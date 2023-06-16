A cracked or scratched smartphone can have negative effects on daily use, from making it harder to see content to diminished water resistance. Plus, repairing a damaged phone — especially a clamshell foldable — can be costly. That's why it's better to pay for a screen protector right when you get your Motorola Razr+ instead of paying for a repair later. Though there aren't a lot of options available currently, we've compiled a list of the best ones here, and we'll add more as they become available.

Motorola's new Razr+ is a clamshell foldable with an expansive cover screen, and that key feature might make it one of the best foldable phones in 2023 . But, as a consequence, it also adds another screen that can break due to drops or scrapes. Foldable smartphones are typically more brittle than traditional ones, in part because their inner screens are made out of a material more similar to soft plastic than glass. Though the Motorola Razr+ does have a cover screen made out of glass, you'll want to keep both the inner and outer screens safe.

For prospective buyers that despise glare, this option is for you. IQ Shield's other Motorola Razr+ screen protector features a matte finish, which is different from the glossy finish of the other film screen protectors on this list. If you spend a lot of time in direct sunlight, this will help.

Made out of a film like many of the other options on this list, IQ Shield's screen protector also has a trick up its sleeve. It has anti-bubbling technology, so you'll have an easier time applying it to your Razr+. Plus, IQ Shield also says it won't yellow over time.

This screen protector from Suttkue is unique in that it protects just about all of your phone. It includes a screen protector for the cover screen and the main display, but it goes a step further. Also included is a film protector for the back of the phone and the hinge.

Supershieldz is a household name when it comes to screen protectors, and their options for the Motorola Razr+ does not disappoint. It uses film, so it can fit both the inner and outer screen, and comes with two of each screen protector as well.

Our top picks for the best screen protectors for the Motorola Razr+ in 2023

Since the Motorola Razr+ isn't even on sale in the United States yet, there aren't a ton of screen protectors available right now. However, the four options above do check a lot of boxes, and you can't go wrong with choosing any one of them. The best all-around choice is from Supershieldz, which is a well-known brand that consistently makes quality screen protectors. It protects both the cover screen and the main display and comes with two screen protectors of each kind. For a low price, it's hard to beat.

If you're looking for even more protection, Suttkue's option protects nearly every inch of your Motorola Razr+. Like some of the other choices on this list, Suttkue provides coverage of the main display and cover screen. But it also protects the back and the hinge and will keep the entirety of your phone looking good for the long haul. If you hate glare or spend time in sunny environments, IQ Shield's matte screen protector will both shore up your screen's durability and make it easier to see.

All of these options are priced similarly, so choosing which to buy depends on what you're looking for. If you don't see anything you like here, be sure to check out our overall picks for the best accessories for the Motorola Razr+ in 2023.