Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of great Microsoft Surface PCs, but one of the unique ones you can buy in 2022 is the new Surface Studio 2 Plus. It's not exactly for everyone, thanks to the $4,000 price, but it has a design unlike anything else you'll see on the market. It's an all-in-one computer with a small base, a hinge, and a screen that you can pull down toward your desk for drawing. If that's not for you, there's always the Surface Pro 9, which also just recently got announced.

One of the changes with this year's Surface Studio 2 Plus, is the addition of Thunderbolt 4. While the built-in 28-inch 4500 x 3000 resolution screen is quite immersive on its own, you can now natively connect up to three 4K high-resolution external displays and boost your productivity. If that sounds good to you, these are some of the best secondary monitors we've found.

  • Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor
    A1Iqr2v1SIL._AC_SL1500_

    This is one of Dell's higher-end, 27-inch, USB-C monitors. Unlike others on our list, it has a dedicated sRGB mode that gives you amazing color accuracy. There are also additional USB-C ports you can use for charging your devices.

    View at Amazon
  • GIGABYTE M27Q 27
    The GIGABYTE M27Q 27 is an affordable monitor that supports HDR content
    GIGABYTE M27Q 27

    This is one of the cheapest USB-C monitors we could find. It's still pretty decent when paired with a Surface Studio 2 Plus since it has a 170Hz refresh rate. The 1440p resolution is also decent for extra productivity.

    View at Best Buy
  • Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20
    61E9GAR6US-560x450-01.9576fc436f3cbe6a

    This Lenovo monitor will work and look great with your device thanks to its 27-inch size and QHD resolution. It even has a built-in cell phone holder.

    View at Lenovo
  • LG UltraGear 27GN950-B 4K monitor
    While the Surface Pro X isn't a gaming machine, you might want a 4K display with a super fast refresh rate. That's why the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B makes our list.
    LG UltraGear 27GN950-B

    Plan to game on your Surface Studio 2 Plus? This is a higher-end 27-inch USB-C monitor from LG that'll work great thanks to its G-Sync support, FreeSync, and a super fast 1ms response rate. Color accuracy is great, too, coming in at 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

    View at Best Buy
  • Acer Predator X34
    acer-predator-gaming-x34

    Your desk space might not allow it, but this is a great wide-screen monitor for the Surface Studio. It's a curved 34-inch display with a 180Hz refresh rate. It's also certified for HDR 400 content, which is just a bonus.

    View at Amazon
  • LG UltraFine Display Ergo UHD 4K IPS Display
    81IKeXOi44L._AC_SL1500_

    This 32-inch LG UltraFine 4K resolution monitor will be great to use alongside your device. It has a slim ergonomic stand and profile, and also covers 95% of the DCI P3 Color range.

    View at Amazon
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M8
    Monitors can be more than just a display. This display is not only 4K, but it also comes with a high-quality webcam you can use for your video calls. Plus, you can use apps like Netflix and several other streaming services even without your Surface Pro X.
    Samsung Smart Monitor M8

    This 32-inch monitor is a great choice for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It connects via USB-C, but it also offers smart features like access to Netflix without needing to connect to your PC.

    View at Samsung
  • ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor
    The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27 inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity.
    ASUS ProArt Display 27

    This is another solid 27-inch monitor for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It has an anti-glare surface, hits 4K resolution, and has great wide viewing angles. Not to mention, it also covers 100% of the SRGB gamut for color accuracy.

    View at Amazon
  • Acer SB220Q
    Want an extra screen without spending a lot? This 21.5-inch monitor comes in Full HD resolution and has a 75Hz refresh rate so you get a solid baseline experience. Plus, it's an IPS panel with great viewing angles. It may not have anything too fancy, but this is a great budget option.
    Acer SB220Q

    The Acer SB220Q is one of the cheapest 21-inch monitors we can find. It's only FHD resolution but is great for adding a quick display to your Surface Studio 2 Plus.

    View at Amazon

And those are some of the best secondary monitors for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. If you're looking for the very best, you'll want to check out the Dell U2727QE since it has good color accuracy and additional USB-C ports for charging your devices. If you want better refresh rates, then the Gigabyte M27 or Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 are good, too. And when it comes to wide monitors, The LG UltraGear or the Acer Predator will suit your workstation. Some fancier options include the LG UltraFine, Samsung Smart Monitor, and the Asus Pro Art PA279CV. And if you spent all your money on the Surface Studio 2 Plus itself, the Acer SB220Q is the cheapest USB-C option.

Surface Studio 2 Plus
Angled view of Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Surface Studio 2 Plus is an all-in-one computer powered by 11th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

View at Microsoft