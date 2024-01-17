Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S24 series, including the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The phones come with newer processors, better AI capabilities, and brighter displays, making them some of this year's top Android smartphones. As expected, these phones come in different sizes, with the S24+ being the middle ground. It offers everything the S24 has, such as an excellent camera array and Gorilla Glass Victus 3 protection, while being more affordable than the S24 Ultra.
However, like most smartphones with a glass body, the S24+ is still susceptible to damage from accidental drops, scratches, and scuffs, even with Gorilla Glass protection. Adding a solid case and screen protector will go a long way in keeping your phone pristine and safe from the above-mentioned factors. I've created a helpful list below to help you determine the ideal screen guard for your device.
Milomdoi screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+Editor's choice
The Milomdoi screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a pack of four tempered glass protectors. These protectors have excellent quality, ensuring your phone's screen remains safe from scratches and accidental slips. They are also case-friendly and highly responsive.
Fotbor screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+Premium pick
If you want an easy-to-install screen protector that won't cause bubbles on your display, the Fotbor screen protector is an excellent choice. You get two glass protectors, and three camera covers to keep your optics safe from harm. These screen guards don't affect your fingerprint scanner, and the individual camera covers are anti-reflective, too.
Supershieldz anti-glare screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+Best value
If you want an affordable protector to keep your Galaxy S24+ away from scratches and scuffs, this Supershieldz anti-glare screen protector is an excellent choice. It's a pack of three PET films, ensuring you can keep your display clear for a long time. This screen guard is also easy to install and has excellent touch sensitivity.
Mr. Shield screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+HD clarity$7 $8 Save $1
Enjoy HD clarity on your Galaxy S24+ when you install the Mr. Shield screen protector on your display. This screen guard is made of tempered glass and offers excellent protection from scratches, scraps, and accidental bumps. However, you may need to rescan your fingerprint after installing the protector to ensure it works properly.
AACL film protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+Anti-scratch protection
The AACL film protector is a hybrid film screen guard that works well against scratches and scrapes. It comes in a pack of four, and thanks to the included installation kit, it's quite easy to install. While it's clear and responsive, the screen guard requires you to re-register your fingerprint to use it properly.
Milomdoi privacy screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+Privacy guard$10 $13 Save $3
If you want to keep what's happening on your display away from prying eyes, the Milomdoi privacy screen protector is what you should get. It has four glass screen guards and four multi-lens protectors to keep your shooters safe. This protector works well with facial recognition, so you won't have an issue on that front.
Suttkue screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+Case-friendly protector
The Suttkue screen protector is one of the best case-friendly guards you can get for your Galaxy S24+. It offers the perfect fit and doesn't affect your screen's clarity. This tempered glass protector is also easy to install, and you get three screen guards and three multi-camera protectors.
LYWHL screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S24+Touch-sensitive
Keeping your Samsung Galaxy S24+ safe from daily mishaps becomes easy once you install the LYWHL screen protector. It's a pack of three shatterproof glasses with excellent touch sensitivity, clarity, and quality. You get a frame for easy installation and three protectors at an affordable price.
Best screen protector for Galaxy S24+: Which is right for you?
The Milomdoi screen protector is excellent, as it holds up quite well against scrapes, scratches, and other daily mishaps. It's also easy to install, produces no bubbles, and offers four tempered glass protectors at a reasonable price. While the Fotbor might be a bit pricey, it's one of the best choices as it's highly responsive and offers protection for your camera lenses. It also works well with the S24+ fingerprint scanner; you get two tempered glass protectors with excellent scratch resistance.
If you are on a budget or would like some basic scratch-and-scrape resistance on your phone, then the Supershieldz anti-glare screen protector is what you should opt for. It doesn't add much weight to your device and offers anti-glare properties, so you can easily use your phone outdoors. Ultimately, our collection above includes the best protectors for your device. Whether you want a privacy protector, an anti-glare screen guard, or a shatterproof option, you'll surely find the right screen guard for your phone.
Samsung Galaxy S24+
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ offers a larger screen and battery than the base model. It has an exceptional camera array, a brighter LTPO display, and premium build quality.