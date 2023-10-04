Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

With the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung is trying to offer one of the best phones you can buy, bringing flagship-level quality to a much more affordable price point. With a starting price of $600, the Galaxy S23 FE could be one of Samsung's best phones. But that's still a big investment to make, so you'll want to make sure it lasts, and a screen protector is a great way to do it.

Screen protectors, as you can probably guess, help keep your screen safe in case you drop the phone or something falls on it. It's very convenient to have one, especially if you have a tendency to be a little clumsy. So here are some great screen protectors you can get for the Galaxy S23 FE if you want a little extra peace of mind.

  • Mr Shield Screen Protector
    Mr Shield Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Editor's choice
    $8 at Amazon
  • Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23
    Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Premium pick
    $19 at Amazon
  • QsmQam3-Pack Screen and Camera protector
    QsmQam 3-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Best value
    $9 at Amazon
  • Suttkue 2-Paco Screen and Camera protector
    Suttkue 2-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Have a backup
    $10 at Amazon
  • Letang 3-Pack Screen protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23
    Letang 3-Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Extra safety
    $13 at Amazon
  • OuYteu Screen and Camera Protectors
    OuYteu Screen and Camera Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Great alternative
    $11 at Amazon
  • IMBZBK 4-Pack Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 FE
    IMBZBK 4-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Four in one
    $10 at Amazon
  • Vaki case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Vaki Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    All-around protection
    $15 at Amazon
  • A product image of the front and back of a Mint (green) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
    Source: Samsung
    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    $600 at Best Buy
  • Mr Shield Screen Protector
    Mr Shield Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Editor's choice

    This Mr. Shield set of tempered glass screen protectors will protect the Galaxy S23 FE in case of drops and bumps. With three pieces in the box for a low price, you'll be set that'll last for a long time, even if you're on the clumsier side.

    $8 at Amazon
  • Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23
    Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Premium pick

    If you want to protect your phone, why not go all the way and grab a case as well? This Oterkin set includes two tempered glass screen protectors and a case, so you can rest assured your phone is protected on every side.

    $19 at Amazon
  • QsmQam3-Pack Screen and Camera protector
    QsmQam 3-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Best value

    This pack includes three tempered glass screen protectors and three camera covers, allowing you to make sure your phone stays safe all around, even if you drop it or mess up the installation.

    $9 at Amazon
  • Suttkue 2-Paco Screen and Camera protector
    Suttkue 2-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Have a backup

    The Suttkue pack of tempered glass screen and camera protectors helps keep the most fragile parts of your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE safe in the case of a drop. You also get two of them, so if you break one, you still have a backup.

    $10 at Amazon
  • Letang 3-Pack Screen protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23
    Letang 3-Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Extra safety
    $13 $14 Save $1

    Worried you'll break your screen protector quickly? This pack from Letang includes three tempered glass screen protectors you can use on your phone, giving you a couple of backups in the case of an accident.

    $13 at Amazon
  • OuYteu Screen and Camera Protectors
    OuYteu Screen and Camera Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Great alternative

    This pack includes three tempered glass screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, giving you plenty of backups in case you drop your phone a lot. It's also very affordable for what it offers.

    $11 at Amazon
  • IMBZBK 4-Pack Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 FE
    IMBZBK 4-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Four in one
    $10 $19 Save $9

    If you're extremely prone to dropping your phone, this pack gives you a whopping four tempered glass screen protectors and camera protectors so that you can make it through a few drops without worries. It also includes a frame for applying the screen protectors more easily.

    $10 at Amazon
  • Vaki case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    Vaki Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
    All-around protection
    $15 $17 Save $2

    If you want extra durable protection for your phone, this Vaki bundle includes not only a screen protector, but also a rugged case that protects every corner of your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in any situation. It even has a built-in kickstand.

    $15 at Amazon

Rounding up the best Galaxy S23 FE screen protectors

Admittedly, it's hard to find much differentiation when it comes to screen protectors. A lot of these are nearly identical, so it comes down to whether you want backups, camera covers, or a full-blown case to go along with the screen protector. Our top recommendation is the Mr. Shield pack because it's relatively affordable, it's from a well-known brand, and it includes a couple of backups in case you break your first one. You can get even more value with something like the QsmQam bundle, though, since that includes camera protectors as well, and it even comes with a frame to ensure you can apply the screen protector more evenly.

If you haven't yet, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE below to go along with your new screen protector. And if the ones you chose didn't include a case, be sure to check out the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, too. If you're looking for something a little different, check out the best Android phones you can buy today, too.

A product image of the front and back of a Mint (green) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE comes in tons of colors and gives you the core Samsung experience for a more affordable price.

$600 at Best Buy