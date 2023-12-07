The Raspberry Pi is probably the best-known single-board computer, beloved by hobbyists and tinkerers worldwide. Its most recent incarnation, the Raspberry Pi 5 , adds a physical power button for the first time, a Real Time Clock, and PCIe Gen 2.0 for peripherals. What it doesn't come with is storage, so you'll have to supply your own. Before you start thinking of all the projects you'll power with the Raspberry Pi, picking up storage is a must. The Raspberry Pi range has a microSD card reader, so you'll need a microSD card handy to put the operating system on. Below are the best options that meet the Raspberry Pi's requirements so you can skip straight to the fun part.

While any UHS-I microSD card will work well with the Raspberry Pi, you'll need specific performance levels for some tasks. Bret at bret.dk found that this Kioxia card had the best random write performance out of nearly two dozen cards, tested on various Raspberry Pi models. It's also rated to 100MB/s for sequential writes, so it's an overall top performer.

Silicon Power might not be the best-known brand, but this is still a well-priced 32GB microSD card that is rated for UHS-1 and Class 10. So it's fast enough for your operating system to use on the Raspberry Pi, whichever model you own. With up to 85MB/s sequential read speeds, it's slightly slower, but that might not make much of a real-world difference.

Kingston's Canvas Select microSD cards aren't the fastest memory cards around, but they are still rated to UHS-I and Class 10. And with up to 80MB/s sequential write speeds, the cards are more than fast enough to use in your Raspberry Pi. They're also more affordable, thanks to the slightly slower speeds.

Kingston makes these High Endurance microSD cards for dashcams or other high-write use cases, which is probably exactly like what you'd want to install your Raspberry Pi's operating system onto. They're UHS-I and A1 rated, and up to 95MB/s sequential read speeds, and are tested for reliable performance even after thousands of hours of being written to.

Lexar's high-performance microSD cards are rated to UHS-I and A1 specifications, which the Pi's microSD card reader prefers, while being capable of up to 100MB/s read speeds. The cards are incredibly affordable, too, as you get a two-pack of 32GB cards for not much more than a single card from other brands.

If you plan on packing your Raspberry Pi with data, you'll want the largest microSD card that you can find at a good price. That's currently the SanDisk Extreme, which comes in capacities of up to 1TB. It's worth noting that the Pi won't be able to take advantage of the full 160MB/s speed, as the interface isn't fast enough. But if you're buying this card for the capacity, that's less of an issue.

There can be quite a difference between UHS-I compatible microSD cards in real-world performance when buying a less-premium product. To avoid the slowdown on your single-board computer, pick one from a trusted name, like this Samsung Evo Select, which gets you 64GB of U1, A1, and V10-certified microSD storage for a wallet-friendly cost.

For the best price-to-capacity microSD card you can get for the Raspberry Pi, look no further than SanDisk's Ultra range. These microSDs are reliable and come in a wide range of capacities, between 16GB and 512GB. You can get 32GB for an astonishing value without looking at lesser-known brands.

What you need to know about buying a microSD card for the Raspberry Pi

When choosing a microSD card for your Raspberry Pi, it's important to note a few things. You'll want at least 32GB of capacity because, while you can run Raspberry Pi OS on an 8GB card, it won't be the optimal Raspberry Pi experience. You can certainly get more than 32GB of storage if you prefer, but the sweet spot for the price is with cards of capacities between 32GB and 128GB. With the new Raspberry Pi's microSD card reader supporting UHS-I speeds, it's important to choose a card that is rated to that standard. Even if buying a card for an earlier model, it's still worth it as it will be usable for longer and the price difference isn't large anymore.

That's why the top recommendation is the SanDisk Ultra. It's Class 10 and rated for A1 performance, supports UHS-I, and can transfer data at up to 100MB/s. It's also fairly affordable and is available in capacities from 16GB to 512GB. If budget is the main consideration, the well-priced Lexar High Performance range is perfect, with dual packs saving you even more. Those who need oodles of storage space should consider the SanDisk Extreme, which adds up to 1TB of storage to your SBC. For specific task performance, the Kioxia Exceria Flash Memory Card is the one to pick up, as it beat the competition in many real-life tests for random write performance.

When you get the main storage sorted, don't forget that your time with the Raspberry Pi will be significantly enhanced by putting it in one of the best cases. They not only protect the exposed PCB from damage but can add important cooling to the Arm-based processor with heatsinks or cooling fans.