You might not recognize the name single board computer (SBC), but it’s a fair bet you’ve heard of one of the most popular brands. That’s the Raspberry Pi, launched in 2012 to give makers a single-unit solution to control their projects. Before this, makers and enthusiasts had to wire microcontrollers to the other necessary components, essentially building their own computers from scratch.

Like the best all-in-one computers, SBCs come with everything you’d need to build your project with embedded processors on a small circuit board with input and output ports and other useful or necessary features. You can use them for almost anything your mind can dream up, like retro game emulators, media players, or even low-powered desktop PCs. And while they won’t entirely replace the best NAS devices, you can use SBCs for that, too. I’ve rounded up the best on the market to give you an overview of what SBCs can do and why you might want to pick one up.

Our picks for the best single board computers in 2023

Raspberry Pi 4 Editor's choice The gold standard other SBCs are compared to $82 $87 Save $5 The Raspberry Pi 4 is one of the best single board computers you can buy, with a speedy quad-core Arm SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory. It's also got the largest community support, with multiple operating system options, pre-made projects and more. Pros Choice of RAM configurations up to 8GB

Can support two 4K displays

Biggest community for support and project ideas Cons Supply chain issues means it is often overpriced

$45 at CanaKit $45 at Micro Center $82 at Amazon (8GB)

My choice for the best single board computer for most people is the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, preferably in the version with 8GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM. The credit-card ARM-based computer is the go-to choice for many varied projects and a wide range of use cases. The strongest selling point of the Raspberry Pi 4 isn't the capable hardware, but the depth of the community of all things Pi-related, whether that's in-depth how-to content, the dizzying array of accessories that have been designed and built for the SBC, or the number of operating systems and ready-to-go projects that have been created to date. It's worth mentioning that the Raspberry Pi 5 recently released, but due to supply chain issues is either in limited supply or pre-order with shipping dates early in 2024. Until those supply issues are resolved, the previous flagship Raspberry Pi 4 is still the better bet.

The Raspberry Pi 4 comes with a quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARMv8) 64-bit SoC running at 1.8GHz. At launch, it had RAM pairings of 1GB, 2GB, and 4GB, but now is only available in 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB. That's a good thing, as the 1GB version was underpowered for many of the community projects. This SoC is substantially more powerful than previous models, and is usable for day-to-day computing tasks with any of the Linux-based operating systems that are available to use with the SBC. The onboard port selection is good, with USB-C for power, two Micro HDMI ports that support 4K displays, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5 with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. It also has two USB-A 2.0 ports, and two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot for the operating system storage, a two-lane MIPI CSI camera port, and the handy 40-pin general-purpose input/output headers (GPIO) header for gadgets and LED control.

Odroid N2+ Best for media center use Plenty of power, ports, and a big heat sink $112 $120 Save $8 The Odroid N2+ is a powerful SBC using a SoC with big.LITTLE configuration for power when needed but efficiency the rest of the time. It was designed for high-performance computing or used as a media center, where it supports the most common applications, like Kodi or Plex. Pros Designed to work with the most popular media center software

big.LITTLE Arm-based processor for power and efficiency

$112 at Amazon

The Odroid N2+ comes from a Korean company called Hardkernel, and comes with a host of more premium features over the Raspberry Pi 4 that makes it more suitable for making a media center device. It's built around a hexa-core Amlogic S922X SoC with a big.LITTLE configuration with a quad-core Cortex-A73 at up to 2.4GHz and dual-core Cortex-A53 running up to 2.0GHz. It also has a Mali-G52 GPU, that's up to the task of transcoding, and 4GB of DDR4 RAM. This chip is on the bottom of the PCB, and is cooled by a large metal heat sink that covers the entire bottom of the board. This enables the SoC to run heavy workloads without throttling, and there's also a 2-pin fan connector for active cooling if desired.

Along with a microSD card slot, the Odroid N2+ also features an eMMC storage socket. As it was designed for media center use, it has a Gigabit Ethernet port, a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, and an IR receiver to use remote controls with. There's a 40-pin GPIO breakout area for controlling accessories or gadgets, and an RTC battery holder to keep the system clock current when switched off. Multiple operating system images are available, including several Linux flavors and Android, and it has enough power for retro game emulation. The main drawback is not having onboard wireless connectivity, so you have to use some of the four USB-A ports for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth dongles.

Nvidia Jetson Nano Developer Kit Premium pick The cheapest way to get started with AI Nvidia's Jetson Nano Developer Kit is the cheapest way to get started with Nvidia's JetPack SDK for accelerated machine learning applications. It's perfect for adding AI features like image classification and object detection to robotics or drones. Pros Uses the Nvidia JetPack SDK that all other Jetson products use

Uses CUDA for broad AI support

$149 at Amazon

While many single board computers are better for general-purpose projects, they tend to fall short if you want to run AI tasks on their limited SoCs. Nvidia's Jetson Nano Developer Kit takes another way. It's designed for anyone to get started with running deep learning or neural networks for an affordable price tag. Similar in size to a Raspberry Pi, it is far more powerful with a 1.4GHz quad-core Arm A57 CPU and 128-core Maxwell GPU paired with 4GB of RAM. It also has a wide range of ports including three USB-A 2.0, one USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, DisplayPort, M.2, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a 40-pin GPIO, and a camera connector.

You can power it from micro USB, or from a barrel connector with up to 4A of juice for more powerful needs. Nvidia has its own tweaked version of Ubuntu Linux designed for the Jetson range, called Linux4Tegra. Most of the AI software that is needed to run tasks like object identification or motion tracking will still need to be downloaded and built from the source, but that's fairly standard for Linux-based maker projects. Nvidia does also supply pre-built Docker containers for use. Once installed, you can use the software to identify objects in still images or video feeds, track objects in motion, or stabilize video feeds digitally. Pretty impressive stuff, and the JetPack API that this entry-level Jetson device uses is the same one that the more expensive versions run, so you can learn without much initial outlay and upgrade when you hit hardware limits to your code.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Best budget Small, affordable, and still surprisingly powerful. $28 $30 Save $2 The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is a low-end ARM-based single board computer that still packs a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC at 1GHz, so it's got enough power for drones, retro gaming consoles, and AirPlay-enabled speakers. Pros Compact size for embedded use

Micro USB (OTG) port

2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2/LE Cons No 5GHz bands

$28 at Amazon

The original Raspberry Pi was designed as a low-cost Arm system board, as a basic PC for educational use and for hobbyists to create projects with. The problem for some hobbyists was that the credit card size of the Raspberry Pi was simply too large. Enter the Raspberry Pi Zero, a compact single board computer not much bigger than a stick of gum. The latest model in this range, the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, uses the quad-core Cortex-A53 processor that powered the Raspberry Pi 3, with clock speeds reduced to 1GHz to control thermals. This SoC is paired with 512GB of LPDDR2 memory in a single package, solving the issue of space on such a tiny board. It uses microSD cards for storing the operating system, as with every other Pi device, and comes with 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity. Unfortunately, there are no 5GHz bands, but perhaps a future refresh will add the faster wireless standard.

Hobbyists and developers get access to a compact camera serial interface, microUSB for power and USB 2.0 (OTG), and mini-HDMI. There's also the 40-pin GPIO header that all Pi devices have, for wiring gadgets, LEDs, and other devices for control. While this tiny SBC is powerful enough to use as a low-powered desktop, its real utility is in the size, and is a great device to add on-device image processing to your projects, like optical character recognition or even machine learning, although this will run at a low frame rate. It's also powerful enough for a wide range of other tasks, including powering a FPV robot, running the ever-popular Pi-hole network-level adblocker, or a handheld retro gaming console.

Orange Pi Zero 3 Best for Android Works great with Android 12 for TV $25 $34 Save $9 It's never been easier or cheaper to roll your own Android TV streaming box, thanks to the Orange Pi Zero 3. With up to 4GB of RAM and Android 12 TV support, it's a great alternative to off-the-shelf streamers. Pros Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 4GB of RAM

$25 at Amazon (4GB)

The Orange Pi Zero 3 is a miniature single board computer that can be used with Linux as an operating system. It also supports Android 12 TV, which is possibly a better use of this tiny SBC, in making your own media streamer. It's powered by the Allwinner H618 SoC which comprises a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor running at 1.5GHz and a Mali G31 MP2 GPU. You can get it with 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4, but really for Android use you want at least 2GB or preferably the 4GB variant. As with most SBCs, it uses a microSD card for the operating system and storage.

You get Gigabit Ethernet, micro-HDMI for 4K60 output, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C for power, and a USB-A 2.0 port. There are also two GPIO headers, one general 26-pin, and a 13-pin header that is designed for the Orange Pi Expansion Card that adds two more USB-A 2.0 ports, video out, and an IR receiver. This makes it great for a little hackable TV box, so you can attach LED bias lighting to the GPIO ports with full control. Or you could install Klipper on it, and control your 3D printer, which is another common use.

LattePanda 3 Delta Most powerful Powered by an Intel Celeron with modern connectivity The LattePanda 3 Delta is one of the most powerful single board computers on the market, if not the most powerful, with a quad-core Intel Celeron processor that supports PCIe 3.0 x2 M.2 NVMe drives for faster storage than Arm-based boards. Pros Relatively powerful Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor with 2.9GHz boost clock

8GB of LPDDR4

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, 2.5GbE wired connectivity Cons More expensive than most

$289 at Amazon

While most of the single board computers on the market are low-cost, low-power devices with Arm-based processors, sometimes your projects need a little bit more power. Or in the case of the LattePanda 3 Delta, a lot more power, as this x86 SBC is powered by an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core, four-thread processor with a 2.0GHz base clock and 2.9GHz boost clock and Intel UHD graphics for 4K60 output. That's paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 running at 2,933MHz, so it's essentially a desktop PC that you can put in your pocket. It comes with 64GB of eMMC storage, with one M.2 M-key PCIe 3.0 x2 socket for NVMe storage, and one M.2 B-key PCIe 3.0 x1 socket that supports M.2 SATA or 4G/5G communication modules. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.

This tiny powerhouse runs on Windows or Linux, and has been used to create rugged cyberdecks, power portable music studios, or in astrophotography. It's not just a mini-PC though, as it has a 40-pin GPIO header, an ATMEGA32U4 microcontroller, l2C, a second set of GPIO for the onboard Arduino Leonardo, and a RS232 header. That makes it suitable for advanced robotics projects, and the Arduino interface can be accessed from whatever operating system is installed via the Arduino IDE or by Python if you flash new firmware to the onboard Arduino. This power comes at a cost, both in monetary terms and in power consumption. That's offset by the utility that the LattePanda 3 Delta provides, enabling a desktop environment and multiple breakout methods for controlling projects.

ZimaBoard 832 Best for server use Dual NICs and a PCIe x4 interface for more options The ZimaBoard 832 is designed to be an x86 SBC and microserver, powered by an Intel Celeron quad-core processor and with a Debian-based Linux operating system out of the box for making your own home cloud. Or you can run any other OS you like, including TrueNAS, Windows, Android, and OpenWRT. Pros Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports

SATA III ports for storage

PCIe 2.0 x4 interface for expandability Cons Expensive

$230 at Amazon

The vast majority of single board computers are designed for general use, with general-purpose input/output headers (GPIO) for powering any project the maker could dream up. The ZimaBoard 832 doesn't have a GPIO header, so it's unsuitable for physical computing projects, but that's not what it was designed for. Instead, it has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two SATA ports, and a PCIe 2.0 x4 slot, making it suitable for setting up a low-power home server. Powered by an Intel Celeron quad-core with a 1.1GHz core clock and 2.2GHz boost clock, the 832 version also has 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage, and a mini-DisplayPort for when you need a graphics output.

Most of the time you won't be using that mini-DP port, as the ZimaBoard is going to be running as a headless server most of the time. It comes with its own open-source cloud operating system installed, CasaOS, which is designed around the Docker ecosystem for containerized server use. Not that you need to use that operating system, as the hardware can run any OS that you would wish, including TrueNAS or Ubuntu. That opens the door to using the ZimaBoard as a NAS, or an opnsense router, or a media server, or many other home networking needs. It does have some quirks, like the passive cooling which may struggle with heavy computing tasks like transcoding, and that the PCIe slot doesn't have any physical support, so you have to get creative so that the PCIe card won't fall out of the socket. It also doesn't have any wireless connectivity out of the box, but you can add a USB dongle or a PCIe card to add this yourself, so it's not a major issue.

Beagleboard PocketBeagle BeagleBone Best for embedded use This key fob sized SBC still has plenty of power The Beagleboard PocketBeagle is a tiny Linux computer that's not much bigger than two quarters side-by-side. Its small but powerful nature means it has been used for drone controls, 3D printers, and CNC machinery. Pros Tiny SoC with 1GHz Arm Cortex-A8 core

All design docs and technical documents are open source

Key fob sized for embedded use Cons Expandability all needs soldering to pin headers

$60 at Amazon

Like the Raspberry Pi Zero range, the Beagleboard PocketBeagle is a tiny SBC powered by an Arm-based processor. This board is significantly smaller though, as it will fit into an Altoids Smalls tin with some room to spare. The single-core Cortex-A8 runs at 1GHz, and has 512GB of DDR3 as an integrated package. It uses a microSD card for its storage and operating system, and has a single micro-USB (OTG) for power and input/output. When plugged into a computer after the initial setup, the PocketBeagle creates a local network over the USB connection, so you can connect to it by putting its IP address into a browser. You can use a GUI via VNC, but the 512MB of RAM can be a limiting factor, so you'll get more performance using a command-line in SSH.

It also has two programmable real-time units (PRUs), which are perfect for tasks needing tight control loops like controlling drones, robots, or 3D printers. All the input and output ports are from expansion headers with no pre-soldered components on the pins. Or any pins, for that matter, with through-hole pads ready for soldering. There's an Arduino header with a max 1.8V, USB and GPIO pins. Its small size is really its superpower, and people have used it to make portable retro gaming consoles, Alexa-enabled smart speakers, and other projects that require a tiny computer.

What you need to know when picking a single board computer to tinker with

While this list is representative of the best single board computers on the market right now, that doesn't necessarily mean they're the best models for your use case. We strived to find a wide range of SBCs with varying use cases, but for those just starting out tinkering with SBCs, only one board makes sense. That's the Raspberry Pi 4, which has enough power for most projects, a wide range of I/O, and the largest ecosystem of any SBC with accessories, software, and operating systems all designed specifically for this board. We would have recommended the Raspberry Pi 5, but supply chain issues have meant it is out of stock everywhere, and will be so until early next year.

For similar reasons, the best SBC for makers on a budget is the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. This tiny board has tons of I/O, and a relatively powerful SoC. It also has wireless connectivity without having to solder on adapters, with 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 LE. That makes it quicker to set up and get running in your desired use case than the competition, and without buying any additional hardware.

And for developers wanting to dip their toes into the world of AI and machine learning with CUDA-based projects, the Nvidia Jetson Nano Developer Kit is the most cost-effective way. It's essentially half of the Tegra X1 that powers the Nintendo Switch, with a quad-core Arm A57 processor and 128-core Maxwell GPU. The best thing here is that the JetPack SDK it runs on for neural networks is also used on the more powerful Jetson modules, letting you learn on a relatively low-cost device before deciding if the more expensive models are right for your needs.