It has almost been a decade since Lenovo bought Motorola, and the company has intelligently focused on producing affordable Android smartphones for many years while occasionally launching a flagship device. Motorola does a great job at both ends of this spectrum — its budget phones offer excellent value for money, and its high-end devices easily keep up with the competition. In fact, two of them even made it to our best Android phones list.

But how about mid-range devices? Yup, Motorola has this covered, too. I’m obviously talking about the Moto G Stylus here; we’re now on the 2023 variant of this phone, and it gets better with each passing year and is one of the best Motorola smartphones out there.

One change we’d love to see, however, is Gorilla Glass protection for the display. It’s a pretty large phone; if you’re as clumsy as I am, Gorilla Glass would be a blessing. The next best thing is a good screen protector, and it can get tricky to shop for one because there are so many variants of the Moto G Stylus out there (models from previous years, plus the 5G versions). This is why we made it a lot easier for you by putting this list together!