The Surface Studio 2 Plus already has a great display, but why not get another monitor to increase your productivity?

There are a lot of great Microsoft Surface PCs, but one of the unique ones you can buy in 2022 is the new Surface Studio 2 Plus. It's not exactly for everyone, thanks to the $4,000 price, but it has a design unlike anything else you'll see on the market. It's an all-in-one computer with a small base, a hinge, and a screen that you can pull down toward your desk for drawing. If that's not for you, there's always the Surface Pro 9, which also just recently got announced.

One of the changes with this year's Surface Studio 2 Plus, is the addition of Thunderbolt 4. While the built-in 28-inch 4500 x 3000 resolution screen is quite immersive on its own, you can now natively connect up to three 4K high-resolution external displays and boost your productivity. If that sounds good to you, these are some of the best secondary monitors we've found.

Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor This is one of Dell's higher-end, 27-inch, USB-C monitors. Unlike others on our list, it has a dedicated sRGB mode that gives you amazing color accuracy. There are also additional USB-C ports you can use for charging your devices. View at Amazon

GIGABYTE M27Q 27 GIGABYTE M27Q 27 This is one of the cheapest USB-C monitors we could find. It's still pretty decent when paired with a Surface Studio 2 Plus since it has a 170Hz refresh rate. The 1440p resolution is also decent for extra productivity. View at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 This Lenovo monitor will work and look great with your device thanks to its 27-inch size and QHD resolution. It even has a built-in cell phone holder. View at Lenovo

LG UltraGear 27GN950-B 4K monitor LG UltraGear 27GN950-B Plan to game on your Surface Studio 2 Plus? This is a higher-end 27-inch USB-C monitor from LG that'll work great thanks to its G-Sync support, FreeSync, and a super fast 1ms response rate. Color accuracy is great, too, coming in at 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. View at Best Buy

Acer Predator X34 Your desk space might not allow it, but this is a great wide-screen monitor for the Surface Studio. It's a curved 34-inch display with a 180Hz refresh rate. It's also certified for HDR 400 content, which is just a bonus. View at Amazon

LG UltraFine Display Ergo UHD 4K IPS Display This 32-inch LG UltraFine 4K resolution monitor will be great to use alongside your device. It has a slim ergonomic stand and profile, and also covers 95% of the DCI P3 Color range. View at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 This 32-inch monitor is a great choice for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It connects via USB-C, but it also offers smart features like access to Netflix without needing to connect to your PC. View at Samsung

ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor ASUS ProArt Display 27 This is another solid 27-inch monitor for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It has an anti-glare surface, hits 4K resolution, and has great wide viewing angles. Not to mention, it also covers 100% of the SRGB gamut for color accuracy. View at Amazon

Acer SB220Q Acer SB220Q The Acer SB220Q is one of the cheapest 21-inch monitors we can find. It's only FHD resolution but is great for adding a quick display to your Surface Studio 2 Plus. View at Amazon

And those are some of the best secondary monitors for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. If you're looking for the very best, you'll want to check out the Dell U2727QE since it has good color accuracy and additional USB-C ports for charging your devices. If you want better refresh rates, then the Gigabyte M27 or Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 are good, too. And when it comes to wide monitors, The LG UltraGear or the Acer Predator will suit your workstation. Some fancier options include the LG UltraFine, Samsung Smart Monitor, and the Asus Pro Art PA279CV. And if you spent all your money on the Surface Studio 2 Plus itself, the Acer SB220Q is the cheapest USB-C option.