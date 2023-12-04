If you are looking for the best screen recorders without a watermark, you have come to the right place. In this guide, we will introduce you to some of the most popular and reliable screen recording software that can capture your screen without leaving any annoying marks or logos. Whether you want to record gameplay, tutorials, webinars, or business presentations, you will find a suitable option for your needs. We will also be comparing the features, pros, and cons of each screen recorder, so you can make the most informed decision.

Our top screen recorders for Windows without a watermark in 2023

Camtasia Best Overall Record, edit, and annotate screen captures with no watermark Camtasia by TechSmith is a powerful screen recorder that lets you seamlessly capture and edit your videos without any watermarking. Whether you want to create tutorials, demos, presentations, or online courses, Camtasia has everything you need to produce high-quality videos. You can record your screen, webcam, audio, and annotations with ease. Pros Simple set up

Multi-platform and versatile functions

Long free trial Cons Editing interface is difficult with no prior knowledge

Premium pricing $250 at Amazon

Camtasia is a software suite that lets you create and record video tutorials and presentations directly from your screen. Camtasia allows users to capture their screen, camera input, and audio, or you can import existing videos and edit them with effects, music, text, and more. Camtasia is, overall, in a very crowded market for screen recording software, the best paid screen recording software.

With Camtasia, users can make professional-quality videos for various purposes, ranging from education, to marketing, and social media. Setup for the application is incredibly streamlined, with a step-by-step checklist that runs you through all the features of Camtasia in detail. Camtasia is a multi-platform screen recording software, and is compatible with both Windows 11 and macOS.

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate for Windows Premium pick Produce stunning videos with ease $50 $100 Save $50 Corel VideoStudio Ultimate for Windows is a powerful and versatile video editing software that lets you create videos with ease. Whether you want to make a simple slideshow, a short film, or a video essay, VideoStudio Ultimate has everything you need. You can edit HD and 4K video with professionals tools and effects that allow you to add titles, transitions, filters, and enhance your audio with voiceover. Pros Fast rendering

Supports 4K and 3D media

One-time purchase Cons Can be overwhelming at times

Lacking audio editing capabilities $50 at Amazon

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate is a great screen recorder without a watermark. You can use it to capture your screen, webcam, audio, and even multiple cameras at the same time. Whether you want to create tutorials, demos, or streams, VideoStudio Ultimate has the tools you need to record and edit videos easily.

VideoStudio Ultimate allows users to easily adjust the color, brightness, and sound of their captures. You can also add multiple effects, transitions, titles, and audio to enhance your video. All your videos can be exported in various formats, allowing you to burn them to DVDs or Blu-ray discs.

Pinnacle Studio 25 Best value A powerful editing suite with an easy-to-use screen recorder. $30 $60 Save $30 Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate is a powerful video editing software that lets you create stunning movies with pro-level tools. Whether you want to edit HD, 4K or 360 videos, Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate has you covered. You can add effects, transitions, titles, and audio to your videos with an easy-to-use interface. Pros Intuitive interface

Powerful editing features

Large number of effects and transitions Cons Limited motion tracking $30 at Amazon

Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate is a powerful video editing software that also comes with a screen recorder feature. You can take high-quality screen recordings while customizing your capture area, audio settings, and camera options. You can also hotkeys to start, stop, or pause your recording, for an on-the-fly workflow. After recording, you can import your videos to the Pinnacle Studio library and edit them with advanced features like video masking, color grading, multi-cam editing, and more.

Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate is more than just a screen recorder. It is a complete video editing solution that lets you unleash your creativity and express your vision. Pinnacle Studio also has a pretty useful YouTube channel that provides a ton of tutorials and quick guides for the software. It's relatively easy to learn with an intuitive interface, and Pinnacle Studio provides a lot of free documentation to make the process easier.

Adobe Captivate Best for education Create engaging content for students with Adobe Captivate. Adobe Captivate is a powerful screen recorder that allows you to create engaging and interactive e-learning content. Adobe Captivate can capture your screen activity with high-quality audio and video, whether you want to record software simulations, webinars, or tutorials. You can also edit your recordings with annotations, transitions, animations, and quizzes. Pros Easy to create e-learning courses

Integrates with other Adobe products

Wide range of templates and effects Cons Compatibility issues with some browsers and platforms

Lacks video editing features $40 at Adobe

Adobe Captivate is a software that can help you create responsive screen recordings for educational purposes. It lets you record your screen activity, mouse movements, keyboard actions, and system audio. You can also add overlays, annotations, quizzes, and interactions to make your videos more engaging and interactive.

One of the advantages of Adobe Captivate is that it does not add a watermark to your screen recordings. You can customize the size and quality of your output without worrying about branding or logo issues. You can also publish your screen recordings as SCORM packages to deliver them through any learning management system (LMS).

Soapbox Best for editing Edit your screen captures with no watermark with Soapbox. Wistia Soapbox is the best screen recorder without a watermark for editing. Whether you want to create a tutorial, presentation, or video message, Wistia Soapbox lets you easily record your screen and webcam. You can also edit your video with intuitive tools, add captions, and music, and export the final video into various formats. Pros Easy to use intuitive interface

Integrates with popular tools like Gmail, Slack and HubSpot

Provides analytics Cons Limited customization for design

Requires a subscription fee

Does not support live-streaming $20 at Wistia

If you are looking for a screen recorder without a watermark that also lets you edit your captures with ease, you might want to check out Soapbox by Wistia. Soapbox is a subscription-based software service that allows you to record your screen, webcam, or both and then edit your video with a simple drag-and-drop interface. You can trim, crop, split, and rearrange your clips, as well as add transitions, music, captions, and calls to action. You can also adjust the brightness, contrast, saturation, and volume of your video.

Soapbox by Wistia is also a powerful tool for creating engaging and professional videos. You can use Soapbox to create tutorials, demos, presentations, testimonials, and more. You can also share your videos directly from Soapbox to your email, social media, or website. You can also share your videos directly from Soapbox to your email, social media, or website. You can also embed your videos on any web page with a customizable player that matches your brand.

EaseUS RecExperts Best for business A great screen recording solution for businesses. If you are looking for a good screen recorder without a watermark for business use, you might want to try EaseUS RecExperts. This is a powerful and easy-to-use screen recording software that lets you capture any area of your screen with high quality. You can record your desktop, webcam, audio, games, and more with just a few clicks. Pros Captures webcam video and audio

Support for automated recording

Easy to learn Cons Pricey

Limited editing features $70 at EaseUS

EaseUS RecExperts is a powerful and versatile screen recorder for small businesses. Whether you need to record a video tutorial, a webinar, a presentation, or a streaming video, EaseUS RecEperts can help you capture your screen activity with high-quality video and audio.

With EaseUS RecExperts, you can record a full screen, a customized region, a webcam, or create a picture-in-picture video. You can also include system sound, microphone, or both in the recorded video. You can even schedule recordings and set up an auto-stop function to save time and effort.

There's also a wide range of editing tools to enhance your recordings. You can add annotations, trim the video, extract audio, add intros and outros, and more. You can also use the green screen effect to change the background of your webcam recording. EaseUS RecExperts is easy to use and offers free updates and technical support. It's compatible with both Windows and macOS, making it a solid option for small businesses.

Ashampoo Snap Best for business A great screen recording solution for businesses. Ashampoo Snap is a screen capture and editing software that allows you to create screenshots and videos of your desktop, websites, applications, and more. You can edit your captures with annotations, effects, and graphics and share them online or via email. Ashampoo Snap is a versatile tool for capturing and communicating your ideas visually. Pros Captures webcam video and audio

Support for automated recording

Easy to learn Cons Pricey

Limited editing features $40 at Ashampoo

If you are looking for the best screen recorder at a value price, you might want to check out Ashampoo Snap. Ashampoo Snap is a versatile and easy-to-use tool that lets you capture, edit, and share any screen content on your Windows PC. Whether you want to record a video tutorial, a scrolling website, or multiple screens as a single shot, Ashampoo Snap can easily handle it.

Ashampoo Snap also features a powerful image editor that allows you to crop, scale, rotate, annotate, and highlight your screenshots with text, comments, arrows, shapes, and more. It's compatible with Windows 10 and 11 systems and offers a simple and intuitive user interface. You are able to try Ashampoo Snap for 30 days for free or buy it for only $40 from their website.

SnagIt by TechSmith Best for annotation Easily annotate your screen capture. SnagIt by TechSmith is a powerful screen capture software that lets you create stunning visuals and videos. Whether you need to capture a web page, a presentation, a tutorial, or a screenshot, SnagIt makes it easy and fast. You can edit your captures with annotations, effects, text, and more. Pros Powerful annotation tools

Allows sharing and collaboration

Easy to learn Cons Compatibility issues with other software

Resource-intensive $50 at Amazon

If you are looking for a screen recorder without a watermark that also lets you annotate your screen captures, you might want to check out SnagIt from TechSmith. SnagIt is a powerful and easy-to-use tool that allows you to record your screen, edit your videos, and easily add annotations such as arrows, shapes, text, and stamps. You can also use SnagIt to capture scrolling windows, panoramic images, and audio clips.

SnagIt is also a video editor that lets you trim, cut, and combine your recordings. You can also add transition effects and captions to make your videos more engaging and professional. SnagIt supports various formats such as MP4, GIF, and PNG and allows you to share your creations directly to YouTube, Google Drive, Dropbox, and other platforms.

Bottom line on the best screen recorders in 2023

We know this is a lot of information about software to take in, but we've highlighted some of our favorite screen recorders without a watermark that is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 systems. Camtasia took our number one pick, as it's easy to use and affords a lot in the way of editing tools, transitions, and effects. TechSmith also has a large amount of videos and documents to help you along the learning path. If you are looking for something that pertains more to creating educational content, we have highlighted Adobe's new Captivate software. Whichever software you choose, you'll have to learn the ins and outs of each program, although we tried to pick as many intuitive applications with easier learning curves.