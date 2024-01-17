The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the first set of flagship Android phones to launch in the United States, and there's naturally a lot of buzz around it. Galaxy AI is the big talking point on the new phones, and we'll undoubtedly be seeing AI in one form or another in nearly every tech product this year. If you have already found the best case for the Galaxy S24 , it's time to look at screen protectors. The Gorilla Glass over the S24's display should offer a good level of scratch protection, but if you think your usage is rougher than usual (or you're simply clumsy), then it's best to protect that display from dings and scratches with a quality screen guard. There are many to choose from, but here are some of the best we've found for the S24.

This four-pack tempered glass screen protector from Ferilinso comes with a hole-punch cutout, rather than a slit for the front camera. This full kit comes with matching protection for the rear cameras, and an installation frame to align the screen guard perfectly with the phone's display. It's impact-resistant, and offers very good clarity and touch sensitivity.

The amFilm screen protector offers protection for the display and the rear cameras. This two-pack glass screen guard comes with an applicator for ease of installation. Even with the protector applied to the glass and cameras, the S24 should still fit in most cases. The scratch guard has 9H level hardness, and comes with fingerprint and smudge-resistant properties.

If you're constantly bothered by glare or reflections on your phone's display, this matte-finished protector is what you need. It also has anti-spy properties to prevent unwanted gazes from reading your personal information. You get two in the box, and it too has oleophobic and anti-fingerprint properties. The S24's in-display fingerprint reader should also work just fine.

This glass screen protector from Supershieldz comes as a three-pack, and provides 9H level of hardness against scratches. It also a 2.5D curve along the edges, so it's easier on the fingers when performing gestures. This screen guard does not have a rainbow effect when applied, and has fingerprint-resistant properties.

If you value privacy, a screen protector with anti-spy properties is a must-have. This tempered glass protector offers the best visibility if you're looking directly at the screen, beyond which, it gets harder to see. This helps prevent anyone from snooping on sensitive information in a public place. It's also shatter resistant, and works well with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Mr. Shield's screen protector offers great value, as you get three tempered glass protectors for under $10. Made from Japanese glass, it promises 9H level hardness for durability, and has water-repellent properties. The kit includes everything you need to get started, including alcohol wipes, micro-fiber cloth, and a bubble remover.

The Wsken tempered glass screen protector is a bit pricey, but it comes with an applicator kit which promises bubble-free installation. It is said to offer 99% light transmission for the best viewing experience, and has 9H level hardness for high resistance against scratches. It shouldn't hamper using the phone with a case, and has hydrophobic properties.

This tempered glass screen protector comes as a pack of two, and features an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints. Designed to fit the Galaxy S24 perfectly, the iVoler glass protector promises 9H-level hardness for shatter and scratch resistance. It also comes with a lens cover to protect the three rear cameras. The screen guard is compatible with the fingerprint sensor, and offers great transparency for optimal viewing.

Summing up the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24

Smartphones these days are built to last a long time, and typically don't require any additional accessories to survive the turmoil of everyday use. However, all it takes is one freak accidental drop or impact to cause major damage to your new Galaxy S24. If you are using your phone in harsh environments, it's best to use a good quality screen protector to prevent any fatal blows to your display. The iVoler tempered glass protector is a great place to start, as it offers a high resilience against scratches and bumps. If you're not a pro at applying screen protectors, no need to worry. The kit from Wsken comes with an automatic applicator.

All you have to do is place the Galaxy S24 on the device, place the screen protector in the designated area, and follow the instructions for a bubble-free application. This glass guard offers high levels of scratch resistance too. Our third favorite is the one from Shang Pin Jia. This screen protector has a matte finish to avoid nasty reflections, and it also has excellent anti-spy properties if you're constantly reading sensitive information in public places.