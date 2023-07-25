It has almost been a decade since Lenovo bought Motorola, and the company has intelligently focused on producing affordable Android smartphones for many years while occasionally launching a flagship device. Motorola does a great job at both ends of this spectrum — its budget phones offer excellent value for money, and its high-end devices easily keep up with the competition. In fact, two of them even made it to our best Android phones list.
But how about mid-range devices? Yup, Motorola has this covered, too. I’m obviously talking about the Moto G Stylus here; we’re now on the 2023 variant of this phone, and it gets better with each passing year and is one of the best Motorola smartphones out there.
One change we’d love to see, however, is Gorilla Glass protection for the display. It’s a pretty large phone; if you’re as clumsy as I am, Gorilla Glass would be a blessing. The next best thing is a good screen protector, and it can get tricky to shop for one because there are so many variants of the Moto G Stylus out there (models from previous years, plus the 5G versions). This is why we made it a lot easier for you by putting this list together!
-
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus (2023)Editor's choice
-
SaharaCase Ultra Strong+ Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus (2023)Durable pick
-
Zeking Privacy Screen Protector for Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)Anti-spy pick
-
Mr.Shield Moto G Stylus (2023) Screen ProtectorBest value
-
TQLGY 3 Pack Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 2023All-round scratch protection
-
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus (2023)Editor's choice
This tempered glass protector from Supershieldz comes with a 9H rating for hardness and also promises bubble-free installation. With round edges and a glassy finish, this screen guard is as discreet as it gets, when it comes to screen protection. Additionally, this screen protector also has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating on it.
-
SaharaCase Ultra Strong+ Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus (2023)Durable pick
If you’re looking for the best possible protection for your screen, then SaharaCase has just the thing for you. The ZeroDamage Ultra Strong+ Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Moto G Stylus promises the most durable tempered glass to withstand all kinds of rough use, plus the anti-smudge coating keeps your screen looking clear.
-
Zeking Privacy Screen Protector for Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)Anti-spy pick
Tired of people looking at your phone at work or while you’re traveling? Zeking’s tempered glass screen guard only lets you see the contents of your screen within a 28-degree angle, which is pretty effective at keeping away inquisitive eyes. This screen protector comes with a 9H rating for hardness and features an oleophobic coating as well.
-
Mr.Shield Moto G Stylus (2023) Screen ProtectorBest value
Mr. Shield is a brand name with a strong reputation for making quality screen guards, which makes this set of 3 a good buy for your 2023 Moto G Stylus. It ticks off all the boxes — you get an oleophobic/anti-smudge coating, a 9H rating for hardness, 2.5D rounded glass, and bubble-free installation. The protector is made of tempered glass and has a glossy finish.
-
TQLGY 3 Pack Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 2023All-round scratch protection
Looking for added protection for your Moto G Stylus? The TQLGY screen protector pack comes with covers that also protect your rear camera modules from damage. The protector has a 9H hardness rating and features anti-scratch technology and an oleophobic layer as well. The glass camera protectors are made of the same material as the screen guard.
-
Nixinioo Moto G Stylus (2023) Screen ProtectorUltra-thin pick
Nixinioo claims its screen protector for the Moto G Stylus (2023) is ultra-thin, adding extra clarity and better touch response when using your phone. That’s not all. This tempered glass protector also discourages prying eyes, as you can’t see anything once you move the phone 45° away from the neutral position.
-
Motorola Essentials Moto G Stylus (2023) Screen ProtectorOfficial pick
The third-party options on this list are fantastic, but if you want an "official" screen protector, that’s perfectly understandable. In that case, this Motorola Essentials screen protector for the Moto G Stylus (2023) is the perfect choice. It has an anti-fingerprint coating and a matte finish, and Motorola promises it can easily survive rough usage and even the occasional drop.
-
iCsapr Screen Protector for Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)Affordable pick
If you’re looking for a good deal, it doesn’t get better than this. This iCsapr screen protector set comes with 4 screen guards that are rated 9H for hardness, and promise protection against greasy or wet hands with its oleophobic/hydrophobic coating. It features 2.5D rounded edges for a smooth feel when handling the phone, and has a matte finish.
Which screen protector would be best for the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)?
While many of these screen protectors would get the job done, the obvious first choice would be the three-pack from Supershieldz. This is for obvious reasons — the brand name, the excellent reviews, and the fair pricing. And if you’re thinking that you don’t need three, you may be in for a surprise because people tend to scratch up screen guards a lot quicker than expected.
Our second choice would be the official Moto G Stylus (2023) screen protector from Motorola Essentials, as this guard is durable, and the laser cutout is precise. We also loved the matte finish on this protector. The SaharaCase Screen Protector is also an excellent option, and having used many of the company’s products in the past, we know your Moto G Stylus will be able to take a beating with this protector on it. But to be extra careful, you might also want to check out our collection of the best cases for the Moto G Stylus (2023) to add even more protection to your phone.