With the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung is trying to offer one of the best phones you can buy, bringing flagship-level quality to a much more affordable price point. With a starting price of $600, the Galaxy S23 FE could be one of Samsung's best phones. But that's still a big investment to make, so you'll want to make sure it lasts, and a screen protector is a great way to do it.
Screen protectors, as you can probably guess, help keep your screen safe in case you drop the phone or something falls on it. It's very convenient to have one, especially if you have a tendency to be a little clumsy. So here are some great screen protectors you can get for the Galaxy S23 FE if you want a little extra peace of mind.
-
Mr Shield Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEEditor's choice
-
Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEPremium pick
-
QsmQam 3-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest value
-
Suttkue 2-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEHave a backup
-
Letang 3-Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEExtra safety
-
Mr Shield Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEEditor's choice
This Mr. Shield set of tempered glass screen protectors will protect the Galaxy S23 FE in case of drops and bumps. With three pieces in the box for a low price, you'll be set that'll last for a long time, even if you're on the clumsier side.
-
Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEPremium pick
If you want to protect your phone, why not go all the way and grab a case as well? This Oterkin set includes two tempered glass screen protectors and a case, so you can rest assured your phone is protected on every side.
-
QsmQam 3-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest value
This pack includes three tempered glass screen protectors and three camera covers, allowing you to make sure your phone stays safe all around, even if you drop it or mess up the installation.
-
Suttkue 2-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEHave a backup
The Suttkue pack of tempered glass screen and camera protectors helps keep the most fragile parts of your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE safe in the case of a drop. You also get two of them, so if you break one, you still have a backup.
-
Letang 3-Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEExtra safety$13 $14 Save $1
Worried you'll break your screen protector quickly? This pack from Letang includes three tempered glass screen protectors you can use on your phone, giving you a couple of backups in the case of an accident.
-
OuYteu Screen and Camera Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEGreat alternative
This pack includes three tempered glass screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, giving you plenty of backups in case you drop your phone a lot. It's also very affordable for what it offers.
-
IMBZBK 4-Pack Screen and Camera Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEFour in one$10 $19 Save $9
If you're extremely prone to dropping your phone, this pack gives you a whopping four tempered glass screen protectors and camera protectors so that you can make it through a few drops without worries. It also includes a frame for applying the screen protectors more easily.
-
Vaki Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEAll-around protection$15 $17 Save $2
If you want extra durable protection for your phone, this Vaki bundle includes not only a screen protector, but also a rugged case that protects every corner of your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in any situation. It even has a built-in kickstand.
Rounding up the best Galaxy S23 FE screen protectors
Admittedly, it's hard to find much differentiation when it comes to screen protectors. A lot of these are nearly identical, so it comes down to whether you want backups, camera covers, or a full-blown case to go along with the screen protector. Our top recommendation is the Mr. Shield pack because it's relatively affordable, it's from a well-known brand, and it includes a couple of backups in case you break your first one. You can get even more value with something like the QsmQam bundle, though, since that includes camera protectors as well, and it even comes with a frame to ensure you can apply the screen protector more evenly.
If you haven't yet, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE below to go along with your new screen protector. And if the ones you chose didn't include a case, be sure to check out the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, too. If you're looking for something a little different, check out the best Android phones you can buy today, too.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
The Galaxy S23 FE comes in tons of colors and gives you the core Samsung experience for a more affordable price.