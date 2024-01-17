Samsung’s newest flagship, the S24 Ultra , comes with a massive 6.8 inch display. Although it is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 3, you still need to apply a screen protector in order to retain the screen’s current mint condition, as well as protect it from drops. That said, not every protector out there is the right one. Based on our research, we’ve picked up some of the finest screen protectors for S24 Ultra available as of now. Give them a read to find the right one for your device!

If sensitivity and high responsiveness are your concerns, go for the PULEN screen protector. Made with hard tempered glass, it's highly resistant to scratches from things like keys or knives. Installing it is a breeze, thanks to its bubble-free adhesives, and it leaves no residue when removed. The protector also features hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings that keep your screen clear from sweat and fingerprints. It offers HD clarity for a sharp, clear viewing experience

The LYWHL screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a solid choice. Crafted from military-grade, shatterproof glass, it's incredibly tough against drops and scratches. Its special technology protects against edge damage, and it doesn't interfere with fingerprint unlocking either. The glass is crystal clear, maintaining your phone's vibrant display, and it's highly sensitive to touch for effortless use. Easy to install with an included frame, it fits the S24 Ultra perfectly and is compatible with various cases.

The MOZOTER case plus protector combo is awesome for keeping your phone safe. It's made of Thermoplastic Polyurethane which makes it super durable. The case is clear and doesn't turn yellow over time. The glass and case offers serious protection with a military-grade drop test pass and airbags in the corners for shocks. Plus, it's got raised edges to protect your screen and camera. The camera lens protector and wireless charging support are also a plus!

The FANGTIAN screen protector pack for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is really handy. Remember that it is a hybrid film and not a glass protector but still works with the phone's fingerprint sensor. Installing it is super easy because it comes with a guide frame and tools. The pack includes 4 protectors, cleaning cloth, and a non-slip mat. Totally recommend it for your S24 Ultra because it's case-friendly and keeps your screen safe without messing with the phone's features!

Those looking to protect their screens from prying eyes should get this privacy glass for S24 Ultra. It does support fingerprint unlock but it's recommended to reset the fingerprints after applying the glass. It narrows down the viewing angle to 28 degrees so you can keep your personal stuff hidden. The glass itself is tempered and high definition, offering a military shockproof aspect and edge strengthening design. The installation of this protector would require less than 15 secs!

The ivoler 3-in-1 case is best for those looking to maximize value with a minimal budget. It comes with a case as well as a glass protector for a complete protection. The case is transparent but wouldn’t go yellow because of the anti-oxidation coating. As for the protector, it is military-grade certified and you get 2 of them in the package. The glass is just 0.4mm thick which won’t impact the responsiveness of the protector in any way.

If you are looking for a premium tempered glass, this one would be it, as it comes with a liquid adhesive instead of the regular glass. The liquid glass can be poured on the entire screen and hardens with the included UV light. It even covers the camera and edges perfectly making sure your device is completely protected. You won’t feel a difference in touch or display, and the entire installation process becomes easier with the included kit.

For an all rounder, we recommend the UltraGlass protector which comes with a NanoTech glass that’s thin yet durable. Plus, with UE tech, it amplifies sonic waves which allows for a quicker and precise fingerprint unlock. It's a top pick because it is shatterproof, scratch and wear resistant, and can withstand impact of 220 lbs or 8 feet drop. The installation is quite easy with the automatic positioning mechanism. The package comes in a pack of 2 protectors.

Which screen protector is best for your Galaxy S24 Ultra?

If you've got the Galaxy S24 Ultra and need a top-notch screen protector, we'd say go for the UltraGlass UNBREAK Glass first. It's shatterproof, scratch-resistant, and has this cool UE tech for better fingerprint unlocking. Plus, it can handle a drop from 8 feet! Installation is super easy, and you get two in a pack.

As a solid budget-friendly alternative, check out the ivoler 3-in-1 case. It's great value for money. You get a transparent, anti-oxidation case that won't turn yellow, and two military-grade glass protectors. The glass is thin, so your screen stays responsive. This combo gives your S24 Ultra total protection without breaking the bank. But if you want more options, read our detailed guide on the best cases for S24 Ultra.

You can also go for other options if you have specific preferences, such as having a protecting film instead of a thick glass protector. The FANGTIAN would be a fine option for this.