Besides preventing large corporations from gaining access to your precious data, self-hosting apps and services on local hardware can help you save hundreds of dollars on monthly subscriptions. Thanks to more developers moving into the self-hosted landscape, there’s no shortage of cool applications you can run on your home server.

If you’re a fan of reading, you’ll find several utilities to help you organize and manage your library of ebooks, RSS feeds, and audiobooks. But for folks who don’t want to tinker with hundreds of apps, here’s a list of the best self-hosted services for bibliophiles.

A privacy-centric PDF editing utility

Adobe Acrobat may provide several tools to help you edit your PDF files like a pro, but its high subscription fees and lack of privacy can be major deal-breakers. Thankfully, you can deploy a Stirling-PDF container on your home server to modify every aspect of your PDF files.

Whether it’s simple operations like combining PDFs and annotating pages or OCR recognition, removing scripts, and other complex tasks, this FOSS utility won’t let you down. Heck, it can even convert PDF files to a host of document formats, which comes in handy once you combine it with the other tools on this list.

4 FreshRSS

To keep track of your RSS feeds

Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds are a great way to stay on top of the latest happenings. If you’ve never heard of them, you can think of RSS feeds as customizable bookmarks that have the added functionality of notifying you every time there’s a new update on your favorite blogs and websites.

If that sounds interesting, I recommend checking out FreshRSS. I’ll admit that it doesn’t have the most pleasant-looking UI, but it’s easy to set up and offers all the features you’d want in an RSS reader.

3 Kavita

Perfect for comic lovers

Since digital comics can have entirely different formats than ebooks, you might have a hard time accessing them on your run-of-the-mill PDF reader. That’s where Kavita comes in handy with its support for multiple comic formats.

In addition to its gorgeous UI, Kavita includes auto-scaling, image splitting, and a variety of ways to scroll through your comics, manga, webtoon, and light novels. Kavita also supports OPDS, allowing you to access your comic collection from other reader apps.

2 Audiobookshelf

Show off your audiobook and podcast collection

Audiobooks offer a convenient way to go through your library when you’re busy with other tasks. In a similar vein, podcasts are perfect for multitasking experts who want to consume media without being glued to a screen.

But if you’re having a hard time managing your audiobook and podcast collection, Audiobookshelf will be a worthy addition to your home server. Besides supporting Chromecast and Audnexus, Audiobookshelf can automatically download new podcasts from your favorite creators and can even sync the progress bar across all your devices.

The definitive tool for managing your ebooks