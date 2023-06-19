Motorola's new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) has a display that looks great indoors, but suffers from low brightness outdoors or in direct sunlight. In our time with the Moto G Stylus 5G, we found that Motorola's latest phone with an inbuilt stylus does have glass that scratches fairly easily. Once you get a few annoying scratches on your smartphone, there's little to no recourse for fixing them. As such, it's a great idea to put a screen protector on your new Moto G Stylus 5G as soon as you get it. It's one of Motorola's best phones, so you'll want to take care of it.

The front glass found on the Moto G Stylus 5G isn't made out of Gorilla Glass or another fortified material. It's presumably just standard glass, and one thing we know about glass is that it shatters. A screen protector can take some of the scrapes and scratches in place of your Moto G Stylus 5G's glass, and replacing a scratched-up screen protector will be a lot cheaper than replacing your phone's screen. Though there aren't a lot of options for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) just yet, we've compiled a list of the best ones currently out and will update this page when more become available.