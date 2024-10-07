Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi released its own range of approved SD cards that offer high performance and stability for all models.

The SD cards are available for $9.95 at Pi Shop US, making them a cost-effective option for newcomers diving into SBCs.

Raspberry Pi also introduced a new silicone bumper for the Pi 5, costing just $3 at Pi Shop US to protect the board from damage.

When you get stuck in with a Raspberry Pi, you'll also want an SD card. It acts as the "brains" of the SBC; plug it into a PC, put your operating system of choice onto the SD card, pop it into your Raspberry Pi, and off it goes. If you've been wondering what the best SD card for a Raspberry Pi is, that question now has a very easy answer, as the company has announced that it's releasing its own range of SD cards that fit in nicely with your Pi.

Raspberry Pi reveals new approved SD cards for its boards

As announced on the Raspberry Pi blog, the company has partnered up with Longsys to release a range of its own SD cards. This makes them an easy way for newcomers to get set up with a Pi, no matter what model they pick:

These Class A2 cards offer exceptional random read and write throughput across the entire range of Raspberry Pi computers, and when used on Raspberry Pi 5 support command queueing for even higher performance. From today, our Approved Resellers will only promote Raspberry Pi SD Cards alongside Raspberry Pi computers, and you can be assured of their quality.

As is standard of Raspberry Pi, the hardware comes in at a good price. Pi Shop US sells it for $9.95, which makes it a fantastic way to get started with SBCs.

Raspberry Pi also reveals a new bumper for the Pi 5

Alongside the bespoke SD cards, Raspberry Pi is also releasing a new bumper for the Pi 5. This little sleeve helps keep the edges of your board free from bumps and scrapes, and it doesn't cost much at all:

It’s a snap-on silicone base that unfussily protects the base and edges of your Raspberry Pi 5, and the surface you’re putting it down on, and also makes it easier to use the power button. It’s compatible with the Raspberry Pi Active Cooler, and will set you back a meagre $3.

You can also purchase this accessory on The Pi Shop US, so be sure to snap one up if you're concerned about damaging your Pi 5.