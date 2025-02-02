Everyone takes notes, and everyone has their own way of doing it. I used pen and paper for the longest time. Nothing beats the tactile experience; but, as you know, it has its drawbacks. Carrying a notebook everywhere is not always practical. A better choice would be a note-taking application such as Notion, Evernote, or a simpler alternative like Apple Notes or Google Keep. The issue is that notes are often private, which makes self-hosted note-taking apps an attractive option. These apps store data locally on your device or on a server you manage, ensuring privacy. Below are four self-hosted note-taking apps to consider.

4 Standard Notes

End-to-end encrypted notes