Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S24 series, including the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The phones come with newer processors, better AI capabilities, and brighter displays, making them some of this year's top Android smartphones. As expected, these phones come in different sizes, with the S24+ being the middle ground. It offers everything the S24 has, such as an excellent camera array and Gorilla Glass Victus 3 protection, while being more affordable than the S24 Ultra.

However, like most smartphones with a glass body, the S24+ is still susceptible to damage from accidental drops, scratches, and scuffs, even with Gorilla Glass protection. Adding a solid case and screen protector will go a long way in keeping your phone pristine and safe from the above-mentioned factors. I've created a helpful list below to help you determine the ideal screen guard for your device.