The constant clicking and scrolling sounds from a mouse may not be a big distraction for most, but they can be highly undesirable in many situations. Consider a scenario where you need to work overnight on an important project but don’t want to wake up your roommates or family members. A silent mouse is infinitely useful in this case as it can help you engage in productive tasks without worrying about disturbing your surroundings. Moreover, switching to a mouse with noise-reduction capabilities is beneficial if you prefer a noise-free working environment.

With a variety of silent mice available on the market, it might be difficult to pick the one best suited to your needs. This guide contains a list of the best silent mice that make zero noise without sacrificing functionality or comfort.

Maintain a noise-free workspace with our top silent PC mouse picks

Razer Pro Click Mini Razer Pro Click Mini Editor's choice The best all-rounder silent mouse. The Razer Pro Click Mini is a compact productivity mouse with silent switches and a sleek design. The mouse uses silent mechanical switches to eliminate clicking noises. Its multi-device functionality allows you to control up to four systems at a time without pairing and unpairing a PC every time you need to cycle between your systems. Weight 198 g Sensor Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor Battery ~725 hours on Bluetooth, ~465 hours with dongle Connectivity Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle Maximum DPI 12000 Pros Supports horizontal scrolling

High DPI limit

Professional, minimalist design Cons Can be a little too small $78 at Amazon

The Razer Pro Click Mini marks a departure from Razer’s typical RGB aesthetics with its all-white design. Despite being comfortable for daily usage, it’s extremely robust with its switch lifespan of 15 million clicks. Its HyperScroll Technology allows you to switch between fast, precision, and horizontal scrolling modes on the fly. The mouse connects wirelessly to your system via Bluetooth or a receiver, and its high sensitivity of 12,000 DPI and seven programmable buttons make it a solid choice for a quiet wireless gaming mouse.

Logitech MX Master 3S Premium pick The best-performing silent mouse. The MX Master 3 is an excellent mouse if you want to amp up your productivity. It offers multiple programmable buttons, Logitech's MagSpeed scroll wheel, multi-device support, an ergonomic design, and more. Weight 141 g Sensor Darkfield high-precision sensor Battery ~70 days Connectivity Bluetooth, Wireless dongle Maximum DPI 8000 Pros Seven programmable buttons

Can work on any surface

MagSpeed Scroll wheel supports free and ratchet scrolling Cons Expensive $100 at Amazon

While it may be on the pricier side, the Logitech MX Master 3S is our top contender for the best premium silent PC mouse thanks to its vast set of features. It can easily connect with your system via Bluetooth or a Logi bolt USB receiver and its multi-device support allows it to work with 3 devices at once. Despite offering similar noise reduction capabilities to the MX Anywhere 3S, the MX Master 3S has more side buttons and a more ergonomic design. Another feature of the Logitech MX Master 3S worth pointing out is its MagSpeed Scroll Wheel which allows you to switch between free scrolling and ratchet scrolling modes as you see fit.

Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse Best value A great silent mouse for its price. The Logitech M330 Silent Plus is a quiet mouse that offers high-precision tracking while retaining a portable design. It features advanced optical tracking which allows it to maintain high accuracy up to 33ft and is comfortable to use thanks to its soft rubber side grips. Weight 91 g Connectivity USB dongle Battery Life ~24 months DPI 1000 Sensor Logitech High Precision Optical Tracking Pros Budget-friendly

Supports most OS

Long battery life Cons Doesn't support Bluetooth connectivity $28 at Amazon

Featuring Logitech’s SilentTouch Technology that reduces 90% of its clicking and scrolling sounds, the Logitech M330 Silent Plus is the perfect companion for a night owl. It can be used wirelessly by plugging a mini-USB receiver into your system and is compatible with all major operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. The mouse automatically switches to sleep mode when not in use to conserve power and its battery can easily last for 24 months under normal usage.

Granvela Forter i720 Best wireless The silent mouse with the longest range. The Granvela Forter i720 is the perfect wireless mouse that allows you to work from a range without disturbing your surroundings. Its nano receiver can be plugged into any workable USB port and offers an easy plug-and-play experience on all major operating systems.

Weight 75 g Battery ~20 months Connectivity 2.4Ghz USB dongle Maximum DPI 2400 Pros Lightweight

Works well even when kept at a distance of 30 meters Cons Audible side buttons $24 at Amazon

The Gravela Forter i720 offers a key feature that's not included in other silent mice: the ability to work without experiencing connectivity issues when kept at a distance from the receiver. Thanks to its high-quality optical sensor, you can use this silent mouse even at a distance of 98ft from the receiver. The mouse provides three sensitivity levels at 1000, 1600, and 2400 DPI to adjust pointer speed according to your accuracy requirements.

MOJO Pro Performance Silent Gaming Mouse Best gaming Our go-to mouse for silent gaming. The MOJO Pro Performance Silent Gaming Mouse is a highly customizable pointer that forgoes wireless connectivity in favor of raw performance. Its advanced PMW3336 sensor allows it to hit 12,000 DPI and 1000Hz in polling rate, and its nine customizable buttons can be mapped to the keys of your choice.

Weight 127 g Sensor PMW3336 Gaming Sensor Connectivity Wired Maximum DPI 12000 Pros Highly customizable

Force-adjustable buttons Cons Lack of wireless connectivity $55 at Amazon

Despite lacking wireless connectivity, the MOJO Pro Performance Silent Gaming Mouse provides more than enough features to justify its position as our favorite silent gaming mouse. The mouse is highly customizable, allowing you to tweak its sensitivity, sensor height, RGB lighting, and button mappings. You can also use the software available on MOJO's websites to save your mouse’s configurations in the form of mouse profiles. In addition to its high 12000 DPI and 1000 Hz polling rate, the MOJO Pro Performance mouse also features force-adjustable keys, and you can change the amount of pressure applied to the left and right mouse buttons.

Lenovo 600 Bluetooth Silent Mouse Best flat The most portable silent mouse. The Lenovo 600 Bluetooth Silent Mouse is a solid flat mouse with a compact and ambidextrous design. This lightweight mouse connects to your PC via Bluetooth 5.0 and supports Microsoft’s Swift Key feature to instantly pair up with your system. Weight 61 g Sensor Lenovo Blue Optical Sensor Battery ~12 months Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Pros Ambidextrous design

Compatible with Microsoft's Swift Key facility

Highly portable Cons Lack of dongle or wired connectivity $22 at Amazon

If you’re on the lookout for a flat, slim silent mouse, then the Lenovo 600 Bluetooth Silent Mouse is your best bet. In addition to its ambidextrous design, the mouse also provides a dedicated DPI switch allowing you to alternate between three sensitivity levels of 800, 1600, and 2400 DPI.

Its small form factor combined with the ability to work on any surface, including glass and mirror, makes it the perfect silent mouse for on-the-go productivity.

ECHTPower Ergonomic Wireless Mouse Best left-handed mouse For those who prefer ergonomic design. The ECHTPower Ergonomic Wireless Mouse is designed to eliminate wrist strain with its vertical orientation. It offers three levels of sensitivity at 1000, 1600, and 2400 DPI and has two extra buttons to assist in your work.

Weight 105 g Sensor Optical sensor Battery ~112 hours Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless dongle Maximum DPI 2400 Pros Easy to set up

Inexpensive Cons Lack of Bluetooth connectivity

The ECHTPower Ergonomic Wireless Mouse features a vertical design to improve your hand posture and reduce hand fatigue, all while ensuring noise-free usage. Unlike other mice on this list, ECHTPower’s vertical mouse has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last for 112 hours on a single charge. Its wireless dongle has anti-interference properties to allow stable connections over a distance of 32 feet. You can easily set up the mouse on your Windows, Mac, or Linux systems without going through the trouble of manually installing drivers.

Logitech Signature M650 Mouse Best left-handed mouse Get this pointer if you want a left-handed mouse. The Logitech Signature M650 L Left Wireless Mouse is the perfect silent mouse for left-handed users. It has a long battery life of 24 months and features two programmable side buttons that can be customized using the Logitech Option+ app. Weight 111 g Sensor Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking Sensor Battery ~24 months Connectivity Bluetooth, wireless dongle Maximum DPI 4000 Pros Lightweight left-handed mouse

Long battery life

Supports both Bluetooth and wireless receiver Cons A bit on the larger side $40 at Amazon

The Logitech Signature M650 is a left-handed mouse that prioritizes comfort with its contoured design and soft rubber grips. It uses Logitech's SilentTouch technology to reduce clicking sounds by 90% and can be used on a number of operating systems. Besides its smart scroll wheel that allows you to switch between precision and fast scrolling modes, it also offers two programmable side buttons that can be customized using the Logitech Option+ app.

Best silent PC mouse in 2023: Summary

And that's it for this list! While you can't go wrong with any of these pointers, you should choose Razer’s Pro Click Mini as it offers the best bang for the buck. Its quality of life features such as horizontal scrolling and multi-device support, combined with a simple, minimalist design makes it perfect for use in a professional environment.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is another worthy alternative. While it may be a bit pricier, the mouse stands above the rest with its incredible features, including multi-device support, 8K DPI, and long battery life. The MX Keys S keyboard goes well with this mouse, and you get the two for a cheaper price by purchasing the Logitech MX Keys S Combo bundle.