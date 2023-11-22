Despite these specs, it's still a gaming handheld, which means you could toss it into your backpack, pockets, and elsewhere with your keys, pens, camping knives, and other sharp objects that could scratch it easily. Slapping on a quality case and screen protector is only ideal, as doing so will help keep your $549 console away from scratches, bumps, accidental drops, scuffs, and other mishaps. We've picked the best screen guards to help protect your OLED screen while retaining its sensitivity.

The Steam Deck OLED is an incredible handheld gaming console. While it might look like a simple refresh of the original, this portable console has new excellent features that make it a better option. It has a newer, brighter 7.4-inch OLED display, HDR support, better battery life, redesigned buttons, a higher refresh rate, and more.

The Devaso 3-in-1 protector pack has three scratch-resistant tempered glass guards to help protect your screen and a silicone cover to keep the body of your console safe while offering you an excellent grip. Lastly, you get a non-slip holder stand to prevent slips and accidental drops.

A good screen protector protects your device's display from harm and provides high sensitivity and clarity. These qualities are what you get from the TS Transett tempered glass screen protector. It fully covers your Steam Deck OLED screen and provides excellent sensitivity, ensuring incredible responsiveness when you touch it.

The iVoler tempered glass screen protector is quite easy to install thanks to the guide frame, wipes, squeeze card, and installation guide it comes with. This guard is also durable and offers excellent clarity, giving your display a natural feel. It has great touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, and blowout resistance.

The Benazcap two-pack screen protector is a quality and durable screen guard that ensures the safety of your Steam Deck OLED display. It's tempered glass comes with scratch resistance and can minimize the chances of your screen breaking after an accidental fall.

One of the good things about gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED is that you can play games anywhere, including outdoors. The Ambison matte glass screen protector makes gaming outdoors even easier by reducing glare and ensuring you can see clearly in sunlight.

The JSAUX two-pack screen protector offers complete protection on your Steam Deck OLED display. You get two tempered glass protectors for the price of one and a guiding frame for easy installation. It's highly durable and doesn't collect fingerprints, ensuring your screen remains clear and clean.

The Spigen tempered glass screen protector is a premium option that protects your Steam Deck OLED screen and offers extreme clarity. Its oleophobic coating keeps fingerprints away from your display while providing excellent touch responsiveness. This screen guard also comes with an alignment kit to help you efficiently complete the installation.

This tempered glass screen protector and case combo from Game Depot provides your Steam deck OLED with complete protection. You get two ultra-thin tempered glass screen protectors with excellent scratch resistance. The protectors are sensitive and clear, while the silicone case provides a top-notch grip. Your console's screen and body will remain pristine and safe from bumps and scratches.

Which screen protector should you choose?

The Steam Deck OLED is a portable gaming device, but that means it's constantly susceptible to many elements that can cause damage to it and affect the user experience, including drops, bumps, scratches, and even gamer rage. Protecting it with a durable screen guard reduces the chances of damage and improves the user experience, as you'll enjoy great clarity, no fingerprints, and excellent responsiveness.

The Game Depot Steam Deck protector and case combo is an incredible pick, as it protects your display and safeguards the console itself. Also, the silicone cover provides excellent grip, so your console doesn't slip when you're having an intense gaming session or when your hands get sweaty. The Spigen tempered glass screen protector is another great choice. It's a protector from a trusted brand and has an installation kit that makes it easy to install.

And if you're looking for the perfect balance between affordability and protection, the Jsaux two-pack screen protector is an excellent choice. It's essential to protect your Steam Deck OLED at all times. Adding a screen protector may keep your console safe when on the go, but these dock recommendations will ensure it won't suffer accidental damage from a sudden cable pull. They also provide multiple connection options to immerse yourself in your gaming world, so make sure to check them out.