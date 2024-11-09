When you embark on your self-hosting journey, you’ll come across myriads of apps that can boost your productivity, simplify media management, or improve the security of your home network. But there’s a lot more you can do with self-hosted services besides enhancing your quality of life.

If you’re running your own business, you can deploy some ultra-useful FOSS apps on your local server to replace the intrusive and expensive third-party tools. In this article, we’ve aggregated some of the best self-hosted applications that can aid your business.

10 Formbricks

Perfect for building personalized forms

Forms are an effective way to gather information, and can be especially helpful when you want to conduct surveys on your business offerings. If you’re looking for an open-source application to design highly-customized forms, you’d want to look into Formbricks.

While the pre-existing templates on Formbricks are fine on their own, you can leverage the no-code editor to come up with unique forms without going through the hassle of programming everything yourself.

9 Zulip

A solid alternative to Slack

Messaging apps like Slack are essential for communicating with your teammates. But if you’re looking for an open-source alternative that you can run on your hardware, Zulip is worth checking out.

Besides supporting unlimited users, groups, and video calls, the free version of your self-hosted Zulip server doesn’t lock the message history behind a paywall. What’s more, the app has integrations with Notion, Zabbix, Trello, and tons of other productivity-driven platforms.

8 Zammad

Your self-hosted helpdesk

Things can – and often will – go wrong when you’re running a business. Perhaps your clients were dissatisfied with your service. Or maybe they encountered some issues with your product, problems that need to be addressed as soon as possible. Ticketing systems can make client requests a lot more manageable.

The open-source Zammad service has got your helpdesk needs covered. Between its troubleshooting templates, time-based accounting of raised tickets, SLA configurations, and integrations with service monitoring platforms, Zammad has everything you can ask for from a ticketing and IT service desk platform.

7 Kopia

To preserve your essential data

Managing a business involves dealing with loads of data and information, ranging from trivial invoices to mission-critical documents. Whether you’re running your business’ digital platform on a VPS or your local machines, it’s a good idea to create regular backups of your data using enterprise-grade tools like kopia.

In addition to its automatic backup provisions, Kopia works with multiple storage types, including both cloud and NAS setups. On top of that, you can encrypt your snapshots, compress the large-sized backups, and even create several redundant copies of your snapshot-ted data.

6 Kasm Workspaces

Remotely access your apps in a secure environment

Applications that let you access essential services from any device are quite useful, regardless of whether you’re in charge of training newcomers or a hardened (intended) security engineer.

With its highly secure containerized approach, Kasm Workspaces is perfect when you want to access code servers, communication apps, or even entire operating systems from your browser. The only caveat to Kasm is that you’ll have to pay for the service if you plan to integrate it into your commercial projects.

5 Zabbix

With a shoutout to Uptime Kuma

Monitoring tools are a godsend when you wish to keep an eye on the services and devices associated with your business. Be it getting alerts on sudden hardware failures or analyzing the statistics of your operational services, it’s a good idea to keep an instance of a monitoring tool active at all times. With its terrific VM, service, and web-based monitoring provisions, Zabbix is the enterprise-grade solution for anyone who needs a self-hosted uptime tracking service. But if Zabbix seems a little too complicated, you'll have an easier time with Uptime Kuma.

4 NocoDB

To streamline the way you work

When you’re in charge of managing a workspace, database tools come in handy as they let you create, assign, and oversee your team’s work using highly intuitive tables. For those willing to take the plunge into the self-hosted landscape, NocoDB is a worthwhile recommendation for any home business owner.

From its useful collaboration and automation features to its schema editor, compatibility with complex REST APIs, and Entity Relation Diagrams, NocoDB is easily the crème de la crème of self-hosted business-oriented database platforms.

3 Firefly III

No, not the AI tool from Adobe

As your business scales up and your clientele expands, it can be hard to keep track of your expenses. If you’re looking for a robust finance manager that you can host on your server, Firefly III is the perfect tool for you.

Despite its lightweight nature, Firefly III has a rich set of tools to take full control of your budget. For instance, the Data Importer utility lets you bring your CSV transaction files to the app, where you can manage them alongside your revenue, expenses, assets, and liabilities. You can also set up custom rules for your budget, and even automate the data aggregation mechanism using simple event-action provisions.

The be-all-and-end-all document organization platform

Close

Managing your business's documents and invoices can be a tiresome undertaking. Luckily, there are several self-hosted document management tools lying in the vast expanse of the Internet. However, few can hold a candle to Paperless-ngx when it comes to helping you keep track of your PDFs, word files, and scanned docs.

For starters, Paperless-ngx has a robust tagging system, which you can use to group specific documents into the same set. Every time you upload a document, Paperless-ngx runs its OCR utility to make it easier for you to search for it by typing its contents. Throw in the duplication checking, automation, and auto-import features, and Paperless-ngx serves as a killer tool for business owners and self-hosting enthusiasts alike.

1 n8n

A powerful automation hub

Regardless of the nature of your business, using trigger-action functions can help automate the most tedious aspects of your workflow. Featuring support for pretty much every service under the sun, n8n is by far the best automation tool for professionals and business owners.

Although n8n has a fairly simple UI, you can design some cool automations using Javascript and Python code. Besides letting you add integrations for nearly every service we’ve mentioned in this article, n8n also allows you to build fully-functional AI agents for your automation needs.

Maximizing your revenue with self-hosted apps

Those were ten of our top self-hosted apps for entrepreneurs and business owners, but there’s a lot more where that came from. If you’re running multiple servers, you can set up Cockpit to oversee their operations. For those on the lookout for an analytics tool, you’ll find some success with PostHog. ERPNext is another useful utility that’s ideal for businesses that want a dedicated CRM platform.