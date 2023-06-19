Motorola's new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) has a display that looks great indoors, but suffers from low brightness outdoors or in direct sunlight. In our time with the Moto G Stylus 5G, we found that Motorola's latest phone with an inbuilt stylus does have glass that scratches fairly easily. Once you get a few annoying scratches on your smartphone, there's little to no recourse for fixing them. As such, it's a great idea to put a screen protector on your new Moto G Stylus 5G as soon as you get it. It's one of Motorola's best phones, so you'll want to take care of it.
The front glass found on the Moto G Stylus 5G isn't made out of Gorilla Glass or another fortified material. It's presumably just standard glass, and one thing we know about glass is that it shatters. A screen protector can take some of the scrapes and scratches in place of your Moto G Stylus 5G's glass, and replacing a scratched-up screen protector will be a lot cheaper than replacing your phone's screen. Though there aren't a lot of options for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) just yet, we've compiled a list of the best ones currently out and will update this page when more become available.
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Editor's choice
Motorola Essentials Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Screen ProtectorPremium pick
Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Best value
Zeking Privacy Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Privacy screen protector
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Editor's choice
Supershieldz is a household name when it comes to screen protectors, and they've got a great tempered glass option for the Moto G Stylus 5G. It's also a pack of three, so you can replace them a few times if they get scratched or cracked.
-
Motorola Essentials Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Screen ProtectorPremium pick
This screen protector is from Motorola, so it's a great official option from the company that made your Moto G Stylus 5G. It only comes with one screen protector, but it has a 9H hardness rating and a perfect cutout for your front-facing camera.
-
Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Best value
If you aren't looking for a tempered glass screen protector, this option from Supershieldz is made out of PET film. It's softer and won't do much to prevent cracking, but it will stop scratches. Plus, it comes with three screen protectors.
-
Zeking Privacy Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Privacy screen protector
This privacy screen protector from Zeking will both protect your screen and its contents. It has a tint that prevents other people from seeing what you're looking at, and comes with two screen protectors. Privacy-conscious people should pick this screen protector.
Our top picks for the best screen protectors for the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
All of these choices are great ways to protect your Moto G Stylus 5G, but the question of which one to buy depends on what you're looking for out of a screen protector. For the basics, Supershieldz's tempered glass screen protector will give you an extra layer of protection from scratches and drops. Since it is a three-pack, you can replace the screen protector when it gets scratched or cracked without buying a new one.
If you like official accessories, you can rest assured that Motorola's in-house option will fit perfectly with your Moto G Stylus 5G. It might be a little more expensive, but there are a few benefits with getting an official accessory. For people who aren't fond of tempered glass, Supershield's other option is a PET film screen protector that is a softer way to add protection. The privacy screen protector from Zeking does its job, but it'll make the already-dim screen on the Moto G Stylus 5G even harder to see.
Motorola's latest Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is available now, and one of the first things you should do after buying it is add one of these great screen protectors. If you're looking for more protection, check out our curation of the best cases for the Moto G Stylus 5G.
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
This stylus-equipped Moto G has long battery life, 5G connectivity, and a Snapdragon 600 series CPU.