH screen protector not only guards your screen from bumps and scrapes but also protects your privacy. The tempered glass has a unique tint that makes the screen only viewable from a direct angle (such as when you're using your phone), meaning nobody can spy on what you're doing. Rear lens protectors also keep your camera module safe.

Encased is one of the top names in the phone protection business, and the MagGlass screen protector is the perfect match for the Galaxy A55 if you're willing to spend a little more. This bundle includes two 9H tempered glass screen protectors, which are scratch and shatterproof and offer crystal clarity, so you can enjoy that big 6.6-inch OLED display. Plus, you get a pull-away installation frame for worry-free application.

If you only need a basic screen protector or have multiple Galaxy A55 phones you want to protect, this cheap 3-pack from amFilm is an excellent value. The tempered glass screen protectors are nothing fancy, but their 9H hardness gets the job done. Since you get three of them in this pack, you're keeping your Galaxy A55 screen safe for pennies on the dollar.

The Ringke Easy Slide offers everything we want to see in a good screen protector for the Galaxy A55. It includes two tempered glass protectors with a 9H hardness rating and smooth, rounded edges. On top of that, you get an easy pull-away installation kit that makes the application a cinch. The glass also has an oleophobic coating that wards off unsightly smudges and fingerprints.

How to choose the best screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy A55

The Samsung Galaxy A55 sports a 6.6-inch OLED display, a bit larger than the 6.4-inch panel on the Galaxy A54. That means that Galaxy A54 screen protectors won't fit the 2024 model. However, even though the phone has just hit the market, some excellent Galaxy A55 screen protectors are already available. When choosing the best screen protector for your phone, your first concern should be durability (that is, how well the screen protector does its job). Price is also a factor, as screen protectors are relatively simple and shouldn't cost too much. Finally, there are secondary features that may or may not be important to you, such as privacy tinting, camera protection, or an included installation frame.

Our top pick, the Ringke tempered glass screen protector, offers the best blend of protection, quality, and ease of use. The glass protector features 9H hardness, shielding your Galaxy A55 screen from scratches, bumps, drops, and other things that can mar or scratch it up. The rounded edge of the tempered glass protector also feels good in the hand and is less likely to chip or show unsightly wear. It even includes a handy pull-away application kit that makes installation practically foolproof.

The Ringke screen protector is almost $20, though, so if you want something cheaper, the amFilm three-pack is a solid, no-frills alternative. It has no special features, but the tempered glass still offers 9H hardness for adequate protection, and you get three of them for less than ten bucks. Lastly, if you're not on such a tight budget, the UHD screen protector from Encased earned the top spot as our premium pick. It's the priciest on our list but combines outstanding protection with excellent clarity to let you enjoy the Galaxy A55's lovely 6.6-inch OLED screen. Plus, it comes with an easy installation kit, and its precisely cut shape is perfectly compatible with your phone case.