Chromebooks and even some of the best ChromeOS tablets aren't just for browsing the web and watching movies anymore. Together with its partners, Google recently pushed out a wave of gaming-themed Chromebooks. Some of these great Chromebooks, like the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, pack in 12th-generation Intel CPUs, 144Hz displays, and even RGB keyboards.

We reviewed the Acer Chromebook 516GE and found that it's the perfect hardware for playing games. So, we've put together a list of the best services for gaming on a Chromebook just like that one. We'll be looking at services like Steam, others like Xbox Cloud Gaming, and even Nvidia GeForce Now. Check them out below, and keep in mind, these services aren't exclusive to ChromeOS. You can use these on your Windows laptop, too,

Steam

Steam is a gaming service that you have likely already heard of. It's a digital distribution service that you can use to download millions of games to your Chromebook from all different kinds of publishers. It is owned by Valve, which is also behind the popular Steam Deck.

Note that Steam is currently in Beta in ChromeOS, however. If you want to use it, you'll have to switch your Chromebook to the Beta channel and then enable the Steam installer with the #borealis flag under chrome://flags. A lot of games on Steam can be downloaded for use offline, too, so you don't need to worry about always being connected to the internet. You don't need to pay to make a Steam account, but you do need to pay to download games, though some titles might be free.

Download Steam

Nvidia GeForce Now

Next on the list is Nvidia GeForce Now, which is available as a Progressive Web App (PWA) on Chromebooks. If you already own a game on Steam, Ubisoft Connect, or Epic that you play on a PC, Nvidia GeForce Now enables you to play that game on your Chromebook through the cloud without waiting to download it. GeForce Now runs on servers powered by actual PCs. This means you'll have to be connected to the internet for this to work on your Chromebook, though, as there's no offline support.

Additionally, not all Steam games are supported in GeForce Now, but you do get the hit titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, God of War, and even Genshin Impact. There's also a select catalog of free games that you can play without owning them.

Nvidia GeForce Now has many tiers. There's a free tier that limits you to one hour of play, a Priority tier that gets you a Premium rig with RTX and ray tracing, six hours of playtime with up to 1080p resolution, and 60 FPS gameplay. The final tier is the Ultimate tier, which gets you an RTX 4080 gaming rig with the fastest servers, eight hours of playtime with up to 4K resolution, and gameplay at 120 FPS. We reviewed Nvidia GeForce Now last year if you want more details on the experience.

Download Nvidia GeForce Now

Amazon Luna

Third on the list is Amazon Luna, which is also a PWA on Chromebooks. Amazon Luna is a relative newcomer to the cloud gaming space, but it packs in plenty of value and game choice. All games on Luna are streamed from PCs hooked up to Amazon Web Services servers and the cloud, so you still need internet access to play these games.

With the Prime Gaming Plan of this service, there's a rotating lineup of games each month that you can stream each month for free with Amazon Prime. There are also "channels" that you can pay to unlock games from a specific publisher if need be, like the Retro Channel, Jackbox Games Channel, or the Family Channel, the first two of which are $5, while the Family channel is $6. For an additional $18, you also can play Ubisoft games on Luna. Examples of these games include Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Monopoly Madness through the Ubisoft+ channel. Finally, there's Luna+, which is the more standard package that covers some additional PC titles and over 300+ games.

Download Amazon Luna

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is an option for those who are familiar with Xbox games. This doesn't really include as many PC games as it does console games, so it's for those who already might own an Xbox or are interested in the platform. In fact, Xbox Cloud Gaming depends on Xbox Series X consoles as servers, which are connected to the cloud.

Similar to the other devices on our list, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available as a PWA on ChromeOS and on a Chromebook. You'll need a subscription to play these games, but once you subscribe, you'll unlock a ton of Xbox-exclusive games like Forza Horizon, Halo, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. There are also non-Xbox games like Fortnite, too.

Access to Xbox Cloud Gaming requires subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This is $15 a month, with your first month being $1. You get all the games you'll need for cloud gaming, plus access to PC games, Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play with monthly benefits.

Check out Xbox Game Pass

Google Play Store

The Google Play Store is one of the simplest ways to download games for your Chromebook. The Google Play Store is pre-installed on most modern Chromebooks and gets you access to thousands of Android games. The possibilities are endless here, and you'll find games like Angry Birds, Asphalt 9, Solitaire, and so much more. These games will download as an Android app, and since the Play Store knows you're on a Chromebook, you'll see only the games that will work with your device. Note that the Google Play Store even has a section where you can find games specifically made for Chromebooks. Just click the Chromebook tab under Games and browse away!

Check out the Google Play Store

Boosteroid

Our final entry is a newcomer to the cloud gaming space, Boosteroid. This is yet another service that you can add to your Chromebook as a PWA. Similar to Nvidia GeForce Now, Boosteroid allows you to enjoy high-end games from the cloud through remote gaming desktops. If you don't own any games, you can choose from a category of free-to-play games, but a subscription is mandatory to access these since this is a paid service. Boosteroid will let you connect Steam and Epic Games, so you can enjoy the titles you already own on your Chromebook. You can pay for the service at a rate of €7.49, roughly $7.85, per month. You'll be able to play games at Full HD 1080p resolution and 60FPS.

Download Boosteroid

More is always coming

For most people, the best way to game will be through a cloud gaming service like Nvidia GeForce Now. If you're up for it, you can try Steam, too, though a lot of games may not work due to the high requirements for many titles. Google might not have its own cloud gaming service anymore since Stadia has shut down, but it is always looking for new partners.